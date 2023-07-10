Quick Links
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, and we are already seeing lots of great deals on top smartphones. Whether you're looking for a flagship smartphone or something that's light on your wallet, we've got you covered. Big brands like Samsung and Google are offering huge discounts currently, and you can expect to bag substantial savings on some of the best smartphones currently available.
But it's not just about phones. We've also handpicked a range of the best accessories to complement your device. From earbuds to external storage devices, and from chargers to protective cases, we've got everything you need to enhance your smartphone experience. Remember, we'll be updating these deals throughout the week. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often.
Smartphones
Smartphones are something that we can't just live without. They're not just devices anymore; they're our constant companions, helping us capture precious moments, consume content, and stay connected with the world and our loved ones. One of the best times to invest in a new smartphone is during Amazon Prime Day, and currently you can take advantage of some truly incredible deals.
Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is currently available with a whopping discount of $400. If you prefer a more traditional smartphone, Samsung has you covered there as well. Thanks to the Galaxy S23 Ultra deal, you can get the 512GB variant for less than the original price of the 256GB version.
For those who don't mind using a slightly older model, there are great deals to be had as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro, one of our favorite smartphones from last year, is available for just $500. The Pixel 6 Pro from 2021 is also available for half the price. Here are the best deals on smartphones right now:
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4$1399 $1799 Save $400
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones out there, and right now you can score up to $400 in savings on this device. It comes with two beautiful AMOLED screens, high-res cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and optimized Android for two screens.
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4$873 $999 Save $126
If you would rather go with a smaller foldable, you can currently save $126 on this device. This foldable smartphone comes with a super-useful cover screen and a big 6.7-inch foldable display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and is one of the best flip-style foldable phone out there.
-
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra$1149 $1379 Save $230
The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has improved gaming and camera capabilities. And right now, you can pick the 512GB model for less than the price of the 256GB model!
-
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra$799 $1199 Save $400
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. And now, you can score $400 savings on this great smartphone.
-
Google Pixel 6 Pro$475 $899 Save $424
Google Pixel 6 Pro is still a great purchase in 2023. It features the first generation Google Tensor chipset, which brings many AI/ML features. And now, you can get it for a fraction of the price for which it was introduced.
-
Google Pixel 7 Pro$800 $900 Save $100
If you want the newer Pixel flagship, you can still save $100 on the device. Amazon is currently offering the Pixel 7 Pro flagship for $100 off. This device features a big screen, the latest Tensor chipset, and comes with one of our favorite cameras on a smartphone.
-
Google Pixel 7$499 $599 Save $100
If you want a smaller-sized Pixel, then opt for the Pixel 7, which is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. Also, it comes with a significantly improved camera system.
-
Google Pixel 7a$449 $499 Save $50
The Pixel 7a is the new affordable smartphone from Google, featuring much-awaited features such as a 90Hz responsive display, a more powerful camera setup, and support for wireless charging. The Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, and it's the best device in the A series yet.
-
Motorola Razr+ (2023)$849 $999 Save $150
If you're looking to purchase the latest Motorola foldable, Prime Day is the best time. It is available at a $150 discount, though you will have to request an invite and then you will be able to purchase the smartphone during the actual sale days.
-
OnePlus 10 Pro$500 $550 Save $50
OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.
-
Moto G Play 2023$154 $170 Save $16
The Moto G Play (2023) is still the same device at its core and focuses on offering premium features at a budget-friendly price. It’s an excellent option for those who want to browse the web, connect with friends, and take photos on the go.
-
Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)$399 $399 Save $0
The Moto G 5G (2022) is a very affordable entry level mid-ranger with a large screen and stock Android experience. It ships with a 50MP camera, all-day battery life, and supports 5G as well.
Accessories
Accessories enhance the overall experience of using a smartphone. In fact, they've become necessities in some cases, especially since most brands no longer include a charging adapter in the box with the phone. Right now, Anker and Spigen are offering fantastic deals on their charging adapters. These are some of the best brands, so it's a great opportunity to grab a new charger if you need one.
If you're planning on getting a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, we strongly recommend adding the Buds 2 Pro to your shopping list. These high-quality earbuds are currently available for 50% off, making it an excellent time to pick up a pair. Another accessory deal worth noting is on the San Disk iXpand flash drive. It's one of the best external storage options for iPhone users, and it's currently available at a discounted price.
How can we forget about smartphone cases — they are one of the must-have accessory for your new shiny toy. Given the variety of smartphone shapes and sizes, it's challenging to list the best cases for every model. However, you can explore the links provided below to visit top brands like Spigen, Supcase, Casetify, and Totallee. There, you'll find a wide selection of high-quality cases made for your particular smartphone.
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$115 $230 Save $115
If you're picking a Samsung smartphone, then Buds Pro 2 are a must pick. And this Amazon Prime Day, these amazing earbuds are available at 50% discount, bringing down its price to just ~100.
-
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds$185 $280 Save $95
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are a great pick for audiophiles, and they are available at a great discount on Amazon right now. They feature up to 28 hours of play time and IPX4 water resistance.
-
Anker Nano II 30W Charger$24 $34 Save $10
The Anker 30W GaN II charger has a single USB-C port and features a compact and small form factor. It can charge supported devices at up to 30W, and it easily fits in any backpack.
-
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352$28 $33 Save $5
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is the perfect small charger for your iPhone 14. Not only is it 40 percent smaller than Apple's official charger, but you can also use it to charge your AirPods and iPhone 14 at the same time.
-
Charmast USB-C Power Bank$32 $43 Save $11
The Charmast USB-C Power Bank boasts a massive 26800mAh capacity to keep your devices charged while on the go. It has a compact, slim design with a comfortable grip, and features three input ports for easy charging with any charger, as well as four output ports.
-
OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand$33 $50 Save $17
If you're looking for a simple wireless charging stand for your desk or bedside table, the OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent option. It features 15W charging and comes with a 20W USB-C charger and a 2M USB-C cable in the box.
-
Anker PowerDrive III Duo (Car charger)$19 $30 Save $11
The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is an excellent and affordable fast car charger that supports up to 40W output, using the two USB-C ports. It can fast charge all of your devices, and it’s an excellent companion on road trips and daily commutes.
-
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go$40 $60 Save $20
The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go works with all the iPhones running iOS 10.0.2 and above. It features automatic photos and videos backup via the iXpand app, and you can even password protect files using this app.
-
Supcase
Supcase makes some of the most durable and affordable smartphone cases on the market. From Samsung to iPhone, they have got all the flagships covered! Check out their impressive range of rugged cases using the link below!
-
Spigen
Spigen offers a wide range of accessories for smartphones — from screen guard to chargers. Not only that, but they are also some of the best cases on the market. Check out their store using the links given below!
-
CASETiFY
If you're searching for cases that provide the durability and protection of rugged cases while still being visually appealing, be sure to explore Casetify's collection of cases.
-
Totallee
Totallee makes some of the best iPhone cases on the market. RIght now, you can grab 50% off on all cases with code "TOTALPRIME" on Amazon. Visit their store here:
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!
That's all for now, but don't worry. We'll be updating this list throughout the week, so you'll see more deals and possibly even better offers. But don't wait too long. Some of these might sell out quickly, and you sure don't want to miss out.