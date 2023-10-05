Google’s new flagship devices are now available for purchase, and the best part is that they’re also letting you save big bucks with pre-order deals. Your first stop should be at Amazon, as you can currently get the Pro model with 128GB storage space bundled with a Google Pixel Watch 2 for just $999. This is the same price you would have to pay for your new smartphone, meaning you get a free smartwatch with your purchase. This bundle would normally cost you $1,349, so you would get $349 in instant savings. And if you're interested in the base model, get ready to pay $699. but don't worry, we'll let you know as soon as you can score nice savings at Amazon.com.

Google Pixel 8 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life.

If you’re looking to score trade-in savings, then your best option might be Best Buy, as you can currently score up to $1,140 trade-in savings on the Pixel 8 Pro and up to $970 savings on the Pixel 8. These savings will get you a new and unlocked device with up to 512GB of storage space. You can also choose to lock your device to Verizon’s network, as it will get you up to $1,000 in trade-in savings and more time to pay with easy monthly financing. Or head over to Verizon.com to get your Pixel 8 for free with select trade-in and select unlimited plans, which will also get you $200 extra savings when you switch.

Getting your new Pixel 8 from T-Mobile and AT&T is also a great idea, considering that they will also get you one of these models for free with an eligible trade-in and an eligible unlimited plan. For instance, the Pixel 8 can be yours for “free” at T-Mobile, with the Pixel 8 Pro receiving up to $800 in trade-in savings. AT&T offers the Pixel 8 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in, while the Pixel 8 can be yours for as low as $15/mo.