Samsung has recently announced a more affordable device that will give you more options to get your hands on a new Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now available for just $600 if you wish to purchase a new and unlocked device. However, you will most likely find more affordable and compelling options if your new device is locked to your favorite carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent smartphone. It features a powerful triple camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a large 4,500 mAh battery that lets you take photos, play games, and browse the web for a day. It supports 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. $600 at Samsung $600 at Best Buy

Samsung has recently announced the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a new device that arrives with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display 2X, a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and a still very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It’s a perfect option for those looking for some of the best Samsung offers without breaking the bank. It is slightly larger than the Galaxy S23, but it starts at $600 unlocked at Best Buy, with availability starting on October 26, which means that you still have more than enough time to decide whether or not to get one. You will also be able to get your new device directly from Samsung, but as we mentioned before, it will take a while before you can actually get your hands on one.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will also be available from America’s largest carriers, where you will most likely receive cool trade-in discounts and more attractive monthly installment payment plans that will help you upgrade without having to pay full price, and some might even get you your new device for free, but we’ll keep you updated on those deals as soon as they become live. For now, you can check out all the information we have available for the new Galaxy S23 FE to help you choose if this is the right phone for you and your needs.