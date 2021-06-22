With how heavily dependent lives have become on electronics, going a day or even a few hours without them can be difficult for people whose work revolves around them. A reason for not having access to your device is often a dead battery, and that’s where portable power banks come to the rescue.

Whether it’s your brand new iPhone whose triple camera system you depend upon or the earphones you use with it, keeping on top of their battery levels can be a hard task, and an external source can help you juice up in time of need. This article lists nine of the best portable power banks you should consider buying, whether you use them at the home, office, or on a trip.

Anker PowerCore Slim

The Anker PowerCore Slim is the power bank to pick if you need a device with a slim profile. It has a cell capacity of 10,000 mAh and features Anker’s IQ charging technology. It has a USB-A and USB-C PD port available to charge your devices; the former can charge your devices at 12W while the latter can do so at 20W.

This device comes packaged with a USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cable.

Anker PowerCore Slim Anker PowerCore Slim, as evident by its name, is a power bank with a slim profile that's easy to carry around in a backpack, and handy in time of need. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics 10000 mAh Power Bank

This compact unit by Amazon is a product worth checking out if you need a power bank that’s not as wide or as tall as the option from Anker. It has a similarly rated capacity and even offers USB-C PD, although at a slightly lower wattage of 18W. It claims to charge up to maximum capacity in three hours if you use an 18W PD charger.

This power bank comes packaged with a 1.3ft USB-A to USB-C cable.

AmazonBasics 10000 mAh Power Bank This power bank from Amazon is a great accessory to have handy for a quick recharge. Its narrow design can help it fit in tight spaces, which can be difficult for wider options. View at Amazon

Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank

If you’re looking for a product that’s like a one-stop shop for your small electronics, then the Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank is an option worth considering. Apart from its cell capacity of 20,000 mAh, this gadget features four ways for you to charge your devices — two USB-A ports, one 18W USB-C PD port, and a 10W Qi wireless charging pad. As a bonus, it’s also IPX5 rated, meaning it can withstand splashes of water.

This gadget includes a USB-A to USB-C cable in its packaging.

Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank The Solar Charger Power Bank from Blavor is a do-it-all option great for those always on the move. View at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite

The Anker PowerCore III Elite is the power bank to pick if you’re looking to charge more than just your mobile. This 25,600 mAh unit can power an iPhone 11 more than five times, claims Anker. Apart from this, its USB-C PD port (rated for 60W output) can also charge your laptop in times of need. Just keep in mind, its USB-A ports have a shared power output of 18W, so when you connect two different devices, the current will split between them.

This particular listing comes packaged with a PowerPort III 65W charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Anker PowerCore III Elite Anker PowerCore III Elite is a great option to have on hand when on the move. Its ability to charge not only phones but also laptops can prove quite useful in certain situations. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics 26800 mAh Power Bank

Similar to the Anker PowerCore III Elite, this power bank by Amazon has a slightly higher cell capacity of 26,800 mAh and claims it can charge an iPhone 11 seven times. Its two USB-A ports have a 12W output rating, although Amazon doesn’t mention whether it will split when two devices are connected. The USB-C port, on the other hand, has an output and input rating of 45W, which Amazon says will charge the bank in three hours.

This AmazonBasics product comes packaged with a 1.3ft USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-A to USB-C cable of the same length.

AmazonBasics 26800 mAh Power Bank AmazonBasics' 26,800 mAh Power Bank is a good option for those on a budget as it provides a lot of value for money. View at Amazon

Baseus USB-C PD Power Bank

A device thicker than every small form power bank on this list, the Baseus USB-C PD Power Bank is that way for a reason. It has a cell capacity of 30,000 mAh and the ability to output a total of 65W of power through its USB-C port (when using just that port). Apart from USB Power Delivery, it also supports Qualcomm’s 3.0 QuickCharge standard and Huawei’s Smart Charging Protocol. Baseus claims a 65W PD input will charge up the power bank in three and a half hours.

This product from Baseus comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable included in the packaging.

Baseus USB-C PD Power Bank The Baseus USB-C PD Power Bank with its display is a great option for those who prefer knowing the exact quantity of charge in their power bank to keep on top of dying battery levels. View at Amazon

Anker PowerHouse 100

On this list of portable power banks, we now move onto options that offer the ability to charge with outlets you’d see on a wall. The Anker PowerHouse 100 is a product with a 27,000 mAh cell that features a 100W AC outlet, which you can use to charge your computers and other devices. But that’s not all; the USB-C PD port present on the unit can also charge laptops at an output of 45W.

The Anker PowerHouse 100 bundles a 45W USB-C charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable in its packaging alongside additional accessories like a lanyard and travel pouch.

Anker PowerHouse 100 Anker PowerHouse 100 offers the combination of an AC outlet, a USB-C port, and a large cell in a design that's reasonable to carry around in a backpack. View at Amazon

Jackery Power Station Explorer 160

The Jackey Power Station Explorer 160 is a portable unit perfect for a camping trip. It has a rugged design and an easy-to-carry handle that can come in handy. Focusing on its electrical aspects, it has a 46,400 mAh cell that can pass power through one AC outlet, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a standard 12V DC port. It has an added advantage due to its ability to pair with Jackery’s Solar Saga hardware for recharging.

The Jackery Power Station includes an AC adapter and a car charging cable in its packaging.

Jackery Power Station Explorer 160 The Jackery Power Station Explorer 160 is a great product to have around for a camping trip. View at Amazon

Anker PowerHouse II 400

The Anker PowerHouse II 400 is a supply with a rough cell capacity of 108,000 mAh. It features the ability to charge eight devices simultaneously through its 300W AC supply, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. Every USB port on this hub can make use of Anker’s IQ technology to ensure your devices are protected and aren’t overcharged or receiving port current more than they should.

This device from Anker includes a 65W adapter, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable in this box.

Anker for Powerhouse II 400 Powerhouse II 400 is an easy-to-carry product that can come in handy when you need to charge several devices. View at Amazon

Our Recommendations

If you’re having a hard time deciding which power bank to get, we recommend the Anker PowerCore Slim as an option you can depend on, if you need to charge just your phone when on the move. Since it can tie in with other Anker products, like their wall adapters, it’ll ensure that your power bank and phone are both receiving a similar current time and time again, as fluctuations can often cause harm.

You can apply this principle across all the categories this guide covers. But if you decide to choose a different brand, in that case, the Baseus 65W USB PD power bank is an option worth considering for its display, which can show the exact charge levels, or the Blavor Solar Charge is another option with its many features.