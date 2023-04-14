Quick Links
In today's world, it's no secret that we spend a lot of time glued to our smartphones. While smartphone companies have been working hard to improve battery life and reduce charging times, our dependence on these devices is so high that we find our devices running out of power quite often — sometimes more than once a day. Thankfully, there is a solution for this: power banks.
Power banks have become an essential accessory for anyone who needs to keep their devices charged while on the go. With power banks, you can power up your device anywhere at any time, without the need for a wall socket. And with concerns about the security of public phone chargers, power banks have become even more valuable, especially for frequent travelers.
Power banks, just like smartphones, come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and features. With so many options on the market, it can become a little overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we'll take a look at the best power banks with fast USB charging, as well as the best power banks for Android and iPhone that have wireless charging technology.
Best power banks with USB fast charging for Android and iPhone
Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PDEditor's Choice
Charmast USB-C Power BankHigh capacity on cheap!
mophie powerstation 10,000mAhPower bank with built-in Lightning cable
Mophie powerstation Plus XL USB-CPower bank with built-in USB-C cable
Anker 733 Power BankWall charger and power bank in one!
Mregb Solar Power BankNo-need-to-recharge power bank
Baseus Portable Laptop ChargerBest power bank for laptops and smartphones alike
Anker Power Bank Powerhouse 100WPower bank for adventure enthusiasts
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack 5,000 mAh
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
Baseus Magnetic Power Bank
Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank
Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank
Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery
Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank
Fochew 30800mAh power bank with wireless charging
mophie snap+ juice pack mini
TECHSMARTER 10000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank
Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PDEditor's Choice
The Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD is a 20W USB-C portable power bank with 10000mAh capacity. In addition to a 20W USB-C port, it also has a 12W USB port to charge a second device. The MultiProtect safety feature ensures worry-free charging, with a fire-resistant casing and temperature control.
Charmast USB-C Power BankHigh capacity on cheap!
The Charmast USB-C Power Bank boasts a massive 26800mAh capacity to keep your devices charged while on the go. It has a compact, slim design with a comfortable grip, and features three input ports for easy charging with any charger, as well as four output ports. Additionally, it comes with four LED indicators.
mophie powerstation 10,000mAhPower bank with built-in Lightning cable
The mophie powerstation is a 10,000mAh portable power bank with a built-in Lightning cable designed specifically for Apple products. The integrated Lightning cable ensures that you always have the right cable for your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. There is also another USB-A output port allows for charging of another compatible device. The compact design and tuckable cable make it the perfect travel companion.
Mophie powerstation Plus XL USB-CPower bank with built-in USB-C cable
The Mophie powerstation Plus XL USB-C is a universal external battery with built-in USB-C cable and a big 12,000mAh cell. It features an 18W USB-C PD fast-charging output for smartphones and tablets, and a slim, compact design. It features LED indicators as well as an integrated USB-C cable tucks conveniently into the side of the battery.
Anker 733 Power BankWall charger and power bank in one!
The Anker 733 Power Bank is a 2-in-1 hybrid charger, with a 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can charge up to 3 devices at once. It also comes with Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 feature for higher efficiency and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.
Mregb Solar Power BankNo-need-to-recharge power bank
The Mregb Solar Power Bank features 36800mAh capacity with dual USB ports, built-in flashlight, and IPX7 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design. The high-capacity lithium battery can be charged by the solar panel for eco-friendly outdoor use. The company claims it supports up to 1800 recharges. The built-in smart transformer chip is compatible with most devices on the market.
Baseus Portable Laptop ChargerBest power bank for laptops and smartphones alike
The Baseus Portable Laptop Charger is a powerful 30000mAh power bank with a 65W USB-C port for full-speed laptop charging. With 5 output ports and 3 input ports, it can charge 3-5 devices simultaneously. The LED up front displays real-time monitoring of current, voltage, and power, while the 30000mAh capacity provides ample power to charge all of your devices, and not just smartphones.
Anker Power Bank Powerhouse 100WPower bank for adventure enthusiasts
The Anker Power House Powerbank is the best portable chargers for the adventure enthusiasts out there. It features a built-in 100W wall outlet for laptops, cameras, drones, and small appliances. It can simultaneously charge up to 4 devices. It has a 24,000mAh capacity can charge a MacBook Air 1.5 times. It also has built in LED flashlight.
