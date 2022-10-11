Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We have great news for everyone looking to score insane savings on a new smartphone and other great products, as you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at just $890 after the latest $310 discount. These savings are available thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day savings, which means that you will only be able to take advantage of these offers if you’re a Prime member.

This deal will get you a new and unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and other cool features for less. However, you can also opt for Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE models, which are now available for $570 and $500, respectively, which translates to $130 and $100 savings.

Further, Amazon Prime Day deals will also help you save on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which now sells for $1,450 after receiving a 24 percent discount that translates to $470 savings. This model comes with a large foldable display that makes it perfect for productivity and for media consumption, and the best part is that it also features stylus support. You can also opt for the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4, as this option is now going for $800, thanks to a $200 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features.

Google Pixel 6a

Indeed, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are some of the options on the market, but that doesn’t mean that they are the only ones getting some attention, as you can also purchase a new Google Pixel 6a for just $329 after the latest $120 savings. This will get you a new device with an eye-catching design, a 12MP camera, a long-lasting battery, and fast and fluid software. However, I suggest you get the base model of the Pixel 6 series, as it is currently available for $400 after scoring a 33 percent discount representing $200 savings in your pocket.

And you can also consider checking out the latest deals available on Moto’s latest devices, where you will find the 2020 version of the Moto Edge going for $230 after a $100 discount, or get the most affordable device, the Moto G Power, for just $150. And if you’re still in love with the RAZR 5G, we have great news, as you can get one for as low as 735 with Prime Early Access.

Google Pixel 6a If you don't care about high refresh rate, wireless charging, a glass back and a few other tidbits, this should be your phone. It's a Pixel, but less expensive.

Sony WH-1000XM5

You can also save on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones, which are now available for $348 thanks to a $51 discount. These headphones are some of the best in the market, as they will deliver great noise canceling, long-lasting battery life, and more.

However, we have also spotted more affordable options starting at $229 with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which come with $100 savings. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are another great choice that goes for just $170 thanks to the latest 51 percent discount, and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which sells for $269 with $110 savings for anyone interested in picking up a pair.

And if you’re not a Prime member, don’t worry; we got you covered, as you can also consider picking up a pair of Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that sell for $90 after a very compelling 33 percent discount that translates to $45 savings.

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.

CASETiFY iPhone Cases

We have a couple of great options for those looking to get a new case for their Apple devices. First up, CASETiFY is currently letting you save up to 20 percent off the latest cases for the iPhone 14 lineup, which means that you can get the CASETiFY Amazon Exclusive Essential Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max or the 14 Pro version for $32 after receiving an $8 discount, while the Essential Case for iPhone 14 comes in at $28 with $7 savings.

However, savings get better when you browse through the options made for your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 series. For instance, you can get the CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max for $46 with $19 savings, or get the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 for $38 after a $16 discount. Either way, you should go and check out these cases, as they have some of the coolest designs around, and to make things even more interesting, you can even choose to customize your case to meet your flow.

Finally, you can also score some cool savings on Totallee cases, as the company is currently giving up to 35 percent savings on all of its products, which means you can get cases for as low as $26. So check them out.