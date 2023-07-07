Quick Links
Despite Amazon Prime Day Deals kicking off on July 11-12, we already have a large selection of amazing deals on some of the best high-end, budget, and midranger tablets and cameras. We collected the best tablets from the biggest manufacturers. We also have some excellent deals on compact and DSLR cameras, all of which are excellent for amateurs and even professionals. We have a large selection of products, and to help you pick and save, we included some of our selections and opinions underneath each product and category.
We’re going to be updating these deals posts throughout the week, so be sure to bookmark it and come back regularly, as we’ll be adding and updating the post with new deals as they become available.
We have various deals from smartphones to tablets, home appliances, security cameras, and other gadgets. See our other guides to find the best deals, and save hundreds of dollars during this year's Amazon Prime event!
- Best smartphones
- Best wearables
- Best laptops and computers
- Smart TVs
- Home appliances and other smart gadgets
- Entertainment systems
Amazon Fire HD 8Best Value
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8Premium Pick
iPad 10th GenerationEditor's Choice
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)Premium Pick
iPad Mini (6th generation)The most compact iPad
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8Great budget tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FEAn affordable alternative
iPad Air (5th Generation)The best iPad for most people
Canon Rebel T7Best Value
Panasonic Lumix G7Editor's Choice
Panasonic Lumix GX85Excellent kit for those starting out
GoPro HERO11 BlackThe best action camera
Apple PencilBest stylus for older iPads
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)Premium Pick
Samsung 45W USB-C chargerEditor's Choice
Apple 20W USB-C Power AdapterPerfect for iPads
Manfrotto PIXI Mini TripodCompact tripod
Joby GorillaPodA versatile tripod
SanDisk Extreme Pro Memory CardA must-have for capturing content
Uni card readerEditor's Choice
Unmissable deals on tablets
Tablets are perfect for watching movies, catching up on the news, and playing games. They’re the best home entertainment devices, and many fare well as laptop replacements due to their comprehensive set of features and capabilities. We’ve collected some of our favorite devices, including the Fire HD 8, which is excellent for those on a budget who want to read, watch videos, and do some browsing.
We also have several tablets from Samsung and Apple, covering nearly all price points, making it easier for you to make a decision. If you want a great affordable tablet, the iPad 10th Gen, and iPad Air are excellent picks, but if you want a competitive device running Android, the Galaxy Tab S8 might be the tablet you’re looking for.
-
Amazon Fire HD 8Best Value$55 $100 Save $45
Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 edition features an all-new hexa-core CPU that is up to 30% faster than the previous gen. It comes with a strengthened aluminosilicate glass that Amazon claims is twice as durable as the Apple iPad mini (2021). Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8Premium Pick$599 $700 Save $101
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device.
-
iPad 10th GenerationEditor's Choice$400 $450 Save $50
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.
-
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)Premium Pick$1050 $1100 Save $50
Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience.
-
iPad Mini (6th generation)The most compact iPad$469 $500 Save $31
The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8Great budget tablet$190 $230 Save $40
The Galaxy Tab A8 is an inexpensive tablet, excellent for multitasking, conference calls with friends or family, and media consumption. It comes with a large 10.5-inch display, and the battery can last a full day on a single charge, depending on the usage.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FEAn affordable alternative$429 $530 Save $101
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag.
-
iPad Air (5th Generation)The best iPad for most people
iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.
Save up to $250 on these Cameras
Whether you want to up your photography or videography game, there’s a camera in every price segment, and we’ve got some great deals on some cameras. We’ve selected a few of our favorites, some of which let you save more than $250. The Canon Rebel T7 is an excellent camera for beginners and those who want to get started, while the Lumix G7 is better for those starting out in the photography and videography field.
We’ve also selected the Lumix GX85 due to its portable and compact form factor. The GoPro HERO11 Black is perfect for those looking for an action camera that can be propped up on any surface and piece of clothing without issues, and it provides a unique perspective.
-
Canon Rebel T7Best Value$400 $480 Save $80
The Canon EOS Rebel T7 is an excellent affordable DSLR camera. It's excellent for photography and videography, and it can record at up to FHD resolution. It has a 24MP CMOS sensor, built-in Wi-Fi and NFC, and a nine-point autofocus system and servo AF for more stable and clear shots.