While all the options listed are great, our default recommendation is the Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K. It's reasonably priced, has useful features, and is compatible with a variety of devices. However, if you find traditional power banks to be bulky and cumbersome, then we recommend you take a look at the mophie powerstations for Android and iPhone. They come with built-in USB-C and Lightning cables that can be tucked conveniently into the side of the battery, making them less clumsy and more convenient to carry around.
But if you're looking for a power bank that can do it all, not just charge your smartphone, but also your laptops and other accessories, then the Anker Power Bank Powerhouse is the one to consider. With a built-in 24,000 mAh battery and a full-fledged wall outlet, you can power up almost any device wherever you go.
Best power banks with wireless charging for iPhone
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack 5,000 mAh
The ESR HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone features a 5,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also features 2-way charging that can charge your iPhone at 12W. In addition, it features a foldable kickstand for a hands-free experience.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, it charges your iPhone at 7.5W, but connecting it to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery MagGo battery pack for iPhone features a 5,000 mAh cell that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also doubles as a kickstand for a hands-free viewing experience. It comes with a battery capacity that is three times Apple's official MagSafe power bank, yet it doesn't add a lot of weight and extra thickness to your iPhone.
Baseus Magnetic Power Bank
The Baseus MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone features a 10,000mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 15W. It also features up to 20W fast wired USB-C to Lightning port wired charging. This power bank is also airline-approved, so you can carry it on any flight without any worry
Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack
The Spigen Mag Battery Pack for iPhone features a 5,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also features pass-through charging so you can charge both your iPhone and power bank at the same time.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery for iPhone features a big 10,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also features pass-through charging so you can charge your iPhone and power bank together In addition, it features a foldable kickstand for a hands-free experience.
OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank
The OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for iPhone features a 3,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. If you're looking for a small MagSafe battery pack that doesn't affect your use, this is one of the best options out there.
Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank
The Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank for iPhone features a massive 10,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also features 2-way charging that can charge your iPhone at 18W via USB-C. It also comes with pass-through charging, which lets you charge both your iPhone and the power bank simultaneously.
Are you still carrying a Lightning cable with your power bank to charge your iPhone in 2023? Check out the list of MagSafe power banks for iPhone instead. These power banks snap onto the back of your iPhone and charge it wirelessly without hindering your use. Those looking for recommendations, make sure you check out our best portable MagSafe battery pack for iPhone guide that goes through each of the above-mentioned wireless charging power banks in detail.
Best power banks with wireless charging for Android
Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery$61 $80 Save $19
The Samsung 25W Portable Wireless Charger offers super-fast charging capabilities for your compatible Galaxy devices. It features a USB-C port capable of charging at 25W and Qi-compatible smartphones wirelessly at 7.5W. Charge up to three devices at once, including your Galaxy Buds, Samsung smartwatch, and smartphone.
Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank
Anker PowerCore III features a 10000mAh cell and the ability to deliver 18 watts of power over wired connections and 10 watts when using wireless charging. It ships with a USB C to USB C cable in the box, making it an accessory that is ready for use with most new gadgets from the get-go.
Fochew 30800mAh power bank with wireless charging
The Fochew 30800mAh power bank offers wireless charging up to 15W, allowing cable-free convenience. Additionally, it features 25W PD fast charging and QC 4.0 output. Charge multiple devices simultaneously and monitor battery level with LED display on the front. This high-capacity, safe power bank prevents overcharging and overheating for a better user experience.
mophie snap+ juice pack mini
The mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is one of the best portable wireless chargers for Android users. It features a big 5,000 mAh battery, suitable enough for one single full charge. Easily attach and charge Qi-enabled smartphones from Samsung and Google. The USB-C port offers versatile charging options, and the included Snap adapter makes it compatible with non-magnetic phones.
TECHSMARTER 10000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank
The TECHSMARTER 10000mAh Power Bank offers anti-slip suction cups, enabling you to use your Android phone while charging. The power bank features 10,000 mAh battery, big enough to at least power your Android device at least twice. This portable charger, with a case-friendly design and pass-through charging, is travel-friendly and convenient.
Mentioned above are the top-five wireless charging power banks for Android smartphone users. However, if you're looking for a specific recommendation, we suggest the Samsung 25W wireless portable battery pack, which is perfect for newer Samsung Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S22 or S23. Not only does it charge your Samsung devices wirelessly with ease, but it also provides 25W fast USB-C charging for smartphones. Another great option is the mophie snap+ juice mini, which allows you to unofficially add MagSafe capabilities to your Android phone and easily wirelessly charge it.