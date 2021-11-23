The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an excellent flagship, even today, and it offers one of the best cameras you can get in modern smartphones today. It's powered by Google's own Tensor G1 chipset, and it has plenty of life left in it, making it an excellent smartphone. In this article, we collected some of the best thin, lightweight, colorful, premium, and leather cases that money can buy. We included our favorites and the best affordable cases to help you save money while protecting your Pixel 6 Pro.
We have also covered some of the best Pixel 6 accessories, and some of the best Pixel 6 chargers in their own separate posts. It’s worth taking a look at them since neither of the Pixel 6 series come with a charger or any other accessories.
Our Favorite Pixel 6 Pro Cases
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Pixel 6 Pro)Promoted Pick
The SUPCASE UBP has been 20-foot drop-tested, and it protects against scratches and drops. There’s a built-in kickstand and even a front cover to protect the display.
Original Pixel 6 Pro Case (Pixel 6 Pro)Made by Google$20 $29 Save $9
The official case by Google comes in two colors. It offers dual-layer protection, and has a shock-absorbing design. It’s a great option if you want something to match your phone perfectly.
dbrand Grip (Pixel 6 Pro)Premium Pick
The dbrand Grip is an excellent premium case, providing great overall protection with a comfortable, grippy fit. It can be customized with more than a dozen different skins, and the case provides elegant and superb protection against scratches and falls.
OtterBox SYMMETRY (Pixel 6 Pro)Editor's Choice$25 $29 Save $4
The OtterBox Symmetry series offers elegant, sleek, and stylish protection without a hefty price tag. It has an antimicrobial coating that protects the user from common bacteria, and the case offers durable protection against drops and scratches.
Spigen Rugged Armor (Pixel 6 Pro)Rugged Protection$16 $20 Save $4
The Spigen Rugged Armor offers resilient shock absorption and comes with a carbon fiber design. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the camera layout on the back. It's an excellent option if you want additional protection.
Crave Dual (Pixel 6 Pro)
The Crave Dual case offfers premium protection against scratches and drops. It's available in several color options, and it has tactile buttons and precise cutouts. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and it improves the grip over the Pixel 6 Pro.
Ferilinso Clear Case (Pixel 6 Pro)Clear Protection
The Ferilinso Clear Case is an ideal solution if you want to show off the unique design of the Pixel 6 Pro, and if you want wireless charging and a clean look. It’s also on the slim side, and it offers raised edges and excellent protection.
i-Blason Cosmo Series (Pixel 6 Pro)Promoted Pick
The i-Blason Cosmo Series case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks. It has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 6 from drops (up to 10-ft drop tested).
TUDIA DualShield (Pixel 6 Pro)
The TUDIA DualShield case is military-grade certified, and has a dual-layer design to offer even more protection for fall damage and scratches. It provides excellent protection for the camera setup and the display, and it has a non-slip texture to improve the grip.
Crave Slim Guard (Pixel 6 Pro)
The Crave Slim Guard is a slim and premium case. It offers shockproof protection, and it's available in several color options. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and it has tactile buttons, and raised bezels that protect the display and rear camera.
CASETiFY Impact (Pixel 6 Pro)Premium Pick
The CASETiFY Impact case protects your Pixel from drops. It's shock-resistant, features a camera ring, and is wireless charging compatible. It's also eco-friendly, made of recycled materials, and recyclable packaging.
Bellroy Leather (Pixel 6 Pro)
The Bellroy leather case is super slim, and comes with genuine premium leather. It's available in two colors, and it's wireless charging compatible. It fits the Pixel perfectly, and it comes with a three-year warranty.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Pixel 6 Pro)$16 $20 Save $4
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is slim and form-fitted. It's a lightweight case with military-grade protection, and it features an anti-slip matte surface with a fingerprint-resistance coating. It's comfortable and provides great general protection.
Caseology Vault (Pixel 6 Pro)$13 $20 Save $7
The back of the Caseology Vault is sandstone textured and offers a great grip when holding the device. It’s certified for military-grade protection, and it also supports wireless charging. It’s available in three colors.
Caseology Parallax (Pixel 6 Pro)$15 $25 Save $10
The Caseology Parallax features a 3D Hexa Cube design with enhanced ergonomics, allowing you to get a better and more comfortable grip. It has raised edges that protect the screen and camera, and a stylish two-tone design to complement the Pixel 6 Pro.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Pixel 6 Pro)$16 $20 Save $4
It’s a crystal clear transparent case that offers unique looks that lets you show off the design of the Pixel 6 Pro. It offers excellent protection against smaller and bigger drops. It has raised bezels to lift both the screen and back for even more protection.
OtterBox Defender (Pixel 6 Pro)$27 $60 Save $33
The OtterBox Defender series is one of the most rugged cases on the market, offering outstanding protection against falls, scratches, and scuffs. It's made of 50% recycled plastic, and it's 4X military-grade certified. It also comes with a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand.
Spigen Tough Armor (Pixel 6 Pro)$18 $30 Save $12
The Tough Armor is a great alternative if you're looking for a rugged protection with minimalist looks. It's available in three colors, and it's military-grade certified and has raised bezels for extra protection.
Ghostek COVERT (Pixel 6 Pro)$10 $15 Save $5
The COVERT case provides premium shockproof protection for your Pixel 6 Pro. It's available in three stylish designs, including the Stormy Smoke variant. It's thin, lightweight, and adds no bulk to the device.
TECH24 Evo (Pixel 6 Pro)$35 $40 Save $5
The Tech24 Evo case is thin, clear, and provides interchangeable colorful buttons. The case itself is available in two designs, and it provides 16ft drop protection against falls. It has a non-slip grip, and it's an excellent premium case.
KEZiHOME Leather (Pixel 6 Pro)$27 $29 Save $2
The KEZiHOME leather cover is made of premium leather. It has a dual-tone design, and it comes in several colors. It has a built-in kickstand, and it lets you store three cards, and money on the inside. It provides excellent overall protection, and it's a great affordable alternative.
RhinoShield (Pixel 6 Pro)
The RhinoShield case is specifically made for the Pixel 6 Pro, and it comes in two finishes. It's military-grade certified, and provides a premium and clean finish. It offers outstanding protection against falls and scuffs, and it's slim, and compatible with wireless chargers.
Our Recommendation
Picking a case can be a difficult task, which is why we have handpicked some of our favorites. Watch out for the markings placed on the top left of the cases, telling you why you should pick each of the accessories. When it comes to our favorites, we love the cases OtterBox, Spigen, i-Blason, SUPCASE, CASETiFY, and dbrand. That said, there are plenty of other outstanding options, ranging from super slim, colorful, and leather variants to covers.
If you need a little bit of help choosing, here are a few cases that we recommend you check out. The first is the most obvious, and the safest bet, the Original Pixel 6 Pro case, Made by Google itself. It's excellent, and comes in the Pixel 6 Pro's colors. It's slim and lightweight, adding no extra bulk to the already large device. The second option we recommend is the OtterBox Symmetry with its stylish and sleek design. It's affordable, and crystal clear, enabling you to showcase the beautiful design of the Pixel 6 Pro.
Google Pixel 6 Pro
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics.