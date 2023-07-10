Quick Links Smartphones Accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, and we are already seeing lots of great deals on top smartphones. Whether you're looking for a flagship smartphone or something that's light on your wallet, we've got you covered. Big brands like Samsung and Google are offering huge discounts currently, and you can expect to bag substantial savings on some of the best smartphones currently available.

But it's not just about phones. We've also handpicked a range of the best accessories to complement your device. From earbuds to external storage devices, and from chargers to protective cases, we've got everything you need to enhance your smartphone experience. Remember, we'll be updating these deals throughout the week. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often.

Smartphones

Smartphones are something that we can't just live without. They're not just devices anymore; they're our constant companions, helping us capture precious moments, consume content, and stay connected with the world and our loved ones. One of the best times to invest in a new smartphone is during Amazon Prime Day, and currently you can take advantage of some truly incredible deals.

Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is currently available with a whopping discount of $400. If you prefer a more traditional smartphone, Samsung has you covered there as well. Thanks to the Galaxy S23 Ultra deal, you can get the 512GB variant for less than the original price of the 256GB version.

For those who don't mind using a slightly older model, there are great deals to be had as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro, one of our favorite smartphones from last year, is available for just $500. The Pixel 6 Pro from 2021 is also available for half the price. Here are the best deals on smartphones right now: