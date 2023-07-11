Amazon Prime Day has timely served as one of the best times to upgrade technology around your home, be it an aging appliance in the kitchen, hardware found in the living room, or something compact that's part of your daily carry.
Here we will focus on deals related to items you'd often find in your living room, concentrating on TVs, soundbars, and more that can truly level up your in-house watching experience. Whether you're planning to add a TV to a small space or buy flagship-grade hardware, this guide will likely have something for you! Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day deals on TVs, soundbars, and more.
Best deals on TVs
Regarding TVs, having the biggest option sitting in your living room isn't always the best choice. Many factors like the panel quality, the after-sales service, and the overall experience offered by the hardware on the TV are of increasing importance. Hence, here we've curated a list of deals that cover options available across various brands, from the most popular bigwigs like Sony or LG to brands like Hisense that are generally known to TV enthusiasts.
Each of these deals is some of the best we've seen available so far, and we hope once Prime Day begins on July 11th and 12th, we hope to see a lot more of these pop up!
-
Sony HD W830K Series Google TV$298 $370 Save $72
The HD W830K is an affordable 32-inch option that features the ability to display a wide range of colors and has decent sharpness. Its support of the X-Reality PRO technology also gives it an upper hand over some of its direct competition.
-
Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV$500 $650 Save $150
The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services.
-
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series$349 $600 Save $251
The Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV arrives with a 4K display capable of delivering up to 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot technology, and Full Array Local Dimming to deliver purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate colors than a regular LED TV.
-
Hisense U6K Series
The Hisense U6K series features Mini-LED technology and is one of the best options on the market due to its support for QLED technology. It even has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos standards.
-
TCL QM8 QLED TV$1200 $1700 Save $500
The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS.
-
Sony KD55X85K$1198 $1500 Save $302
The Sony smart TV comes with a 120Hz LED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. It's available in various sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inches. It's excellent for gaming, watching your favorite tv shows and movies, and it even comes with Google TV pre-installed.
-
SONY BRAVIA XR A90J$2198 $3000 Save $802
Sony’s A90J TV BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is one of the best smart TVs you can get, as it comes with a cognitive processor XR, which delivers revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.
-
LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV$1496 $1900 Save $404
LG's C2 Series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology.
Best deals on Soundbars
But what's a great viewing experience without the right audio experience, right? While higher ends TVs, like options from Sony and LG, deliver great listening experiences out of the box, sometimes these and other cheaper options need more depth. A soundbar can help deal with such situations effectively, instantly bringing another dynamic to your viewing experience without changing much about your house.
-
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar$98 $130 Save $32
The Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker is one of the most affordable options in this list, but it’s still potent enough to get the party started or to make you feel like you’re part of the action with 120W of power.
-
Hisense HS212F 2.1ch Sound Bar$130 $190 Save $60
Hisense's HS212F 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer comes with 120W powered by Dolby Audio, which also features Pure Sound, Ezplay support, and it's ready to work with Roku TV. The best part is that it will work perfectly with 32-inch smart TVs and anything larger.
-
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar$250 $300 Save $50
Polk’s Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar is compatible with 4K and HD TVs, and it comes with 150W of power, so you can enjoy room-filling audio and surround sound experience you’d expect from a full-size sound bar.
-
Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer$180 $500 Save $320
The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer comes with 3D audio, built-in Chromecast, universal 4K compatibility, 4 HDMI ports, and 200W of power to help you enjoy your favorite content.
Best deals on other entertainment gadgets
Lastly, while most TVs today ship with a flavor of Google TV, Roku, or Fire TV, the platform on offer might not always be your top choice. Perhaps it can also be the case that your TV doesn't feature many smart functions — otherwise common on TVs in 2023. Nevertheless, adding hardware like a Fire TV Stick, Roku Streaming Stick, or Chromecast can help better your experience, and using Prime Day deals to add devices like these to your household is a great option!
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD)$17 $40 Save $23
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) features 1080p streaming. Over the Fire TV Stick Lite, it has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the remote control which can be used to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
-
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)$35 $50 Save $15
Roku Streaming Stick 4K gives access to all the major streaming services, supports HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision and is compatible with all three major voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
-
Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector$2193 $4000 Save $1807
The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,200 Lumens, eARC for lossless audio, Filmmaker Mode, and smart home integrations.
-
XGIMI MoGo 2 Mini Projector$299 $399 Save $100
XGIMI MoGo 2 Mini Projector's is a very attractive option for those looking to get their moms a new projector that will let them enjoy their favorite content on larger displays. It packs two 8W speakers, a bright image with 400 ISO Lumens and auto focus, object avoidance, screen adaptation and other cool features.
As we've stated earlier, with Prime Day set to kick off soon, some of these deals will likely see an update or run out quickly too! If you plan on picking up a TV this year, keep this post handy with a bookmark and check in frequently to see what's new on the list.