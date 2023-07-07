Despite Amazon Prime Day Deals kicking off on July 11-12, we already have a large selection of amazing deals on some of the best high-end, budget, and midranger tablets and cameras. We collected the best tablets from the biggest manufacturers. We also have some excellent deals on compact and DSLR cameras, all of which are excellent for amateurs and even professionals. We have a large selection of products, and to help you pick and save, we included some of our selections and opinions underneath each product and category.

We’re going to be updating these deals posts throughout the week, so be sure to bookmark it and come back regularly, as we’ll be adding and updating the post with new deals as they become available.

Unmissable deals on tablets

Tablets are perfect for watching movies, catching up on the news, and playing games. They’re the best home entertainment devices, and many fare well as laptop replacements due to their comprehensive set of features and capabilities. We’ve collected some of our favorite devices, including the Fire HD 8, which is excellent for those on a budget who want to read, watch videos, and do some browsing.

We also have several tablets from Samsung and Apple, covering nearly all price points, making it easier for you to make a decision. If you want a great affordable tablet, the iPad 10th Gen, and iPad Air are excellent picks, but if you want a competitive device running Android, the Galaxy Tab S8 might be the tablet you’re looking for.