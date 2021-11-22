We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Android

Best Pixel 6 Cases: SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason and more

By Roland Udvarlaki November 22, 2021, 4:00 pm
Google Pixel 6

Google announced the brand new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro devices at its Pixel Fall Event on October 19. The new Pixel 6 Series are the first devices from the software giant to feature its own mobile chip, the Tensor SoC, which provides additional benefits such as additional AI features, longer software, and security support, and a lot more.

To create this list, we mostly relied on our experience with a wide variety of case makers and manufacturers. We’ve collected some of our favourites in this short list to help you better protect your expensive purchase, and to make finding high-quality, durable, and colorful protective cases a lot easier.

If you are looking for some of the best accessories, we’ve also got a list of the best Pixel 6 accessories on our site, and we’ve also covered the best Pixel 6 chargers, since it’s not included in the box anymore.

Our Favorite Pixel 6 Cases

Sponsored
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Google Pixel 6 case

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Ultimate Protection

It’s 20-foot drop-tested, and it protects against scratches and drops. There’s a built-in kickstand and even a front cover to protect the display.

Original Pixel 6 Case by Google

Original Pixel 6 Case

Made by Google

The official case comes in three colors, and offers dual-layer protection, and a shock-absorbing case with raised edges for more protection.

Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 6

Spigen Rugged Armor

Rugged Design

It offers resilient shock absorption and comes with a carbon fiber design. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the camera layout on the back.

Sponsored
i-Blason Cosmo Series for Google Pixel 6

i-Blason Cosmo Series

Slim and Unique looks

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 6 from drops (up to 10-ft drop tested)

Ferilinso Clear Case for Google Pixel 6

Ferilinso Clear Case

Clear Case

If you’re looking for a shockproof, transparent, and slim case, this is one of the best ones around. It’s been drop tested, and it has excellent protective features to prevent scratches.

Crave Shockproof Case for Google Pixel 6

Crave Shockproof Case

Stylish Protection

Crave have 9 color options available that can protect your Pixel 6 from scratches and drop, and it offers a better grip when holding the device. It has precision cutouts and tactile buttons.

Caseology Vault for Google Pixel 6

Caseology Vault

Better Grip

The stylish two-tone color is excellent if you want to express yourself. The back of the case is also sandstone textured and offers a great grip when holding the device. It’s certified for military-grade protection, and it also supports wireless charging.

Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 6

Caseology Parallax

Hexa Cubes

Like the Caseology Vault, the Parallax offers the same great protection, but with a different pattern on the back. It supports wireless charging and screen protectors, and it comes in the same three color options.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 6

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Crystal Clear

If you want to show off the beautiful new design of the Pixel 6, this transparent case has you covered. It has raised bezels and precise cutouts, offering the best of both worlds.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro for Google Pixel 6

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

Sturdiness with extras

It’s a sturdy phone case with a built-in adjustable kickstand. It also supports up to 4 credit cards, and it has a semi-automatic sliding technology. Unfortunately, it’s not compatible with wireless charging.

Huness Slim Case for Google Pixel 6

Huness Slim Case

Slim Design

It comes with a screen protector, and it’s made out of carbon fiber to offer a slim-fit design. It’s also durable, and it can protect against scratches and drops. It’s a great choice if you want minimal looks and a slim phone case. It’s also available in 6 color options for more customizability.

Milmodoi for Google Pixel 6

Milmodoi

Budget-Friendly

It’s a very budget-friendly case that offers great overall protection against drops and scratches, and it also supports wireless charging. The hard PC back with soft TPU flexible frames covers the entire phone and has raised edges for the display and camera on the back.

Our Recommendation

I have always been a fan of durable cases that offer a lot of protection, which is why I like the Supcase Unicorn Bettle Pro when doing tasks that could risk damaging my device, such as going on a hike, repairing my car, and more. When I’m at home or in the office, I often prefer something casual, something that can show off the unique design, which is why my preferred case is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, offering a transparent look.

A real fabric case Made by Google would’ve been an excellent choice, since the material and overall build quality was always great in the past, but sadly Google doesn’t make those type of cases anymore, and if you want a case from the software giant, you’ll have to go with their current offering.

Pixel 6_Kinda Coral (Back) (1)

Google Pixel 6

Pixel 6 is a compact and affordable smartphone from Google's think tank. It packs in the all-new Tensor chipset and, for the first time in three years, new camera hardware. It starts at $599 and comes in 128GB or 256GB variants.

Latest Articles

Search