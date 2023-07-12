Quick Links
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we’re seeing massive discounts on all products from smart TVs to monitors, smartphones, tables, wearables, and smart home appliances. We have many collections and lists for you to browse through, saving you hundreds and thousands of dollars during this Prime Day. Here, we collected some of our favorite, and the best streaming devices you can buy right now for up to 40% off of their usual retail price.
Purchasing one of these streaming sticks could give your TV additional functionality, enabling you to play games, and install a wide variety of third-party applications and streaming services. If you’ve always wanted to download that one app that didn’t come pre-installed on your TV, this is the best time to save money and enjoy the show or movie you always wanted to see.
We have various deals from smartphones to tablets, home appliances, security cameras, and other gadgets. Discover our other guides to find the best deals, and save hundreds of dollars during this year's Amazon Prime event!
Google Chromecast devices
The Chromecast with Google TV streaming device is one of our favorite. It’s easy to use, has an intuitive interface, and comes with all the Google apps and services we love and use. It can recommend movies based on your watching history and habits and supports all your streaming services and platforms, as well as Google Assistant and other third-party applications.
If you’re on a budget and want to save, Google has discounted the 4K device by $10, making it a perfect time to upgrade or migrate over.
Chromecast with Google TV
Make your TV smarter with a new Chromecast with Google TV that comes with a dongle, power adapter, and remote control to help you watch your favorite content on that old TV.
Amazon Fire devices
If you like Amazon’s clear and easy-to-use interface, you might be interested in the following Fire Stick devices. These streaming sticks are some of the cheapest and most budget-friendly devices on the market, and they offer support for some of the best technologies, such as Live TV and free TV, support for Dolby Atmos (device dependent), Alexa smart home support, thousands of apps, and HDR & HDR10+ (device dependent).
If you have an older fire TV stick that’s starting to show its age, you might be interested in upgrading, as the new models are faster than ever, offering butter-smooth controls and even better playback performance.
Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15
The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best streaming devices, especially if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription and are on a budget. The device offers excellent HD-quality movies and a fast processor to provide reliable and stable speeds.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) $17 $40 Save $23
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) features 1080p streaming. Over the Fire TV Stick Lite, it has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the remote control which can be used to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27
The Fire TV Stick 4K supports cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, and it's one of the most affordable 4K streaming devices you can get your hands on. It has a powerful chip that enables you to use your favorite apps and streaming services in the highest possible setting.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is a perfect option for those who want to make their smart TV even smarter and faster with Wi-Fi 6 support and other great features.
Fire TV Cube $110 $140 Save $30
Amazon’s most potent streaming device, thanks to its Hexa-core processor. It comes with a built-in speaker, so you can ask it directly to stream your favorite content without picking up your Alexa Voice Remote, and you can also use it even if your TV is off.
Apple TV devices
Apple is known to have one of the best and most high-end streaming devices on the market, but they’re also known for their high price tags. The latest generation hasn’t received any major discounts during this Prime Day, but the previous generation is available for up to $81 off.
That’s an excellent value, since the devices aged well and still support all of the latest and greatest features in tvOS. Additionally, the previous generation is slightly cheaper than the latest devices, making them a great value for those looking to save money.
2021 Apple TV 4K $119 $200 Save $81
Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available.
Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen., 2022)
Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) is the latest streaming box from Apple. It's now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, and it can even play Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Roku devices
The Roku streaming devices are a great alternative to Google, Amazon, and Apple’s offerings. They’re small, portable, and reliable. Like most other alternatives, they come with all of your streaming services pre-installed, and a large app selection allows you to play games, enjoy movies and your favorite TV shows from the couch or bed. The Roku devices are worth considering if you’re looking for a reliable and budget-friendly offering.
Roku Express $20 $30 Save $10
The Roku Express is an excellent streaming device on a budget, and it offers an intuitive Roku TV interface, an excellent selection of applications, and an affordable price. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby ATMOS through HDMI, DTS Surround Sound, and consumes very little power.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K $34 $50 Save $16
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an excellent streaming device. It supports up to 4K HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision content at up to 60fps, and it has an HDMI 2.0b port and fast network connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra is the complete streaming device. It features a powerful processor, best-in-class Wi-Fi, support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, Voice Remote Pro, hands-free control, lost remote finder, and many more features.
Roku Express 4K+ $27 $40 Save $13
Get more from your TV, as the latest Roku products will help you stream your favorite content to your TV, and the best part is that you will also get support for the latest HD, 4K, and HDR content available.
Roku Streambar $89 $130 Save $41
The Roku Streambar comes is a 4K streaming device. It supports Dolby Audio for a room-filling audio experience, and it contains hundreds of applications, and thousands of your favorite shows and movies. If you want to take your movie experience to the next level, this is an excellent all-in-one.
Smart TVs with built-in streaming services
If you’re looking for a new TV, you might be interested in one with an Amazon Fire TV OS pre-installed, saving you even more in the long run. Some of these TVs have FireTV OS, and other platforms baked in by default, enabling you to watch your favorite shows and movies, and access your favorite apps without having to connect another device on the back of your device. They’re easy to set up, and offer another level of convenience as everything is in one neat location.
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series $190 $250 Save $60
The Amazon Fire TV 2-series come in two sizes, 32 and 40 inches. The smart TVs have 1080p FHD resolution and support HR10, HLC, and Dolby Digital Audio for a more enhanced and immersive experience.
Toshiba Class V35 series $160 $200 Save $40
The Toshiba Class V35 series come in two sizes, 32 and 43 inches. They have an FHD 1080p panel, support for DTS Virtual:X immersive sound system, support for hands-free Alexa, and even Apple AirPlay. It's perfect for your livingroom and bedroom.
Toshiba C350 Series $220 $380 Save $160
The Toshiba C350 Series 4K UHD smart TV is one of the most affordable TV on Amazon. It gets you a vivid 4K image with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR. It supports Alexa, and's perfect for livings rooms and bedrooms thanks to its 43 and 50-inch sizes.
Pioneer LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 $420 Save $220
Pioneer's LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV comes with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and other great features.
Sony HD W830K Series Google TV $298 $370 Save $72
The HD W830K is an affordable 32-inch option that features the ability to display a wide range of colors and has decent sharpness. Its support of the X-Reality PRO technology also gives it an upper hand over some of its direct competition.
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series $455 $600 Save $145
The Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV arrives with a 4K display capable of delivering up to 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot technology, and Full Array Local Dimming to deliver purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate colors than a regular LED TV.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $560 $760 Save $200
The Fire TV Omni series offer 4K resolution, access to your favorite streaming services, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. It can be controlled hands-free with Alexa, and it has three HDMI ports on the back, alongside with HDMI eARC for audio equipment.
Sony KD55X85K $778 $900 Save $122
The Sony smart TV comes with a 120Hz LED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. It's available in various sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inches. It's excellent for gaming, watching your favorite tv shows and movies, and it even comes with Google TV pre-installed.
