In today's world, it's no secret that we spend a lot of time glued to our smartphones. While smartphone companies have been working hard to improve battery life and reduce charging times, our dependence on these devices is so high that we find our devices running out of power quite often — sometimes more than once a day. Thankfully, there is a solution for this: power banks.

Power banks have become an essential accessory for anyone who needs to keep their devices charged while on the go. With power banks, you can power up your device anywhere at any time, without the need for a wall socket. And with concerns about the security of public phone chargers, power banks have become even more valuable, especially for frequent travelers.

Power banks, just like smartphones, come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and features. With so many options on the market, it can become a little overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we'll take a look at the best power banks with fast USB charging, as well as the best power banks for Android and iPhone that have wireless charging technology.

Best power banks with USB fast charging for Android and iPhone