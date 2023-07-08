Quick Links Smart Speakers Projectors Soundbars You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to score insane savings on some of the best smart displays, speakers, and more, as many deals are already live and up for grabs. Yeah, it may seem like a difficult task to find the best deals to improve your media center but don’t worry; we have you covered. The team has taken lots of time to help you narrow down and find some of the best and most compelling deals for the season, so you won’t have to take long to find the perfect deal for you. This collection will help you find some of the best deals available on entertainment-focused, which includes smart speakers, projectors, and sound bars, but you will also find a dedicated collection focused on smart TVs, smart home products, and more. So stick around and see if there’s anything that catches your fancy. Smart Speakers Smart speakers came to revolutionize the way we control our smart home, and they are now an essential piece of tech that most people can’t live without. There are many different options, some of which also include a display, making them even more efficient and versatile, as they will also show you your upcoming events, the time, and more. You can use these devices with your favorite digital assistant to play your favorite music, control the lights, call your friends and family, and more, but the best part is that they’re currently scoring insane price cuts that make them even more attractive for those who don’t have one, or an excellent addition for those looking to have more smart devices in their homes.

Amazon Echo Show 8 $60 $130 Save $70 The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 $163 $250 Save $87 The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) comes with a 10-inch HD smart display and Alexa built-in. The smart display has a 13MP camera that has an auto-framing motion sensor, always keeping you in frame. It's ideal for making calls, watching movies, and listening to music alongside controlling smart home devices. $163 at Amazon

Meta Portal $113 $179 Save $66 Meta aims to deliver a more natural connection with your friends and loved ones with the Meta Portal, as its Smart Camera will keep you in frame, and Smart Sound will make sure you're always being heard. $113 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Gen-4 $55 $100 Save $45 Amazon’s 4th generation Echo delivers premium, rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. It also supports lossless HD audio on select streaming services, voice control for your music, and more. $55 at Amazon

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The new Amazon Echo Show comes with improved audio experience, Wi-Fi extender capabilities, and new temperature sensor. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Amazon Echo Pop is a new smart speaker from the company. The Echo Pop features custom-designed front-facing direction speakers, and has Eero built-in to provide better Wi-Fi coverage. $18 at Amazon

Belkin SoundForm Elite $113 $200 Save $87 The Belkin SOUNDFORM Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker with a built-in wireless charger is a great piece of tech you can have on your desk or your night stand, as it will let you enjoy your favorite tunes, control your smart home via Alexa and charge your smartphone at the same time. $113 at Amazon

Govee RGBIC Night Light $50 $80 Save $30 Govee's RGBIC Night Light is an excellent sound machine and Bluetooth speaker you can get for your kids, as it's perfect to set them to sleep with soft tunes, white noise, and different scene modes that will help them relax and go to sleep. $50 at Amazon

Projectors Movie nights were great when we were young, as we would get together with friends to head out to watch the latest movies together. However, time has passed, and most of us would rather stay home and watch one of the latest movies or shows on our favorite streaming platforms. Indeed, watching a movie on a 55-inch smart TV won’t feel the same as the real cinematic experience you get from a movie theater, but there are other ways to bring that feeling home, as you can pick up any of the projectors in this selection to enjoy your content in a large 100-inch display or even larger, with bright images and powerful sound to make you feel at the movies without having to deal with other people talking during the show.

Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector $2506 $4000 Save $1494 The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,200 Lumens, eARC for lossless audio, Filmmaker Mode, and smart home integrations. $2506 at Amazon

BenQ X3000i $1799 $2000 Save $201 BenQ's X3000i True 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector is one of the best gaming projectors on the market with a bright image of 3,000 Lumens, up to 240Hz refresh rates and 10W TreVolo speakers for an excellent gaming experience anywhere you go. $1799 at Amazon

WEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector $1890 $2700 Save $810 WEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector is an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable short throw projector with a large screen that can go up to the 150-inch mark, and it's also a nice option for those interested in gaming. $1890 at Amazon

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Projector $1296 $1439 Save $143 Dangbei's Mars Pro 4K Projector is a great alternative for those who want a great cinematic experience for less $1296 at Amazon

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K $1345 $1600 Save $255 Enjoy a real cinematic experience in your home with the Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater, which will deliver fantastic image and audio quality to enjoy your favorite media content. $1345 at Amazon

XGIMI Horizon Pro $1499 $1699 Save $200 The XGIMI HORIZON Pro 4K Projector is an excellent option to enjoy your favorite content on a large screen without breaking the bank. It has 2,200 ANSI Lumen brightness, Harman Kardon speakers, Android TV 10.0, and other cool features. $1499 at Amazon

XGIMI MoGo 2 Mini Projector $299 $399 Save $100 XGIMI MoGo 2 Mini Projector's is a very attractive option for those looking to get their moms a new projector that will let them enjoy their favorite content on larger displays. It packs two 8W speakers, a bright image with 400 ISO Lumens and auto focus, object avoidance, screen adaptation and other cool features. $299 at Amazon

Emotn N1 $289 $400 Save $111 The Emotn N1 is a Netflix officially-licensed smart projector that arrives with autofocis, auto keystone, native 1080p resolution and a very affordable price tag. $289 at Amazon

Soundbars Great entertainment also comes with great audio, as you need jaw-dropping bass, full sound, and tons of power to feel what you’re watching. A normal pair of speakers may do the trick, or pair together your smart speakers to get stereo sound, but if you want to get the best experience, your best and safest bet is to pick up a new soundbar for your media center. Indeed, you can use it with your smart TV or your projector, and some can also be used for listening to your favorite music, so it’s a great addition to your setup, no matter how you look at it.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer $180 $499 Save $319 The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer comes with 3D audio, built-in Chromecast, universal 4K compatibility, 4 HDMI ports, and 200W of power to help you enjoy your favorite content. $180 at Amazon

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar $249 $299 Save $50 Polk’s Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar is compatible with 4K and HD TVs, and it comes with 150W of power, so you can enjoy room-filling audio and surround sound experience you’d expect from a full-size sound bar. $249 at Amazon

Hisense HS212F 2.1ch Sound Bar $130 $190 Save $60 Hisense's HS212F 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer comes with 120W powered by Dolby Audio, which also features Pure Sound, Ezplay support, and it's ready to work with Roku TV. The best part is that it will work perfectly with 32-inch smart TVs and anything larger. $130 at Amazon

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar $100 $130 Save $30 The Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker is one of the most affordable options in this list, but it’s still potent enough to get the party started or to make you feel like you’re part of the action with 120W of power. $100 at Amazon