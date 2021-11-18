Best Pixel 6 Accessories: Cases, Chargers, Screen Protectors and more

Deck out your brand new Smartphone with the best accessories!

The Pixel 6 is one of the two devices to ship with Google's in-house Tensor SoC and their first attempt at making a flagship phone in the last couple of years. While the Pixel 6 Pro packs the best hardware, the Pixel 6 is no lackey and offers a great combination for its retail price of $599. If you've got yourself one or are planning on getting one soon, in this article, we have listed some of the best accessories available for Pixel 6 that you could pair with your device.

Cases for Pixel 6

Rugged Case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro provides rugged protection for Pixel 6 with a dual-layer design, consisting of a back cover made from TPU and polycarbonate and a front cover featuring a built-in screen protector. This unit will ensure your phone remains dent and scratch-free from all angles, and the USB C port along the bottom also has a cover to prevent debris from getting in. The built-in kickstand will help you place your phone in landscape and portrait, while the included rotating holster attachment makes it easy to carry your phone around on a belt.

Note: If you're buying this case, keep in mind, the screen protector is not compatible with the fingerprint sensor and will hamper its functionality.

SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro is the case to get for rugged protection of Pixel 6. It features accurate port cutouts and all-around protection.

Transparent Case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 6 will allow you to flaunt the colors on your phone while ensuring it's safe from drops. Here, the case construction includes a TPU bumper and a polycarbonate back cover. The bumper is primarily responsible for protection with its raised lips and corners, and the pronounced buttons on it ensure clicks are satisfying and tough to miss.

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case is the option to get for its transparent design and adequate protection.

Slim & Protective: Caseology Vault

Caseology Vault for Pixel 6 features a Sandstone finish and overall design that promotes protection and a user experience with improved grip. Like other case options, raised bezels around the display and camera will ensure they aren't scratched when placed on any surface. And the military-grade protection certification means it has a high level of endurance against falls. For interested buyers, it's available in three colorways, a sea-green shade, alongside grey and black.

Caseology Vault is a sandstone-textured case to protect your Pixel 6. Its design has the aim of providing increased grip and resistance to drops.

Alternate: Official Case for Pixel 6

Screen Protectors for Pixel 6

Tempered Glass for Pixel 6: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus for Pixel 6 is a tempered glass screen protector certified for use by Google with its Made for Google certification. In-screen fingerprint scanners have often faced issues with print recognition due to the additional layer, and this accessory ensures that won't be the case. Its design also helps the protector feel smooth along the edges, and an included application tray works towards a perfect installation.

ZAGG also mentions an antimicrobial coating that guards against degradation from microorganisms.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus is a Made for Google certified accessory that aims to protect your screen without hampering any device functionality.

Alternate: TOCOL Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Film Screen Protector for Pixel 6: ArmorSuit Military Shield

The ArmorSuit Military Shield is the Pixel 6 accessory to have if you want protection for your screen without the added bulk of a layer of tempered glass. This plastic film comes in a pack of two and includes various tools to help with the application.

ArmorSuit also mentions self-healing capability for the layer, which can erase minor blemishes by itself.

ArmorSuit Military Shield will ensure your Pixel 6 can remain scratch-free without additional bulk.

Pixel 6 Charging Accessories

Pixel Stand (2nd generation)

The second-generation Pixel Stand is the wireless charger to get if you've been tapping into the world of smart home appliances or want the best possible user experience for your Pixel 6.

The charger costs $79 and will retail in a white colorway. It comes packaged with a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable and a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter.

An in-built fan will ensure your Pixel 6 remains cool while charging at 21W and placing it on the accessory will also allow it to function like a Nest Hub, meaning you can control your smart appliances with a few taps.

Pixel Stand (2nd generation) is the accessory to convert your smartphone into a smart home hub while ensuring it's always ready to go on an outdoor trip.

30W Adapter

Unfortunately, as has been the trend over the last few years, like other manufacturers, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google decided to drop the included wall adapter. Thus, if you want to make the most of the charging capabilities of your new phone, we recommend picking up the official 30W adapter, which will ensure your phone has juice without much adverse effect on its battery.

The 30W adapter is a simple accessory every Pixel user should have on hand.

Pixel 6 Audio Accessories

Earphones: Pixel Buds A

With the lack of a headphone jack on most smartphones today, wireless earbuds are commonplace, and having a pair that makes your life convenient is a huge plus. And the Pixel Buds A are an easy recommendation for Android users looking to get the most seamless audio experience.

They pack in nearly five hours on usage on a single charge, while the case can hold an additional 19 hours to keep you going for a while. While these don't feature ANC, they use software to analyze the ambient sound around you and control output levels to ensure you don't miss any details; Google calls this Adaptive Sound. For controls, there is a combination of swipe and tap gestures, using which you can skip tracks, answer calls and interact with Google Assistant.

These retail for $99 and are available in two colors, White and Olive.

These $99 earbuds are the accessory to get for always available Google Assistant and a decent audio experience.

Moshi USB C to 3.5mm Adapter with Charging

Now, if wireless earbuds aren't your cup of tea, this Moshi USB-C Adapter can help you listen to high-resolution 24-bit/96 kHz audio while keeping your device powered. It also supports USB PD 3.0 for faster charging. Its enclosure uses aluminum, and the cables have reinforced stress points to avoid any breakage.

The Moshi is the audio adapter to have access to music while keeping your device powered.

Alternate: USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter

Smartwatches for Pixel 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

And to top of this list, the last accessory to consider paring with your Google Pixel 6 is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (or Classic). It features a robust combination of hardware and software, the latter of which was co-developed by Google and Samsung to help move forward the Android smartwatch market.

To learn more about this accessory, make sure to read our summary on everything it has to offer.

If Samsung's smartwatches aren't your cup of tea, you can also consider the TicWatch 3 Pro or the latest generation devices from Fossil's Android Wear lineup.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the go-to smartwatch options for Android users, especially if you're primary needs include a device to monitor notifications and make some of your smartphone's key features easy to access.

This marks the end of our round-up on some of the best accessories to pair with your Pixel 6. Now, to give you an idea of what you could get; If you're a fitness aficionado, the Pixel Buds A and a smartwatch like Galaxy Watch 4 are products worth considering. To protect your device, checkout case options from Caseology or Spigen, as they are known to have a proper fit and are cost-effective. And, as mentioned earlier, the Pixel Stand will be the perfect option to tie in your home's smart appliances if you haven't gotten yourself a Nest Hub or Alexa.