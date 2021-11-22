Best Pixel 6 Pro Cases: SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason and more

The brand new Google Pixel 6 Pro features three of the best cameras that you can buy today, and it’s also the first device from the software giant to feature the Tensor SoC. Both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available for a little over a month now, and it’s time to go through some of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases that we can find.

We have also covered some of the best Pixel 6 accessories, and some of the best Pixel 6 chargers in their own separate posts. It’s worth taking a look at them, since neither of the Pixel 6 devices come with a wall adapter in the box.

Our Favorite Pixel 6 Pro Cases

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection It’s 20-foot drop-tested, and it protects against scratches and drops. There’s a built-in kickstand and even a front cover to protect the display. Original Pixel 6 Pro Case Made by Google The official case by Google comes in three color options and offers dual-layer protection, and a shock-absorbing case. It’s a great option if you want something to perfectly match your phone. Spigen Thin Fit Thin Fit It’s a durable and thin-fit designed case. It offers a thin and slim-fit design with a premium matte finish coating. The case itself is scratch-resistant and lightweight. i-Blason Cosmo Series Slim and Unique looks This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 6 from drops (up to 10-ft drop tested) VRS Design Damda Glide Pro Protection & Card Holder It has a study and smooth semi-automatic sliding technology. It’s made out of high-quality TPU that can protect your phone. It’s a thick case, and it’s not the best combination for wireless charging. Ferilinso Clear Case Slim & Transparent It’s an ideal solution if you want to show off the unique design of the Pixel 6 Pro, and if you want wireless charging and a clean look. It’s also on the slim side, and it offers raised edges and excellent protection. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Armor It offers resilient shock absorption and comes with a carbon fiber design. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the camera layout on the back. IMBZBK Shockproof Design Comes in a sturdy matte back cover and it offers excellent anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint performance. It’s also military-grade certified, which means it can survive most drops. Foluu Rubber Bumper Budget-Friendly It’s a great silicone case with a rubber material around for a better grip. It has raised edge to protect the display and camera on the back, and it has precise cutouts and support for wireless charging. There are also 5 colors available. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid It’s a crystal clear transparent case that offers unique looks that lets you show off the design of the Pixel 6 Pro. It offers excellent protection against smaller and bigger drops. It has raised bezels to lift both the screen and back for even more protection. Caseology Vault Better Grip The stylish two-tone color is excellent if you want to express yourself. The back of the case is also sandstone textured and offers a great grip when holding the device. It’s certified for military-grade protection, and it also supports wireless charging. It’s available in three colors. Crave Clear Guard Clear Protection It’s a budget-friendly clear case. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, and its compact profile offers easy grip and protection from drops and scratches.

Our Recommendation

A personal favorite has always been the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, since it offers all-around great protection, and I have never cracked any of my devices. It’s also very slim and thin, and it’s very pocket friendly, no matter if you’re wearing tracksuits while working out, or a proper suit at work.

When you want something more durable, something that fits a more active lifestyle, or perhaps when you want far more protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Rugged Armor are excellent choices. The VRS Damda Glide Pro is also a perfect option if wireless charging isn’t essential to you.