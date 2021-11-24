Best Pixel 6 Screen Protectors: ZAGG, OtterBox, OMOTON, and more

With the Pixel 6, Google is stepping back into the fray of flagship smartphones with a device that features a build and level of performance that provides a lot of value for its price point. Amidst this push, they've also made a shift from using a back-mounted fingerprint scanner to one that's under its display. While an advancement, this does mean that finding a protector that does its job well and doesn't hinder biometric performance is of greater importance. Thus, in this article, we have listed options, which we think are the best screen protectors for Pixel 6 at this moment.

OtterBox Clearly Protected Film

Starting off the guide is an accessory from Google's list of products that have the "Made for Google" certification. The OtterBox Clearly Protected Film will go on top of your Pixel 6 to ensure it's safe from any possible scratches and adds increased smudge resistance.

Since it's a film protector, chances a fall will leave a ding on it. Thus, we recommend using it with a case. The fact that the protector doesn't extend all the way to the edges is a tolerance decision made with this reasoning in mind.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus for Pixel 6 is arguably the best screen protector for it on the market, especially if you were looking for tempered glass. Although, it does have a significant asking price.

Note: This product is also part of the Made for Google program.

The protector uses the OEM's Ion Exchange Technology to create a surface that can withstand falls and improve scratch resistance. It also has an antimicrobial coating that deals with the growth of odor-causing bacteria. It ships with a whole kit of installation tools, like a tray, application tabs, and a rubber install mat.

Its reviews have spoken highly of its compatibility with the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6.

Supershieldz PET Film

The Supershieldz PET Film is the screen protector to consider for your Pixel 6 if you're not willing to spend too much money on an accessory that might need occasional replacements. The product uses Japanese PET for an easy installation that doesn't leave behind any residue and claims to ensure uncompromised touch sensitivity.

Its retail package ships with six pieces included in the box.

From reading its reviews on Amazon, we've been able to determine that the protector does function adequately with the smartphone and can be a part of your purchase list if the flawless functioning of the scanner is not at the top of your wants.

OMOTON Tempered Glass

The OMOTON Tempered Glass for Pixel 6 is the accessory to pick if you insist on having a tempered glass protector that offers a price to value ratio. It has a thickness of only 0.3mm, which the brand claims is the reason behinds its compatibility with the Pixel 6's in-screen scanner. Although, they do advise increasing the Pixel 6's scanner sensitivity after application and re-enrolling your fingerprints.

The protector itself is made from what the company claims is glass with a 9H hardness rating, and the package ships with three pieces for the front and two camera lens protectors.

How to improve fingerprint scanner performance on Pixel 6?

To make sure your Pixel 6 doesn't leave an ounce of scanner performance on the table, ensure you perform the following steps when using a screen protector.

Update your Pixel 6 to the latest available software build, as Google has pushed an update which resulted in better scanner performance.

Activate increased touch sensitivity in display settings.

Re-enroll your fingerprints after applying a screen protector.

