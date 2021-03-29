The OnePlus 9 Pro is here as the most premium smartphone that the manufacturer has ever made. The 12GB RAM variant has even crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time. If you are looking to purchase it, we would suggest you look at some protection as well. From Spigen to Caseology, there are tons of options available in the market. So which one to choose? Worry not, we are here to help. We have compiled a list of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases that you can buy right now.

Spigen Liquid Air Matte Finish It is a slim, form-fitted and lightweight case. Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly. Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip.

Spigen Tough Armor For the Rough All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance. It offers Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches.

Anmula For the Affordable Raised bezels protect screen and camera specially. It is made of Flexible Shockproof&Absorbing Premium TPU material making it more Skin-Friendly,Anti-Scratch,Anti-Fingerprint than other materials.

QITAYO Crystal Clear Clear Case The OnePlus 9 Pro case is only 1.2 mm thick, for protection without the bulk. Crystal-clear, yellowing-resistant TPU helps ensure long-lasting transparency.

Caseoology Parallax For the Stylish Dual layered bumper case provides drop-test certified, military grade protection. It is Built to be wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible.

Anccer Slim Treatment Advanced PC withstands drop, bump and shock with cushioning ensures your phone to get full protection. It is Slim and lightweight and fits easily into your bag or pocket.

Jusy Kickstand-equipped The thickness and ridges of the edges on the case make it easier to hold and avoid slippery. Rugged, durable material and four corners with bumpers can protect your OnePlus 9 Pro from most drops.

DOOTOO Carbon Fiber It is Made of premium Environmental Carbon Fiber PU + TPU Material,classical Nylon Carbon Fiber Wood Grain pattern,provides best touch feeling.makes your phone look more unique and attractive.

PUROOM For the Fashionable Slim fit design keeps application and removal effortless. Lightweight, slim and ensures that your smartphone still fits comfortably in your pocket or bag.

We’d recommend you go with something tough and durable. Hence, you should look at the Spigen Tough Armor Case designed for the OnePlus 9 Pro. It comes with an all-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance. The combination of TPU and polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. You also get a reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect the screen and camera. Plus, it is [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] certified. There is Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. This is one of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases that you can buy right now.

If you are more on the fashion side but do not want to give up on protection, you can look at the PUROOM case of the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is made of premium Carbon Fiber PU Leather and TPU material. The case is shook-proof and anti-scratch. It comes with a carbon skin texture appearance and a leather-textured feeling. It’s not only soft, but it also wraps around the edges beautifully to emphasize comfortable. The slim fit design keeps application and removal effortless. It gives your phone super toughness, effectively reducing impact force, truly shock-proof, anti-collision and compression-proof. It is one of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases for the fashion-conscious without compromising on the durability front. Which one of these is your favorite?