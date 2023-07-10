The anticipation for Amazon Prime Day 2023 is building, but the good news is that some fantastic deals have already started to roll in. Here we have listed some of the best accessories for your computing devices that are guaranteed to elevate your experience.
Whether you're looking to add new products to your existing desktop or gaming setup, or you're planning to build a new setup from the ground up, we've got you covered. We have handpicked more than a dozen deals on some of the best peripherals currently available.
Do note that we'll be updating all of our Prime Deals posts in real time throughout the week. So, make sure to bookmark and save this page to stay on top of the amazing deals that are about to go live. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to purchase these peripherals at unbeatable prices.
Keyboards
SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard$25 $50 Save $25
If you're looking for a new budget-friendly keyboard this Prime Day, consider getting the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard. It features 10-RGB illumination zones and also IP32 dust and water resistance.
Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$72 $130 Save $58
The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard arrives with an ultra-portable tenkeyless design, a detachable Micro USB cable, and durable GX Blue Click switches that deliver an audible and tactile click for a solid, secure keypress.
Razer Ornata V3 X$35 $40 Save $5
The Razer Ornata V3 X is a low-profile, ergonomic gaming keyboard with silent membrane switches and Razer Chroma RGB lighting. It also features a Spill-resistant design.
Apple Magic Keyboard$130 $150 Save $20
If you own a Mac, then Magic Keyboard is simply the best keyboard for you. It works seamlessly with macOS and even iPadOS, and you can get the Touch ID variant for cheap right now.
The importance of a good keyboard cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to gaming. The right keyboard can make all the difference between victory and defeat in intense gaming sessions. The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming keyboard is one of the best out there, and currently you can save nearly 50% on it. If you're on the hunt for other gaming keyboard options, the Cooler Master Mechanical is another excellent choice to consider. For those seeking a more traditional keyboard, the Logitech G413 SE is a fantastic option.
Mouse
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Gaming Mouse$69 $130 Save $61
The Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro is a wireless gaming mouse that is lightweight, precise, and comfortable to use. It features the Razer Focus+ optical sensor and has a battery life of up to 70 hours.
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Mouse$40 $50 Save $10
The Logitech G305 is one of the best gaming mice out there, and thanks to its LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, it provides a lag-free experience. It is compatible with both PC and Mac.
Razer Naga Trinity$65 $100 Save $35
If you're looking for a gaming mouse that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket and offers configurable buttons as well as Chroma RGB Lighting, get the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse. It's available for a fraction of price right now.
Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse$59 $100 Save $41
Microsoft Bluetooth Surface Precision Mouse is a comfortable and customizable mouse that is perfect for productivity and creativity. It also features a battery life that lasts up to 3 months on a single charge.
Just like a keyboard, having a high-quality mouse elevates your computing experience manifold. For gaming enthusiasts, Razer Gaming Mice are among the best in the market and currently, you can grab one at nearly 50% off its original price. On the other hand, if you're more inclined towards a traditional mouse, the Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse is a fantastic choice. Keep an eye out for upcoming deals on SteelSeries mice as well.
Monitors
SAMSUNG T35F Series Monitor$130 $220 Save $90
If you're looking for an everyday reliable monitor, then look no further than the Samsung T35F monitor. It features a big 27-inch 3-sided borderless display, 75Hz refresh rate, and support for HDMI abd VGA input.
Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor$400 $700 Save $300
The Samsung M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a crisp and bright image, along with the benefits of having a smart TV.
ASUS TUF Gaming VG24VQE$139 $169 Save $30
ASUS TUF Gaming monitor (VG24VQE) is one of the best feature-rich yet affordable monitors out there. It features a 23.8-inch screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, and other features like Extreme Low Motion Blur, Adaptive-Sync, and FreeSync Premium.
BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U$828 $1100 Save $272
BenQ's MOBIUZ EX3210U Gaming Monitor arrives with a 32-inch display, 4K resolution at 144Hz refresh rates with 1ms response times, and support for the best gaming tech available.
USB Hubs and Docking Stations
Anker USB C Hub (341)$31.5 $35 Save $3.5
Anker makes some of the best accessories for computing devices, and the company's 341 USB hub is no exception. It features 4K HDMI, 100W PD, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a microSD slot and a SD card reader.
UGREEN USB C Hub$15 $20 Save $5
If you're looking for a cheaper option, then opt for the UGREEN USB C Hub. It features four USB 3.0 ports and USB C Splitter. However, there aren't any HDMI or card reading ports available on this USB hub.
Dell USB 3.0 Docking Station (D3100)$100 $170 Save $70
The Dell USB 3.0 Docking Station (D3100) allows you to connect multiple peripherals to your laptop. It features five USB ports, an Ethernet port, a DisplayPort, and an audio jack
Baseus Laptop Docking Station$39 $70 Save $31
The Baseus Laptop Docking Station features a variety of ports, including HDMI, USB-C, USB 3.0, and Ethernet port, and SD card reader, so you can connect multiple devices and peripherals at once.
SSDs and HDDs
Samsung T7$50 $95 Save $45
Samsung's T7 SSD is a great tool for storing large amounts of data, offering read and write speeds up to 10 Gbps. Right now, you can grab this portable SSD for a fraction of its launch price!
Samsung 990 Pro SSD 1TB$70 $170 Save $100
If you're looking for an internal SSD, you should go with the Samsung 990 PRO SSD. It features maximum read and write speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps, thermal control, and other great features.
Western Digital 1TB Internal SSD$48 $100 Save $52
Western Digital makes some of the best SSDs on the market, and their 1TB internal SSD is no exception. It features 6 Gb/s speed and support for the Western Digital dashboard to monitor the SSD's performance.
Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive$168 $220 Save $52
If you want a top-of-the-line external hard drive, then the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive is one of the best HDDs out there. It features a whopping 8TB storage as well as customizable RGB LED lighting.
Webcams
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam$125 $200 Save $75
The Logitech Brio is a high-end webcam that offers 4K video quality and HDR support. It's perfect for video calls, streaming, and recording.
Logitech StreamCam$140 $170 Save $30
The Logitech StreamCam is a versatile webcam that's great for both streaming and video calls. It features autofocus, a built-in microphone, and a compact design.
NexiGo N60 1080P Webcam$30 $50 Save $20
The NexiGo N60 is an affordable webcam that offers 1080p video quality. It's perfect for video calls and basic streaming. It also features Auto-Focus and support for both PC and Mac.
Logitech C270 HD Webcam$26 $40 Save $14
The Logitech C270 is a budget-friendly webcam that offers basic 720p video quality for calls and online learning. It is compatible with both Mac and Windows devices.
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!
That's all for now, but don't worry. We'll be updating this post throughout the week, so you'll see more deals and possibly even better offers soon. Which other computer peripheral categories would you like to see in addition to these? Let us know in the comments section below!