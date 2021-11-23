UPDATE: 04/29/2023 11:00 EST BY ROLAND UDVARLAKI
The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are some of the best devices from the software giant, and despite their age, they're still some of the best phones today. The Pixel 6 series are powered by the Google Tensor G1 chipset, have plenty of memory and storage to multitask and store your games. They also have an excellent and best-in-class camera, and they're capable of capturing breathtaking shots in all lighting conditions.
If you are looking for some of the best accessories, we also have a list of the best Pixel 6 accessories. We’ve also covered the best Pixel 6 chargers, since it’s not included in the box anymore.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Pixel 6)
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case has been 20-foot drop-tested, and it protects against scratches and drops. There’s a built-in kickstand, a built-in screen protector, raised edges, and a clip on the back for even more added protection and functionality.
Original Google Case (Pixel 6)Made by Google$25 $29 Save $4
The official case by Google comes in two colors. It offers dual-layer protection, and has a shock-absorbing design. It’s a great option if you want something to match your Google Pixel 6 perfectly, and it's slim and lightweight.
dbrand Grip (Pixel 6)Premium Pick
The dbrand Grip is a premium case. It provides great general protection with a comfortable, grippy fit. It can be customized with more than a dozen different skins, and the case provides elegant and superb protection against scratches and falls.
Bellroy Leather (Pixel 6)Editor's Choice
The Bellroy leather case is slim, and comes with genuine premium leather. It's available in two colors, and it's wireless charging compatible. It fits the Pixel 6 perfectly and comes with a three-year warranty. If you're after a luxurious leather feel, this is worth considering.
tech21 Evo (Pixel 6)Transparent Protection$30 $40 Save $10
The Tech24 Evo case is thin, clear, and provides excellent transparent protection for your Pixel 6. The case provides 12ft drop protection against falls and has a non-slip grip design and feel. It provides premium protection at an affordable price point.
i-Blason Cosmo Series (Pixel 6)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason$20 $24 Save $4
The i-Blason Cosmo Series case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks. It has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 6 from drops (up to 10-ft drop tested). It looks beautiful and stylish, and this is the go-to recommendation if you're looking for something unique.
CASETiFY Impact (Pixel 6)
The CASETiFY Impact case protects your Pixel from drops. It's shock-resistant, features a camera ring, and is wireless charging compatible. It's also eco-friendly, made of recycled materials, and recyclable packaging.
TUDIA DualShield (Pixel 6)
The TUDIA DualShield case is military-grade certified, and has a dual-layer design to offer even more protection for fall damage and scratches. It provides excellent protection for the camera setup and the display, and it has a non-slip texture to improve the grip.
Spigen Rugged Armor (Pixel 6)$16 $20 Save $4
The Spigen Rugged Armor case features a sturdy and rugged design. It comes in a single matte black color option, and its made of a flexible TPU material with an interior spider-web pattern to prevent sliding. It provides excellent general protection, and it's ideal for people with an active lifestyle.
Crave Shockproof Case (Pixel 6)$16 $30 Save $14
The Crave Dual Guard shockproof case offers premium protection, and features a beautiful compact profile. It's grippy, comes in several color options, and has tactile buttons for a more enjoyable experience. Additionally, it also has a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
Caseology Vault (Pixel 6)$13 $20 Save $7
The back of the Caseology Vault is sandstone textured and offers a great grip when holding the device. It’s certified for military-grade protection, and it also supports wireless charging. It’s available in three colors that complement the design of the Pixel 6 series.
Caseology Parallax (Pixel 6)$15 $25 Save $10
The Caseology Parallax features a 3D Hexa Cube design with enhanced ergonomics, allowing you to get a better and more comfortable grip. The case has elevated bezels that protect the screen and camera. The stylish two-tone design complements the Pixel 6.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Pixel 6)$16 $20 Save $4
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers a crystal clear transparent design that offers unique looks that lets you show off the back of the Pixel 6. The case offers excellent protection against falls and scuffs. It has raised bezels to lift both the screen and back for even more protection.
