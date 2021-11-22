Best Pixel 6 Cases: SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason and more

Google announced the brand new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro devices at its Pixel Fall Event on October 19. The new Pixel 6 Series are the first devices from the software giant to feature its own mobile chip, the Tensor SoC, which provides additional benefits such as additional AI features, longer software, and security support, and a lot more.

To create this list, we mostly relied on our experience with a wide variety of case makers and manufacturers. We’ve collected some of our favourites in this short list to help you better protect your expensive purchase, and to make finding high-quality, durable, and colorful protective cases a lot easier.

If you are looking for some of the best accessories, we’ve also got a list of the best Pixel 6 accessories on our site, and we’ve also covered the best Pixel 6 chargers, since it’s not included in the box anymore.

Our Favorite Pixel 6 Cases

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection It’s 20-foot drop-tested, and it protects against scratches and drops. There’s a built-in kickstand and even a front cover to protect the display. Original Pixel 6 Case Made by Google The official case comes in three colors, and offers dual-layer protection, and a shock-absorbing case with raised edges for more protection. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Design It offers resilient shock absorption and comes with a carbon fiber design. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the camera layout on the back. i-Blason Cosmo Series Slim and Unique looks This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 6 from drops (up to 10-ft drop tested) Ferilinso Clear Case Clear Case If you’re looking for a shockproof, transparent, and slim case, this is one of the best ones around. It’s been drop tested, and it has excellent protective features to prevent scratches. Crave Shockproof Case Stylish Protection Crave have 9 color options available that can protect your Pixel 6 from scratches and drop, and it offers a better grip when holding the device. It has precision cutouts and tactile buttons. Caseology Vault Better Grip The stylish two-tone color is excellent if you want to express yourself. The back of the case is also sandstone textured and offers a great grip when holding the device. It’s certified for military-grade protection, and it also supports wireless charging. Caseology Parallax Hexa Cubes Like the Caseology Vault, the Parallax offers the same great protection, but with a different pattern on the back. It supports wireless charging and screen protectors, and it comes in the same three color options. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear If you want to show off the beautiful new design of the Pixel 6, this transparent case has you covered. It has raised bezels and precise cutouts, offering the best of both worlds. VRS Design Damda Glide Pro Sturdiness with extras It’s a sturdy phone case with a built-in adjustable kickstand. It also supports up to 4 credit cards, and it has a semi-automatic sliding technology. Unfortunately, it’s not compatible with wireless charging. Huness Slim Case Slim Design It comes with a screen protector, and it’s made out of carbon fiber to offer a slim-fit design. It’s also durable, and it can protect against scratches and drops. It’s a great choice if you want minimal looks and a slim phone case. It’s also available in 6 color options for more customizability. Milmodoi Budget-Friendly It’s a very budget-friendly case that offers great overall protection against drops and scratches, and it also supports wireless charging. The hard PC back with soft TPU flexible frames covers the entire phone and has raised edges for the display and camera on the back.

Our Recommendation

I have always been a fan of durable cases that offer a lot of protection, which is why I like the Supcase Unicorn Bettle Pro when doing tasks that could risk damaging my device, such as going on a hike, repairing my car, and more. When I’m at home or in the office, I often prefer something casual, something that can show off the unique design, which is why my preferred case is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, offering a transparent look.

A real fabric case Made by Google would’ve been an excellent choice, since the material and overall build quality was always great in the past, but sadly Google doesn’t make those type of cases anymore, and if you want a case from the software giant, you’ll have to go with their current offering.