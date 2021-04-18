The OnePlus 9R is an India-specific smartphone in the latest OnePlus flagship lineup, lying below the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in terms of price. However, the device is likely to offer a similar performance since it packs the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is essentially an OnePlus 8T with a slight design refresh and a new chipset. It features a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the cameras have one feature that’s also missing on the OnePlus 9. The primary 48MP camera on the OnePlus 9R comes with OIS. Further, it packs a 4,500mah battery with support for 65W fast charging. If you are interested in buying this incredible smartphone, we suggest you look at a case as well. To help make your purchase decision easier, we have compiled a list of the best OnePlus 9R cases you can buy right now.

Winble For the Simple This sturdy silicone cover has an ultra-thin dual-layer construction which protects the phone from all four sides from scratches, smudges, stains and bumps.

Loister For the Fashionable It is sleek and light weight with very easy access to all ports and buttons. Plus, it costs just INR 399!

Pidgeot For the Card Hoarder Soft and flexible material provides an ultimate non-slip grip while feeling smooth to the touch. It also has high quality shock-absorbing rubber.

Lofad For the Matte Lovers High-grade polycarbonate and TPU materials, and soft siders and corners create enhanced security during drops and falls.

Lofad The most Affordable This one is built from durable material while offering a sleek design, all for just INR 99. It doesn't get cheaper!

Loster For the Colorful It is sleek, lightweight, and offers a colorful print at the back. The case is made of durable polycarbonate to protect your OnePlus 9R from drops.

Lofad For the Sporty It comes with bumpers that have anti-shock cushion technology for protection against small and accidental drops. This one is for those who like to use their phone outdoors.

Mitzvah Transparent Goodness Rock this one if you want to flaunt your new shiny device. It offers full access to camera lens, ports, and buttons with ease.

OnePlus The official case When the phone is great for gaming, the case has got to be equally good. This quantum bumper case comes in Cyborg Cyan.

We recommend the official OnePlus 9R Quantum Bumper Case Cyborg Cyan. It offers a sleek design inspired by a circuit board print. It is specially designed for gamers because OnePlus says it is proud of its “geekiness.” The case is a 3D representation of the mysterious interior. If plain and minimalistic designs aren’t your style, this is the case for you. It will protect your OnePlus 9R by fully covering up the back and wrapping around the edges of the phone, so you can worry less about scratches and cracks. Moreover, it weighs just 31 grams so you won’t add bulk to your new smartphone. This is one of the best OnePlus 9R cases.

If you aren’t pushing to spend much on an accessory, we recommend you look at the Lofad Case. It costs just INR 99 and offers an excellent fit for all ports and buttons. It is built out of durable material while offering a thin design language so you won’t have to worry about adding bulk.

