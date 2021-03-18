Google Pixel 3 is one of the phones that has held well even after 2 years of launch. The smartphone debuted back in 2018, and it is still going strong. If you are one of those who own a Google Pixel 3, you might want to keep it protected and scratch-free. We recommend you use a case on your two-year-old phone to still keep it like new. If your old case has worn out, it’s time to take a look at some new cases. Hence, we have compiled a list of the best Pixel 3 cases you can buy in 2021.

Spigen Tough Armor For the tough It offers Extreme drop protection with two layers of impact resistance. Plus, the Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear case It is slim and stays pocket and grip-friendly. The Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install. View at Amazon

Teelevo Wallet Case For the Multipurpose This one has hidden card slots that can hold up to 2 cards. It comes with dual-layer design for drop protection for your Pixel 3 View at Amazon

KIOMY Case For the Cat person Clear case with exclusive cat design make your phone more outstanding while keeping its original beauty. It comes with convex buyers at the corners too. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle For the Sporty The Unicorn Beetle Style is a scratch-resistant clear case that allows you to show off the look of your Pixel 3. It has shock-absorbent TPU bumper. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender For the Rugged It has a Swivel holster that works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand. It comes with a lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

kwmobile TPU For the Affordable High quality shock-absorbing rubber withstands shocks, falls, drops, scratches and bumps. All for under $9. View at Amazon

SPECK Presidio Grip Case For the Economical It comes with a Scratch resistant matte finish. The case has two layers. Hence, it protects you from drops and impacts. All for under $6! View at Amazon

Cadorabo Book Case Pocketbook The case offers a horizontal kickstand function, 2 card slots and a money pouch. All ports and buttons are accessible without restriction. View at Amazon

Our favorite is the Spigen Tough Armor case designed for the Google Pixel 3. It offers extreme drop protection with two layers of impact resistance. Moreover, you get a reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect the screen and camera. It comes with tactile buttons and Mil-grade certified with Air Cushion Technology to protect your phone. The Spigen offering is one of the best Pixel 3 cases on the list. It offers a precise design language that also works with the Active Edge feature. The case is also wireless charging compatible.

If you are in the market for a wallet case, we advise you to look at the Cadorabo Book Case. It comes with a flap that can be folded out 360-degrees and therefore it won´t interrupt you while texting or telephoning. An inbuilt hard case is glued firmly into the cover and provides perfect grip for your smartphone. Further, the surface is made of soft faux-leather which provides a classic and noble look.

With the book case, you get a horizontal kickstand function and 2 card slots, and a money pouch. All ports and buttons are accessible without restriction. The used material is thin, light, and soft but also provides excellent shock absorption. It offers all of this while the phone reception is not affected by this cover. The unit is clicked into the shell and can be removed easily if necessary.