-
Panasonic Lumix G7Editor's Choice$548 $800 Save $252
The Panasonic Lumix G7 is a mirrorless camera with a 16MP sensor. The kit comes with a 14-42mm lens, and it can capture up to 4K video and photos. It has various tracking and focus modes, eye detection, and class-leading interchangeable lens. It has Wi-Fi, and plenty of built-in settings to help you get started.
-
Panasonic Lumix GX85Excellent kit for those starting out$598 $800 Save $202
The Panasonic Lumix GX85 is a compact, mirrorless camera. The kit comes with 12-32mm and 45-150mm lens, which is an excellent value. It has 5-axis in-body dual image stabilization, a 3-inch tilt and touch LCD display, and the ability to record videos at up to 4K resolution.
-
GoPro HERO11 BlackThe best action camera$350 $500 Save $150
The GoPro HERO 11 Black is an excellent high-resolution, and versatile action camera. It's the industry standard for professionals and amateurs alike, since it can be propped up on any surface, and clothing. It records up to 5.3K, and has HyperSmooth Stabilization, many built-in features, and even a large display on the back to preview footage.
Deals on Tablet accessories
Tablets can be used for a variety of things, and while some can last many hours on a single charge, you might want to pick up a fast charger to top up your device when you need it the most. We collected some essential products, including styluses and power adapters. The stylus lets you take notes, draw, and sign documents, while the charger can top up your tablet much faster – and it can also be used for other devices, such as your earbuds, smartphones, and other wearables.
-
Apple PencilBest stylus for older iPads$79 $100 Save $21
The Apple Pencil 1st Generation is an excellent stylus, providing low-latency. It's perfect for note-taking, drawing, signing documents, and more. It's compatible with the iPad 10th gen and older, iPad Pro 12.9-9.7-inch devices, and many more.
-
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)Premium Pick$90 $130 Save $40
The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) comes with an improved design and in-hand feel. Offering a cleaner look, additional functionality — with a touch sensitive surface — and easier storage. The precision, tilt, and palm rejection features maintain the standards set by its predecessor and battery life remains good enough for long-term use.
-
Samsung 45W USB-C chargerEditor's Choice$34 $42 Save $8
The Samsung Official 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is the perfect charger for S23+ and S23 Ultra. Thanks to the latest technology used, it can also charge other Galaxy devices at 15W, even if the other Galaxy device doesn't support Super Fast Charging 2.0. This charger plugs into any standard wall outlet and delivers up to 3A for fast charging.
-
Apple 20W USB-C Power AdapterPerfect for iPads
The 20W USB-C Adapter from Apple is the default accessory to get for iPhone. It features a simple build while offering reliability and performance that not every option on the market can match.
Deals on Camera accessories
Affordable cameras often come bundled with a battery and standard lenses. Still, you might want to consider picking up a memory card, a card reader, and a tripod for more stable shots. These are considered essential and basic items for anyone trying to get started. We collected some of our favorite budget devices you can buy now.
-
Manfrotto PIXI Mini TripodCompact tripod$19 $32 Save $13
The Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod weighs just 190 grams, and it's one of the best-rated mobile and compact camera tripod. It has a comfortable handgrip and can be locked with a push of a button.
-
Joby GorillaPodA versatile tripod$38 $100 Save $62
The Joby GorillaPod comes in various sizes, and this small 6.6lbs tripod is suitable for compact DSLR cameras and smartphones. It's flexible, features an aluminium and stainless steel design for a more durable and rugged experience that'll last you many years.
-
SanDisk Extreme Pro Memory CardA must-have for capturing content$22 $34 Save $12
The Sandisk Extreme Pro is a durable memory card that can withstand weather and different weather environments. It's perfect for recording up to 4K video, and it's fast to capture, process, and transfer files from the camera to the computer.
-
Uni card readerEditor's Choice$10 $20 Save $10
The Uni card reader is an excellent budget card reader. I've used it for more than a year, and it's ideal for computers with a USB-A/USB-C ports. The adapter supports all card formats, and it's one of the best compact card readers at a shockingly good price.
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!
That's all we've got right now, but don't worry, we'll keep the list updated to include the best and the latest deals. In the coming days, we'll be updating the post regularly to show you the best prices on the best tablets, cameras, and any other related accessories to help you save as much as possible.