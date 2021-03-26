The OnePlus 9 series is finally going up for pre-orders starting March 26 widely. And if you’ve been eyeing one, today is the day to go ahead. The company is bringing only the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to the US shores, and is keeping the OnePlus 9R limited to the Indian market. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on the latest OnePlus offerings, we’ve rounded up the best OnePlus 9 deals and where you can score them:

But first, a little something about the carrier and 5G situation

However, things are not as simple this time, especially when it comes to carrier availability and 5G support. So, let’s discuss the carrier conundrum first. Right now, T-Mobile is the only carrier that will let you take advantage of 5G on the OnePlus 9 and its Pro model. You can use it on Verizon and AT&T as well, but you’ll be limited to 4G on them.

The 5G tax situation is little too obvious right now

Now, 5G is a key part of the whole package, and if you buy either OnePlus 9 series phone and can’t use 5G on your carrier, you’re just paying the 5G tax. OnePlus tells us that it is in talks with Verizon to sort out the 5G compatibility. As for AT&T, the chances of OnePlus 9 series phones running on its 5G network is next to nil, at least for now.

OnePlus Store

The OnePlus store is currently the best place to buy a OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is from the official store. However, the color options on the table might be a tad limited. The OnePlus store currently doesn’t list the Stellar Black version of the OnePlus 9 Pro. On a similar note, the Arctic Sky trim of OnePlus 9 is also missing from the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is priced at $729 for the 8GB + 128GB model on the OnePlus website. You can choose a financing option as well with a duration of up to 24-months with 0% APR. And if you shell out during the pre-order period, you will get OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds in White color as a freebie. You can also check out the trade-in options and purchase a Servify plan from the same page. View at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro For the OnePlus 9 Pro, you need to shell out $1,069 for the 12GB + 256GB model, because that’s the only memory configuration currently listed on the official e-store. However, if you want to save a thousand dollar shock to your wallet, you can go with a financing plan with 0% APR and a maximum duration of 24 months. As a pre-order freebie, you’ll get the OnePlus Buds Z × Steven Harrington Edition wireless earbuds with your OnePlus earbuds. View at OnePlus

Best Buy

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 is currently listed for pre-orders on Best Buy for $729.99, but you can go for a financing option as well with a maximum payment tenure of 24-months starting at $30.42 per month. Plus, Best Buy is also giving a $50 gift card with the pre-order that you can use towards the purchase of other items. The color options on the table are Winter Mist and Astral Black. You can also purchase monthly or 2-year protection plan for your shiny OnePlus flagship at the time of purchase from Best Buy. View at Best Buy

OnePlus 9 Pro If you go with the more powerful OnePlus 9 Pro, you’ll have a choice between two color options - Pine Green and Morning Mist. There is only the 256GB storage model listed for pre-order priced at $1,069.99. Financing is on the table as well, with the cheapest one setting buyers back by $44.59 per month. And just like the vanilla OnePlus 9, you get a $50 gift card with the Pro model as well. You can also purchase a 2-year accidental protection plan for $169 from Best Buy. View at Best Buy

B&H Photo Video

OnePlus 9 The color options available on B&H Photo Video for the OnePlus 9 are a tad different compared to other sellers. You can get the 128GB storage model in Astral Black and Winter Mist colors, but not Pine Green. The phone is up for pre-order at $729.99, with a $50 gift card thrown into the mix, while shipment is scheduled to begin on April 2, 2021. View at B&H Photo Video

OnePlus 9 Pro In case you have your eyes set on the OnePlus 9 Pro, it will cost you $1,069.99 if you pre-order it from B&H Photo Video. And just like the OnePlus 9, you get a $50 gift card as a pre-order bonus. But do keep in mind that the 128GB version is only available in Pine Green shade, while the 256GB version is only up for grabs in Morning Mist and Pine Green colors. View at B&H Photo Video

T-Mobile

OnePlus 9 Right now, the only carrier selling OnePlus 9 in the US - without any compromises - is T-Mobile. The magenta brand currently has the Astral Black and Winter Mist color options on the table, but only the 128GB model. You can either choose to pay the full $729.99 price in one go, or opt for the $30.42 plan with 0% APR. View at T-Mobile

OnePlus 9 Pro If you’ve been a T-Mobile customer, you can upgrade to the OnePlus 9 Pro without having to go through the trouble of changing lines or missing out on 5G speeds. However, T-Mobile currently only has the 256GB storage version of the phone up for grabs, and that too, only in the Morning Mist color. You can choose to pay the $1069 asking price in full, or go with the financing option that will cost you $44.50 per month. View at T-Mobile

That brings an end to our best OnePlus 9 deals round-up. If you’ve been planning to pick up the OnePlus 9 Pro, you can watch our review video below, in which Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera lists all the strengths and pitfalls of the OnePlus 9 Pro in detail. You can also read the review here, decide whether the OnePlus 9 Pro is worth the asking price, especially in the face of capable rivals such as the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which fall in the same $1000+ club. We’ll soon put the OnePlus 9 through its paces as well, so stay tuned for that as well.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow for more OnePlus 9 series content, out soon!