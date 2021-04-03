OnePlus Nord N100 is one of the company’s most affordable smartphones available in the market right now. The device offers a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to last you all day long. It comes with a 6.52-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, paired with 4GB RAM, which offers a smooth experience. If you are one of those who bought the affordable OnePlus smartphone or are looking to get one, you might want to get a case along with it. After all, the smartphone isn’t built to be protected from accidental drops. Below, we have compiled a list of the best Oneplus Nord N100 cases available in the market right now.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid For the Stylish It offers hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. The clear transparency flaunts the original phone design. View at Amazon

LeYi Under $10 Composed of hard clear PC, the transparent backing reveals the natural elegance of your phone while protecting against damage. View at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter LITE OtterBox Goodness Soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts, and opens access to ports and speakers (no port covers). Plus, the thin profile slips in and out of pockets. View at Amazon

Osophter For the Affordable A built-in kickstand on the back for horizontal viewing enables a hands-free watching experience when streaming. View at Amazon

Palbyes For the Sporty The soft inner TPU can alleviate the impact, the outer hard PC leather paint is non-slip, sweat-proof, and the four-corner reinforced design can more effectively prevent falling and shock absorption protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor For the Rugged Resilient shock absorption and carbon fiber design helps you protect your phone. It is a flexible TPU case with an interior spider-web pattern & raised lip to protect the screen. View at Amazon

Ostopher For the Colorful Made of shock-absorbing, shatterproof premium TPU and polycarbonate material, and extra cushioning at the corners. It comes with a colorful design. View at Amazon

Double-N Wallet Case This OnePlus Nord N100 Wallet Case with foldable kickstand function is convenient for movie-watching or video-chatting. View at Amazon

Dretal The All-Rounder This case is made of carbon fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber. Packing includes one set case and one pcs screen protector. View at Amazon

Our top recommendation is the OtterBox Commuter LITE Series Case. It has soft inner and hard outer layers that absorb and deflect impacts and comes with open access to ports and speakers. The thin profile slips in and out of pockets. It includes OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty. The Commuter Series Lite keeps your phone safe from daily drops and bumps. It is likely the best Oneplus Nord N100 case on the list.

If you are on a budget, we recommend the Osophter Oneplus Nord N100 case. It can stand itself, thanks to the built-in kickstand at the back for horizontal viewing that enables a hands-free watching experience when streaming. The case includes a soft TPU and hard shell frame for drop and scratch protection. It offers extreme protection from daily use, falls, bumps and scratches, and resistant to tear and dust accumulation. Moreover, it costs under $8! This is the one to go for if you are looking for an affordable OnePlus Nord N100 case.