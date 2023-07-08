Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11-12, and we already have a massive selection of great deals on smart home appliances, offering up to $900 in savings. Here, we listed the best robot vacuum cleaners, security cameras and systems, smart doorbells, and smart lights to keep your home safe, secure, and vibrant in all lighting and weather conditions. Whether you want to protect your home and step up security, monitor your door, or bring some vibrant and colorful lights to your home, we’ve got you covered with more than a dozen products.
Massive savings on home security cameras and doorbells
There’s one place where you can freely move around without worrying about anything or anyone, and that’s your home. Whether you want to step up your security or ensure that everything’s in order when you go on holiday, smart home security cameras are a must-have nowadays. We also recommend using smart doorbells, which is now essential as we move into the age of purchasing everything online.
We selected several devices, many from Ring, an industry leader in doorbells and security cameras. There are multiple options depending on whether you want a camera inside or outside, depending on how and where you want to mount it.
-
Ring Doorbell PlusEditor's Choice$130 $180 Save $50
The Ring Doorbell Plus is an excellent smart doorbell. It supports head-to-toe HD+ video, and it's easily mountable. It has motion detection, alerts, and support for two-way talk. It's one of the highest-rated doorbells, and it even has night vision to keep you safe regardless of the time of day.
-
Google Nest DoorbellNo subscription required$150 $180 Save $30
The Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen) is compatible with all devices, and it lets you watch 2-second previews and 5-minute clips of important activities. It works without a subscription, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
-
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired)Best Value$60 $150 Save $90
The Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell features head-to-toe 180-degree view. It comes with HDR quality footage, two-way audio for quick communication, smarter alerts, and night vision for clarity even in dark conditions.
-
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wire-Free)Best Value$95 $200 Save $105
The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is a simple, wire-free camera that delivers flexibility and coverage for every corner of your front door. It features HDR footage, a 180-degree wide field view, night vision, two-way audio, and weather resistance.
-
Ring Indoor CamBest indoor camera$30 $60 Save $30
The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is the perfect security camera, supporting 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way communication. It's affordable, works with Alexa-compatible devices, and provides versatile mounting options and important alerts.
-
Ring Stick Up CamEasy mounting$60 $100 Save $40
Ring Stick Up Cam is a battery-powered camera that allows users to see, hear, and speak to people from their phone, tablet, or Echo device. With Live View and the Ring app, users can check in on their home at any time.
-
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery)Best outdoor camera$120 $170 Save $50
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus allows users to watch over their home in 1080p HD video with Color Night Vision. The camera has two motion-activated LED spotlights that turn on when they detect motion and can sound a built-in security siren.
-
Ring Alarm 8-piece KitBest security system$120 $200 Save $80
Keep your home safe with the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit that comes with one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, one range extender, and tons of cool features.
Robot Vacuums
If you’re tired of weekly chores, you might want to free up some time by getting a robot vacuum cleaner. They’re more affordable than ever; some even come with a smart mopping and drying system. The Eufy RoboVac G30 is an excellent deal if you’re after a cheap robot that can do dry cleaning. The iRobot Roomba i3 Evo is a great close alternative with a smart map that can learn your environment and move around it.
If you have a larger budget, you might be glad to see that Dreametech is offering the largest saving, up to $900 off, of the L10s Ultra. It’s a class-leading robot vacuum cleaner that can refill, mop, dry clean, and recharge itself, all without you ever having to get up the couch. It’s a perfect all-in-one and one of the largest discounts we’ve seen yet on these cleaning devices.
-
eufy RoboVac G30Editor's Choice$280 $320 Save $40
The eufy RoboVac G30 comes with hard-hitting suction and app control with a cleaning history. This robot vacuum also features BoostIQ tech that increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed.
-
iRobot Roomba i3 EvoBest Value$250 $350 Save $100
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo features a powerful suction and cleaning system. This smart robot vacuum learns your home and creates a smart map so you can direct it to clean any room you want.
-
eufy RoboVac 11SAffordable$199 $230 Save $31
The eufy RoboVac 11S smart vacuum cleaner is super thin and has a 1300 Pa strong sucion. It's quiet, and it can automatically recharge itself. It has a side brush, and a 12-month warranty for peace of mind. It has up to 100-minute runtime, and it's excellent if you want to forget about vacuuming your flooring, regardless of the material.
-
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVOAffordable Pick$350 $600 Save $250
The Roomba i4+ EVO is the perfect smart vacuum cleaner. It can empty itself, recharge automatically, and sweep up dust, first, and debris with ease. It's perfect for homes with pets, and it's precise with high suction. It's an excellent deal if you want to automate chores, and you can't get this cheaper than anywhere else.
-
Dreametech L10s UltraPremium Pick$1000 $1900 Save $900
The Dreametech L10s Ultra is one of the most advanced robot vacuum cleaners. It has a mop combo that can sweep up debris and dust, and it can even dry up the floor. It has 5300 Pa suction, AI navigation, and support for Alexa products. It's pet safe, and it can automatically recharge, refill, and clean itself, as well as empty the base.
-
Dreametech D9 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop ComboAffordable combo$250 $350 Save $100
The Dreame D9 Robot Max Vacuum and Mop combo has LiDAR navigation, 4000PA suction, and 150-minute runtime. It's affordable, and it's a great option for those looking for a great all-in-one on a smaller budget.
-
Shark AI Ultra Robot VacuumGreat all-in-one$439 $600 Save $161
The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is one of the best options on the market right now. It comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris and it also comes with LiDAR vision that quickly and accurately maps your home.
-
Yeedi Mop Station Pro$300 off with coupon$500 $800 Save $300
The Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum comes with dual power spin mopping and 3,000Pa suction power also features smart mapping and carpet detection, and it arrives with a pet-friendly design.
Smart Lights
Want to liven up your bedroom, living room, or any other part of your house? We’ve got the perfect smart light strips, bulbs, and bedlamps to decorate and bring an energetic, or more relaxing mood to your house. We selected some of our favorite lights from Amazon, Philips, and other brands, and you can save up to $80 on some products.
-
Echo GlowBest Value$17 $30 Save $13
The Echo Glow is a cheap smart lamp for children. It can be paired with any compatible Alexa device that provides easy and intuitive controls to change to color and brightness. It can be set up for family routines, such as counting down for dinnertime, reading, and more. It's fun, and it makes for an excellent bedside lamp.
-
Philips Hue BridgeA must-have for Philips lights$43 $60 Save $17
The Philips Hue Bridge is a must-have if you want to control all of your Philips smart lights and bulbs in an easy-to-use, simple user interface. The bridge acts as a hub, connecting all of your lights together. It supports up to 50 lights and accessories, and it provides a seamless, stable, and secure connection.
-
Philips Hue PlayComes with the Bridge and two lights$125 $150 Save $25
The Hue Play supports up to 16 million colors, and it lets you immersive yourself while playing games, watching movies, and listening to music. It's best recommended to put it up behind TVs and against the wall. The starter kit comes with two lightbars and a Hue Bridge.
-
Philips Hue Play Gradient LightstripColorful light strip$190 $270 Save $80
The Philips Hue Play Gradient Light strip brings millions of colors behind your desk, TV, furniture, or any other corner in your room. It brings more color to any room, and it supports dance, flash, dim, and bright settings, as well as any color combination you can think about.
