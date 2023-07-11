Prime Day is here. One of the best moments in the year to get that powerful laptop you’ve been waiting for, as the hottest and best products on the market are currently on sale. Savings will go all the way up to 37 percent on select models, and some options will fall under the $500 mark, but the best part is that there’s something for everyone and every budget.

The team at Pocketnow has taken the time to sort out and select some of what we think are the best laptop deals you can get right now, which include some options from Samsung, LG, Apple, and more, without forgetting Chromebooks and gaming laptops in the process. And if you’re looking for monitors and other peripherals, don’t worry; we have you covered.

Laptops

Laptops are an essential tool for anyone looking to do anything these days. You can take one home, check emails, start your own business, track records, make music, video, edit your favorite pictures, and more. Of course, you can also use them to play your favorite games, for school, to go online and search for recipes, check out your social media on a larger display, and more, but the best part is that you can also take your work with you, anywhere you go. The best part is that Prime Day lets you save big bucks on some of the best laptops, so you can take your desired working companion home without paying more.