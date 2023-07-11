Amazon Prime Day has timely served as one of the best times to upgrade technology around your home, be it an aging appliance in the kitchen, hardware found in the living room, or something compact that's part of your daily carry.

Here we will focus on deals related to items you'd often find in your living room, concentrating on TVs, soundbars, and more that can truly level up your in-house watching experience. Whether you're planning to add a TV to a small space or buy flagship-grade hardware, this guide will likely have something for you! Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day deals on TVs, soundbars, and more.

Best deals on TVs

Regarding TVs, having the biggest option sitting in your living room isn't always the best choice. Many factors like the panel quality, the after-sales service, and the overall experience offered by the hardware on the TV are of increasing importance. Hence, here we've curated a list of deals that cover options available across various brands, from the most popular bigwigs like Sony or LG to brands like Hisense that are generally known to TV enthusiasts.

Each of these deals is some of the best we've seen available so far, and we hope once Prime Day begins on July 11th and 12th, we hope to see a lot more of these pop up!