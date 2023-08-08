The best OnePlus Phones in 2023 offer an extensive array of features and faster internals compared to their previous models. OnePlus is one of the best smartphone makers in the world, offering "Flagship Killer" devices at affordable prices. Their smartphone range starts at approximately $170 in the US and goes up to $799, offering you the best performance and cameras.

Here, we've gathered a selection of the best and budget-friendly OnePlus phones that you can buy in 2023. The lineup features the latest OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone and also the recently announced OnePlus Nord N30 to save you money. So, without delay, let's dive into the list and explore the options waiting for you today.

Best OnePlus smartphones in 2023

OnePlus 11 Best Overall $649 $699 Save $50 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Pros Premium build quality and in-hand feel

Great Performance and battery life

Impressive primary camera Cons No wireless charging

Telephoto and ultra-wide camera performance could be improved $699 at Best Buy $650 at Amazon $649 at OnePlus

If you're looking for the best OnePlus smartphone, look no further than the company's OnePlus 11. Despite being on the market for a few months now, it still stands as the company's most impressive offering yet. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm, currently the best for Android phones. Thanks to this chipset, the OnePlus 11 offers the best-in-class performance and battery life.

That's not all. The OnePlus 11 features a big 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen with 1440 x 3126-pixel QHD+ resolution, delivering a high pixel density of 525 PPI and support for a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The front is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, and the phone carries an IP64 rating, ensuring good water resistance.

On the back, you'll find a 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera. Thanks to the Hasselblad collaboration, OnePlus' cameras have improved greatly and can even compete with those from Apple, Google, and Samsung in certain scenarios. As for the battery, the OnePlus 11 is a champ as it packs a big 5,000 mAh battery, all while being slim and supporting 100W fast charging (limited to 80W for U.S. users).

On the whole, if you're looking for a powerful, top-notch smartphone with an outstanding display, the OnePlus 11 is certainly one of the best options out there. It's not just the best OnePlus phone but one of the top smartphones available overall.

OnePlus 10T 5G Best Mid-range $400 $700 Save $300 OnePlus 10T is an affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. Pros Flagship chipset at an affordable price

Fast charging speed

Beautiful display Cons Camera could've been better $419 at OnePlus $400 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a midrange OnePlus smartphone that offers top-notch performance without many compromises, the OnePlus 10T is a solid choice. Its design resembles last year's OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T, however, does have some trade-offs, including a plastic frame and the absence of the well-known alert slider.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 10T packs a big 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that is capable of 120Hz adaptive refresh. Its performance doesn't disappoint either. The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, offering up to 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds and excellent graphics performance.

Battery and charging are also standout features of the OnePlus 10T as it comes with a sizeable 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W fast charging (125W in the North American region). OnePlus claims the 10T can fully charge from 0 to 100% in under 20 minutes, something that's great for people who're always on the go.

Although the cameras might not be the absolute best, the OnePlus 10T provides great value for its price. If you want a smartphone that delivers the best performance all while without breaking the bank, the OnePlus 10T is the one to get.

OnePlus 10 Pro Flagship for Less $495 $550 Save $55 OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. Pros Great display

Impressive cameras

Fast charging and excellent battery life Cons One-and-a-half year old smartphone $495 at Amazon

If you're someone who wants premium flagship experience without a hefty price tag, the 2022 OnePlus 10 Pro remains an excellent choice. Unlike the OnePlus 10T, the OnePlus Pro features a premium metal-glass sandwich build. And even though it is powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it still delivers respectable performance and efficiency even today.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10+ playback. On the back, this smartphone features a highly capable 48MP sensor along with 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. The Hasselblad partnership is present here as well — and in fact, we're huge fans of the OnePlus 10 Pro's camera system.

If you're okay with purchasing a phone that's been on the market for over a year, the OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best smartphones out there.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Best Budget Phone $270 $300 Save $30 OnePlus Nord N30 is the company's best budget smartphone to date. It comes with a big 5000mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging. Moreover, it packs a 108MP primary camera sensor along with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Display and Stereo Speakers as well. Pros Great design

Big battery + fast charging support

Immersive display Cons Build quality isn't that great $270 at Amazon $270 at OnePlus

If you're searching for an affordable OnePlus smartphone, the latest Nord N30 is your go-to choice. This device is perfect if you're on a tighter budget but still want to game, multitask, snap photos, and record videos without the need for high-end features. It has a great battery life, and a capable processor, making it great for daily tasks and even supports 5G for speedy connectivity.

As for specifications, the OnePlus Nord N30 features a large 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate up front. Even though it's a slight downgrade from its predecessor, the high refresh rate makes up for it. To make the multimedia experience more immersive, OnePlus has included dual stereo speakers. It’s powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The back of the device features a 108MP primary sensor alongside two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front camera features a 16MP sensor. In the battery department, a 5,000 mAh cell resides with support for 50W wired charging, making it one of the fastest charging options among budget smartphones.

If you are looking for a device that offers ample power for a smooth day-to-day experience, the OnePlus Nord N30 is a fantastic choice.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G More Affordable Alternative The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is the new latest midranger in the Nord lineup. The new device features "premium specs", and it comes with a 90Hz HD+ display, 33W fast wired charging, and a 48MP camera on the back. Pros 6.56-inch display with 90Hz

Fast charging with adapter included in the box

5G support Cons Only T-Mobile and Metro compatible See at OnePlus

If you want something even more affordable, take a look at the OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone (although, we admit, the naming can be a bit confusing). Keep in mind that this phone is exclusively available through T-Mobile Metro by T-Mobile. However, if you commit to a two-year plan, you can get this phone for free.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Nord N300 boasts a 6.5-inch LCD display capable of a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, featuring two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz. Alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage through a microSD slot, the OnePlus Nord N300 handles daily tasks with ease.

In the camera department, this smartphone features a 48MP primary camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), and it's accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. It's backed by a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, offering enough battery life for a full day of use.

Which OnePlus smartphone should you buy?

If you want a straightforward and dependable choice, the OnePlus 11 is undoubtedly the best OnePlus flagship to consider in 2023. It runs on the latest and greatest chipset, boasts excellent build materials, an immersive display, and packs all of the latest and best features that OnePlus has to offer. And, since it has been available for a while, you can also find the OnePlus 11 at significant discounts. And even though it will eventually become outdated, the OnePlus 11 will always remain an all-around complete offering from the BBK-owned brand.