Spigen Slim Armor (Pixel 6)$18 $30 Save $12
The Spigen Slim Armor case can hold up to two cards, and it has a shock-absorbing TPU interior and PC exterior shell. It has precise cutouts and tactile buttons, as well as raised edges to protect the screen and cameras on the back. The only downside is that the case doesn't support contactless payments and wireless chargers.
OtterBox Symmetry (Pixel 6)$21 $23 Save $2
The OtterBox Symmetry series features a thin, sleek, and stylish transparent design with additional sparking effects. It looks modern, and provides excellent protection. It protects your device, and it's a great alternative if you're looking for something more than a standard clear case.
Ringke Fusion (Pixel 6)
The Ringke Fusion is a stylish see-through case that lets you show off the original design of your Pixel 6. It's stylish and has raised lips that protect the display and rear camera from scratches. It also has cutouts for lanyards, and it supports wireless charging.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Pixel 6)$16 $20 Save $4
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is slim and form-fitted. It's a lightweight case with military-grade protection, and it features an anti-slip matte surface with a fingerprint-resistance coating. It's comfortable and provides great general protection.
Spigen Tough Armor (Pixel 6)$18 $30 Save $12
The Spigen Tough Armor is a great alternative if you're looking for rugged protection with minimalist and modern looks. It's available in two colors, it's military-grade certified, and has raised bezels for extra protection.
Crave Slim (Pixel 6)
The Crave Slim, as the name suggests, is a slim and lightweight case. It's made of premium materials, and it's available in eight colors. We particularly like this Navy Blue option, but there are many more to choose from. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and the tactile buttons feel excellent.
KEZiHOME Leather (Pixel 6)
The KEZiHOME leather cover is made of premium leather. It has a dual-tone design, and it comes in several colors. It has a built-in kickstand, and it lets you store three cards, and money on the inside. It provides excellent overall protection, and it's a great affordable alternative.
Huness Slim Case (Pixel 6)Best Budget
The Huness Slim case is a great budget alternative. It comes in a bright cyan color, allowing you to catch attention and stand out. It offers great general protection against drops and scratches, and it's made of TPU. It has precise cutouts, and comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.
Ferilinso Clear Case (Pixel 6)
The Ferilinso Clear Case is an ideal solution if you want to show off the unique design of the Google Pixel 6, and if you want wireless charging and a clean look. It’s also on the slim side, and it offers raised edges and excellent protection.
VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro (Pixel 6)
The VRS Design Damda Glide Pro is a large case. It features a sliding mechanism that lets you store up to four cards and cash on the back compartment. Due to the large and bulky size, it doesn't support wireless charging and contactless payments, however, it provides excellent overall protection against fall damage and general wear and tear.
Ghostek NAUTICAL (Pixel 6)$30 $40 Save $10
The Ghostek Nautical case keeps your Pixel 6 safe from water, dust, dirt, snow, and drops. It's completely sealed, and the rugged case provides excellent protection wherever you are, whether that's a tall mountain, underwater, or sandy beach.
Our Recommendation
Whether you're after a slim, lightweight, or a colorful case, we've got you covered. We have a large selection of cases available for the Google Pixel 6, and some are better than others. If you're after the best-rugged case, we recommend you take a look at the cases from SUPCASE, Spigen, OtterBox, and Tudia. We also have premium accessories, such as the ones from dbrand, CASETiFY, and Bellroy, providing eye-catchy looks and a premium, elegant feel.
We have also highlighted some of our favorite cases; watch out for the markings in the top left corner, indicating why you should consider these selected picks. The OtterBox Symmetry is excellent for anyone looking for a unique transparent case with sparking effects, while the i-Blason Cosmo Series is perfect for those looking for something special and more stylish. There are many cases to choose from, and we understand if you can't pick one; after all, you might need another case for a special occasion.
Google Pixel 6
The Google Pixel 6 is the more compact and affordable variant from the new flagship series. It features most of the same features and comes with the same primary and ultrawide camera as the Pixel 6 Pro.