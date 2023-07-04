Best places to buy used smartphones, tablets, and wearables

Phone prices have climbed through the roof over the past few years, and some of the best smartphones now cost anywhere from $900 to nearly $2,000. While we usually recommend buying a brand new smartphone due to the added benefits of having a brand-new battery, clean device, and manufacturer and retailer warranty, there’s no denying that the used phone market has also evolved, and it’s more appealing than ever.

There are many great places to buy used smartphones and gadgets; some offer additional warranties and services for no extra cost. In contrast, others might charge you extra, but provide a service roughly on par with most big retailers and manufacturers. If you’re in the market for a used smartphone, these are some of the best places to shop around and pick up your next device, saving you hundreds of dollars.

There are so many places you can buy used and refurbished devices from, and here we listed some of the best-rated and most popular options with the best reliability score.

eBay

eBay eBay is one of the largest and most popular marketplaces in the world. It offers all the gadgets from a wide variety of sellers, including certified businesses. Pros Buyer protection

The largest hub for resellers and businesses Cons Products aren't verified

Users often pay for returns and extra fees

Ebay is one of the largest marketplaces. It offers a wide variety of gadgets, and just about any products you can think of, for as long as they’re legal in the state and country. Suppose you’re after a cheap used, or refurbished device. In that case, eBay is a standard go-to for millions of people worldwide as it offers an intuitive bidding system, buyer and seller protection, and simple features to get started.

Before going on eBay to buy your next smartphone, we recommend you pay close attention to the images and always read the description and grading for the products you’re interested in. If you’re in doubt, we recommend asking questions from the sellers, and see if they ship to your region. If all checks out, rest assured that eBay will protect you if something doesn’t work out as stated or shown in listings.

Both small and large businesses have storefronts on eBay, offering users certified refurbished devices at steep discounts. These devices usually show a grade next to their name, or in the description, and often come with a few months, or up to a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

Swappa

Swappa Swappa is one of the best marketplaces for users to buy used devices. The store offers smartphones, tablets, wearables, computers, and more. Anyone can sign up and sell, and listings are always checked before publication. Pros Buyer protection with PayPal

Swappa verified all listings

Swappa doesn't allow broken products

Swappa is one of the best places to buy and sell used and refurbished smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. The marketplace offers devices from trusted members and businesses. Swappa only allows users to offer fully functional devices, and a human staff member verifies each listing to ensure they follow the strict requirements.

If and when you have any issues, or questions, you can ask the Swappa support team, known as a reliable and great service providing quick turnaround and prompt replies to any queries. When it comes to payments, users can pay using PayPal. PayPal protects both the seller and the buyer in case there are issues with the transaction, or if something isn’t as described and shown on the listing.

Swappa is a great platform for those who want to save money and those looking for a more reasonable price for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

Amazon

Amazon Amazon Renewed is a great place to save hundreds of dollars on certified, refurbished, and used items, including household appliances, smartphones, wearables, tablets, and more. Pros All items are professionally inspected

90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Condition labels are clear and easy to understand

Amazon offers a wide range of renewed and refurbished products on its website, most of which are refurbished by certified professionals. The platform also sells pre-owned phones and other gadgets. These items are usually rated and put into one of the four conditions: Premium, Excellent, Good, or Acceptable. These are easy to understand, and while Amazon doesn’t often provide photos, you can rest assured that the items are in the stated condition and working order.

Amazon doesn’t offer a one-year warranty, unless the device is in the Premium condition, otherwise, products usually receive a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means that it can be returned at no extra cost if the item is broken or isn’t as stated. Most products have their batteries replaced when their capacity exceeds 80%, and many of them come with Prime delivery at no extra cost.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy is home for refurbished, pre-owned, and certified refurbished items such as smartphones, computers, tablets, and more. All products are certified and come with a warranty for peace of mind. Pros Professionally inspected and refurbished devices

Great and reliable support

Best Buy works similarly to Amazon, but the selection could be smaller at times, depending on the product you’re looking for. Best Buy doesn’t have the same condition markings as Amazon, but the discount is often greater. Best Buy uses its own Geek Squad of certified professionals to inspect, and repair devices sold on the website and at physical locations.

Best Buy has a quick and reliable support team, offering a wide variety of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. It’s a quick and easy service, allowing users to save hundreds of dollars on current, and previous-generation devices.

Back Market

Back Market Back Market is easy to use, reliable, and offers a wide variety of different items, including smartphones, laptops, desktops, wearables, and more. It's a great and trusted service, offering competitive services and repair methods to other platforms. Pros 30-day money back guarantee

One-year warranty

Reliable and trusted screening process

Back Market is a great alternative if you’re after refurbished smartphones. It contains a massive selection of devices and is a well-known and trusted platform for professional resellers. All devices follow a strict screening process to ensure the devices are fully functional and in working condition. All smartphones and gadgets come with a one-year warranty, and a 30-day return window in case you’re unhappy with it or change your mind.

All items come with free standard shipping and a wide variety of payment options. Students can receive an extra 5% off their orders, and Back Market is generally a pretty solid option if you want to save money and give life to devices that could otherwise end up in landfills.

Samsung & Apple

Samsung Certified Re-Newed The Samsung Certified Re-Newed store is a great place to save hundreds of dollars on some of the best smartphones from the company's current and previous lineup. Pros 100-point inspection ensures new-like quality One-year warranty Includes new parts like battery Cons It only includes previous-generation Galaxy smartphones See at Samsung

Apple Certified Refurbished The Apple Certified Refurbished store gives you a one-year warranty and hundreds of dollars in savings on some of the best Mac computers, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and accessories. Pros Service and support on all refurbished Apple products One-year limited warranty 90 days of complimentary technical support Option to buy AppleCare Cons Minimal savings on some items See at Apple



Samsung and Apple both offer certified refurbished devices at more affordable prices. These devices, be they smartphones, tablets, earbuds, or laptops, come with new batteries, factory-new software, and other new parts that show minimal or minimal signs of use. These devices also usually come with at least one year of warranty, and they offer users the option to buy additional Care protection for peace of mind – this often isn’t available for second-hand, used devices.

Best places to buy used smartphones, tablets, and wearables

As you can see, there are several options to buy pre-owned and refurbished devices, both online and in-store, physically. Most of these platforms and stores offer some form of protection, and while there are other options, we found these to be some of the most reliable and most trusted places.

We didn’t include social media platforms primarily due to the lack of transparency from some sellers. It’s too easy to fall victim to a scam nowadays, and we would strongly advise users against using places like Facebook Marketplace, unless they can physically view the item in person and test them out. That said, these marketplaces often contain gems like vintage, old, and discontinued devices, and it’s worth taking a look. Just make sure you do plenty of research and go with a friend or family to ensure everything goes smoothly.