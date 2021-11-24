Best Pixel 6 Pro Protectors: ArmorSuit, TOCOL and LK

The Pixel 6 Pro is arguably the best device to come out of Google's think tank over the last few years. With it, they're re-entering the world of flagship smartphones, and the key aspects of this device, which showcase that intent, are its curved display, custom silicone, and camera array. And speaking about that display, Google has also done away with their back-mounted fingerprint scanner and instead has an in-screen one tucked behind the screen.

But as we all know, curved displays and screen protectors have been a challenging world to navigate. Add an in-screen scanner that can suffer because of the number of layers between it and your finger, and you have a new recipe for disaster.

Thus, to ensure you're able to protect your device while keeping all functionality, here is our compilation of the best screen protectors available at this time.

Note: This is a list that we will keep updating as more options come to market. In its current form, there are no tempered glass screen protectors in this guide.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield

ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield is an anti-bubble screen protector made for Pixel 6 Pro. It uses an optically clear material with contents that will prevent it from yellowing over time. The manufacturer also claims that it has a self-repair ability that can do away with the minor dings and scratches your device may pick up with day-to-day use.

ArmorSuit also says the screen protector is case-friendly and adds that these are laser cut to ensure high levels of precision. The protector also ships in a two-pack. At the time of writing, these are the cheapest accessory on this list.

TOCOL TPU Film

The TOCOL TPU Film is another flexible protector for Pixel 6 Pro that also ships with tempered glass covers for the camera array on the back. The OEM also states that the protector uses a Japanese material that rebounds over a period of time, effectively hinting at self-healing capability.

TOCOL includes an installation kit with this protector that will allow you to align the film with your screen, after which you can mix the directions from their tutorial and get the perfect fit.

LK Self-Healing TPU Film

Last on this list, at this time, is the LK Self-Healing TPU Film, the most expensive option by a few dollars. Like the previous two options, the protector features self-healing potential and scratch resistance.

Its reviews mentioned ease of application, and the installation kit they provide also features a more robust tray to help align the protector.

Like the TOCOL, this protector also comes with two pieces of tempered glass for the rear camera lenses and films for the display.

How to improve fingerprint scanner performance on Pixel 6 Pro?

To ensure you don't leave an ounce of your Pixel 6 Pro's ability to scan for fingerprints, make sure to perform the actions listed below.