Google unveiled the Pixel 8 series on October 4, 2023. The new Google Pixel smartphones consist of the usual Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship devices. The Pixel 8 series feature several new color options, and are powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8/12GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. The Pixel 8 features three new color options, including Hazel (Grey), Rose (Pink), and Obsidian (Black). The Pixel 8 Pro comes in the new Bay (Blue), Obsidian (Black), and the Porcelain (Gold-hue) colors.

At the Made by Google event, the company also unveiled the new Google Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch, and upgraded the Google Pixel Buds Pro with enhanced new features and options.

Which Pixel color should you get?

The new Google Pixel 8 series are available in a total of three colors, each. The Pixel 8 is available in three colors: Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian. The Pixel 8 Pro is also available in three colors: Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Whether you’re looking for something new and stylish, it’s worth weighing your options as you could be stuck with the color you decide to buy today. We know that picking a color could be difficult, but it’s worth the extra time as a case or a skin might not offer the looks you’re after, and they also add a bit of extra weight and bulk to the device. If you’re into fashion and follow the latest trends, you might be interested in the Rose and Hazel colors for the Pixel 8, or the Bay and Porcelain colors for the Pixel 8 Pro.

That said, we encourage you to pick a color that not only matches your outfit, but also your style. If you want something unique and fresh, you might want to pick the new Rose or Porcelain color. If you’re looking for something that matches with everything, for either devices, the Obsidian will offer the perfect dark hues you’re looking for.

Best Google Pixel 8 colors

Hazel

The new Hazel color has a small hint of green and looks fresh and smart. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a toned-down version of grey that looks minimalist. While the new Hazel color might not appeal to everyone, it’ll match with most skins and cases, giving you plenty of customization options to choose from.

Rose

The new Rose reminds us of the Pixel 3 series’ Not Pink color. The new pale shade of pink symbolizes happiness, comfort, and warmth, and it looks beautiful. If you plan on picking up a case, you might want to avoid this color, as the bright sides and the frame might not match the case, depending on the color you’re going for. However, if you want something light, or transparent, the Rose color will complement it beautifully.

Obsidian

The Obsidian color looks dark, while the visor (camera bump) received a lighter, pale grey shade. It looks serious, smart, and, for some… boring. While the dark black color might be boring, it’s the best option if you’re looking to pick up a colorful case or skin, since the phone will match everything. If you’re looking for a minimalist and clean device that goes well with accessories, the Obsidian remains one of the best options.

Best Google Pixel 8 Pro colors

Bay

If you’re looking for a bold new look, the new Bay color might be the perfect color for you. It’s refreshing and represents trust, loyalty, and confidence. It looks stunning and is undoubtedly the most vibrant color in Google’s recent flagship lineup. If you’re after something that stands out and shouts new, the Pixel 8 Pro in Bay is the one you should get.

Obsidian

The Obsidian color is a fan favorite, and the classic dark grey looks beautiful. It’s perfect for those who are looking to customize their device with a skin, or a phone case and the side will match any color and style you’re going for. The dark color might not look as flashy as the new Bay or Porcelain, but hey, the Pixel 8 Pro looks amazing in all colors and hues. The Obsidian is a great choice if you’re after something modern, and minimalist that’s easily customizable and goes with everything.

Porcelain

The new Porcelain is a new color, exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. Its pale cream color looks fantastic, and minimalist. It looks sharp and elegant, and it’ll go well with most phone cases, although more vibrant colors might not match the camera visor’s style perfectly, so that’s something you should keep in mind.