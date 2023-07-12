Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we’re seeing massive discounts on all products from smart TVs to monitors, smartphones, tables, wearables, and smart home appliances. We have many collections and lists for you to browse through, saving you hundreds and thousands of dollars during this Prime Day. Here, we collected some of our favorite, and the best streaming devices you can buy right now for up to 40% off of their usual retail price.

Purchasing one of these streaming sticks could give your TV additional functionality, enabling you to play games, and install a wide variety of third-party applications and streaming services. If you’ve always wanted to download that one app that didn’t come pre-installed on your TV, this is the best time to save money and enjoy the show or movie you always wanted to see.

Google Chromecast devices

The Chromecast with Google TV streaming device is one of our favorite. It’s easy to use, has an intuitive interface, and comes with all the Google apps and services we love and use. It can recommend movies based on your watching history and habits and supports all your streaming services and platforms, as well as Google Assistant and other third-party applications.

If you’re on a budget and want to save, Google has discounted the 4K device by $10, making it a perfect time to upgrade or migrate over.

Amazon Fire devices

If you like Amazon’s clear and easy-to-use interface, you might be interested in the following Fire Stick devices. These streaming sticks are some of the cheapest and most budget-friendly devices on the market, and they offer support for some of the best technologies, such as Live TV and free TV, support for Dolby Atmos (device dependent), Alexa smart home support, thousands of apps, and HDR & HDR10+ (device dependent).

If you have an older fire TV stick that’s starting to show its age, you might be interested in upgrading, as the new models are faster than ever, offering butter-smooth controls and even better playback performance.