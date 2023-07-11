Prime Day is here. One of the best moments in the year to get that powerful laptop you’ve been waiting for, as the hottest and best products on the market are currently on sale. Savings will go all the way up to 37 percent on select models, and some options will fall under the $500 mark, but the best part is that there’s something for everyone and every budget.
The team at Pocketnow has taken the time to sort out and select some of what we think are the best laptop deals you can get right now, which include some options from Samsung, LG, Apple, and more, without forgetting Chromebooks and gaming laptops in the process. And if you’re looking for monitors and other peripherals, don’t worry; we have you covered.
Laptops
Laptops are an essential tool for anyone looking to do anything these days. You can take one home, check emails, start your own business, track records, make music, video, edit your favorite pictures, and more. Of course, you can also use them to play your favorite games, for school, to go online and search for recipes, check out your social media on a larger display, and more, but the best part is that you can also take your work with you, anywhere you go. The best part is that Prime Day lets you save big bucks on some of the best laptops, so you can take your desired working companion home without paying more.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro$800 $1100 Save $300
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is perfect for those looking to work on the go, powered by the Intel i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It's available in Silver and Graphite colors, and it's an ultraportable and lightweight laptop.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business$1550 $2450 Save $900
Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Business Laptop Computer comes packed with tons of power and more than enough storage space to help you take care of business. It comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space.
-
LG Gram 17$1697 $2100 Save $403
The 2022 version of the LG gram 17 comes with different configurations, but this one will get you a 17-inch IPS WQXGA display, an Intel Evo i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB storage space, Thunderbolt 4, and more.
-
LG Gram 15$1000 $1500 Save $500
The LG gram 15 comes with a 15-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD to keep all your information in the same place, WiFi 6E support, Thunderbolt 4, and other cool features.
-
Acer Aspire 5$490 $650 Save $160
Acer's Aspire 5 A515-46-R3CZ Slim Laptop will get you the power of AMD's Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core mobile chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a fingerprint reader, and more for less than $500.
-
HP Pavilion 15-eg0021nr Laptop$738 $950 Save $212
Get one of HP's best and most versatile laptops with the HP Pavilion 15, which comes with a gen-12 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a fingerprint reader, and a 15.6-inch FHD display.
-
Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Laptop$1170 $1659 Save $489
The Dell Inspiron 7000 Series 7620 2-in-1 Laptop is a gorgeous piece of tech with a convenient and versatile 2-in-1 design that packs a 16-inch FHD+ touchscreen, and some of the latest specs you can get.
-
Dell XPS 13 9310$1138 $1550 Save $412
Dell's XPS 13 9310 arrives with a 13.4-inch OLED 3.5K touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, one year of premium support, and other goodies.
-
M1 MacBook Air Gold$750 $999 Save $249
Apple's 2020 MacBook Air Laptop with an M1 chip is still a very capable and convenient laptop in 2023, as it is more than capable of editing videos, music, pictures and more.
-
M2 MacBook Pro$1099 $1299 Save $200
The 2021 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest and greatest M2 chipset. While it carries the same design as the 2020 MacBook Pro, this is the only MacBook Pro available today that features Touchbar — a feature that appreciated by some.
-
14-inch MacBook Pro$1799 $1999 Save $200
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition.
-
MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch M2 Pro$2299 $2499 Save $200
The 16-inch version of Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip comes with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that will make everything look amazing, even work.
-
Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop$2770 $3300 Save $530
Alienware's X16 R1 Gaming Laptop is a powerful battle station that comes with a 16-inch QHD+ display with 260Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 chip, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 graphics, and more.
-
Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop$2000 $3200 Save $1200
The Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop comes with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 17.3-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and other great features.
-
Acer Nitro 5$780 $900 Save $120
The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent entry-level gaming laptop, as it comes powered by an Intel Core i5 chip, and it also includes 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, WiFi-y, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop graphics, so you can run almost everything with some changes in the game settings.
-
MSI Katana 15 15.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop$1350 $1599 Save $249
The MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop is a flashy-looking gaming laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of delivering 144Hz refresh rates, and you also get more than enough power to run the latest games.
Monitors
Working on a 13 or 14-inch screen isn’t for everyone, as some of us want a larger canvas to create or multitask. If that’s you, then check out the latest Prime Day deals available on some of the best monitors around, where you will find high-end gaming options with high refresh rates or more affordable options for those who just want to see things better without straining their eyes.
-
Dell Curved Gaming, 34 Inch Curved Monitor$348 $500 Save $152
Dell's 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is great for those looking for more power, and great image quality, as it comes with 144Hz refresh rates, WQHD resolution, and other cool features to get you a more immersive gaming experience.
-
Sceptre 24-inch Professional Thin 1080p LED Monitor$80 $120 Save $40
One of the most affordable monitors you can get comes as the Sceptre 24-inch Professional Thin 1080p LED Monitor, which costs less than $100 and comes with built-in speakers and other great features.
-
BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N$110 $200 Save $90
The BenQ MOBIUZ EX240 Gaming Monitor comes with a 24-inch FHD display, 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and other great features for just over the $100 mark, making it a very compelling option for anyone looking to get a new monitor.
-
ARZOPA 15.6-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor$150 $190 Save $40
ARZOPA's 15.6-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor is perfect for those looking to experience gaming on the go, as it will connect directly to your Nintendo Switch and other devices without an issue; just plug, play, and enjoy. It also packs great features, including HDR, Eye Care, and it's ultra-slim and portable.
