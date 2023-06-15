The smartphone market is filled with plenty of options right now. You have the choice of selecting the best smartphones available or if you want something different, you can pick one of the best foldable devices on the market as well. There truly is something for everyone. However, there aren't many phones available for older individuals and senior citizens.

Unlike us, elder people prefer a smartphone that fulfills basic tasks like watching YouTube, using Google Assistant, texting, and taking a few photos, and something that doesn't cost a lot. They also require a larger screen and a long-lasting battery. Taking all these factors into account, we have compiled a list of the best phones for senior citizens in this article.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is an incredible value for the price. Priced at around $200, it offers features that sets it apart from other smartphones on the list. For starters, this smartphone features a FHD+ 90Hz display that is not seen on any other smartphone on the list. It also features 6GB of RAM effortlessly handles daily tasks and even casual gaming.

Under the hood, it runs on Samsung's Exynos 1330 chipset, which combines the power of fast Cortex-A78 and energy-efficient Cortex-A55 CPU cores. The device features a large 5,000 mAh battery that will last you a whole day and the device also supports 5G, allowing for seamless streaming without buffering delays.

There is a 50MP camera on the back that captures sharp shots, and to top it off, the phone runs on the same Android 13 as the other flagship Samsung Galaxy devices. All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy A14 not ticks all the essentials that a senior citizen looks in a phone, but it also stands out as one of the top budget smartphones in the market.

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Next on our list is the Moto G Stylus, a smartphone that offers impressive features for a price tag that is under $200. This smartphone features a big 6.5-inch screen with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate and a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery for all-day use. While it may not match the Galaxy A14 in terms of raw power, it does share the same 50MP camera with PDAF for excellent shots.

What sets the Moto G Stylus apart is its built-in stylus, which not only comes in handy to take notes, edit photos, and drawing, but also adds a touch of enjoyment to the smartphone experience. Additionally, the device features a water-repellent coating, providing protection against occasional water splashes or light rain.

TCL 40 XL

If you're looking for a budget smartphone that offers a massive screen, the TCL 40 XL is the one to go with. This device boasts an enormous 6.75-inch LCD screen that supports up to a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Coupled with dual stereo speakers, the 40 XL delivers an immersive experience for watching movies, TV shows, and YouTube videos.

There's a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2MP depth and macro lens. The device runs on Android 13 out of the box and is powered by MediaTek's recently launched G37 Helio chipset. It also comes with 256GB built-in storage, so you'll have ample space for storing a number of videos and music files.

The TCL 40 XL flaunts an impressive design with slim side bezels. The only thing holding the TCL 40 XL back is the lack of support for 5G networks, but that's given at this price. On the whole, the TCL 40 XL is an excellent budget Android smartphone. Its expansive screen makes it ideal for multimedia consumption and video calling, making it a great option for your grandparents.

OnePlus Nord N200

Turning our attention to the OnePlus Nord N200, if you're on a tight budget but still need 5G connectivity, this device is worth considering. It features a 6.49-inch FHD+ screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset and backed by a reliable 5,000 mAh battery, this smartphone will last you all day long. Another notable feature of the Nord N200 is that among all the smartphones listed, this smartphone offers the fastest USB-C charging at 18W.

It's important to mention that 5G connectivity is limited to T-Mobile and Google Fi networks. If you're on AT&T or Verizon, you'll have access to the good old 4G network.

Moto G Play (2023)

Last but not the least, let's take a look at the Moto G Play (2023). If you're looking for a smartphone that focuses on the essentials without any frills, the Moto G Play is an excellent option. This smartphone features a 90Hz 6.5-inch screen and is backed by a large 5,000 mAh battery. Similar to the TCL 40 XL, it utilizes the Helio G37 chipset and offers a clean bloatware-free Android experience. Priced below $150, the Moto G Play (2023) proves itself as a capable budget smartphone that is definitely worth considering.