OnePlus has launched its new flagship range of smartphones for the first half of the year. While the company is known for introducing amazing devices at an affordable price, this year, it has crossed the $1,1000 mark with the most premium offering. Even if you are in the market for OnePlus 9, it will cost you more than $700.Hence, you might want to protect these expensive devices. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best OnePlus 9 cases you can buy right now. Here are some of the best options available in the market.

Spigen Tough Armor For the Rugged It comes with an all-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance. It is a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid For the Flaunters Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design. View at Amazon

Caseology Parallax For the Fashionable Dual layered bumper case provides drop-test certified, military grade protection. It comes in Bold and stylish colors to complement your OnePlus 9. View at Amazon

iBetter Under $13 High quality TPU material makes your Oneplus 9 phone soft touching and nice appearance. Packaging include 1 set case and 2 packs Tempered Glass Screen Protector. View at Amazon

QITAYO Clear Case Includes screen protectors and back cover to provide 360° full protection. The clear case is thick but doesn't add bulk. View at Amazon

Dretel For the Affordable It offers Brushed Texture specially designed look , Drop Protection,Smooth feel. The case is shockproof in a stylish housing. View at Amazon

Anccer For the Affordable Anccer smoothly shield skin shockproof hard case is specially designed for OnePlus 9 5G. Advanced PC withstands drop, bump and shock with cushioning, View at Amazon

Feitenn For the Affordable Liquid silicone rubber,surface layer smooth like baby skin. It is Anti-fingerprint, and offers scratch-resistant performance, drop protection. View at Amazon

WRJ The All-Rounder It offers Ultra clear High-Transparency provides you high-definition viewing. 9H tempered glass protect your Phone from unwanted scuffs and scratches by hard substances. View at Amazon

We recommend the Spigen Tough Armor case designed for the latest OnePlus phone. It offers an all-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance. It comes with a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. Moreover, this case features a reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect the screen and camera. It is also certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] and comes with Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. This is one of the best OnePlus 9 cases available in the market right now.

If you are looking for something around $10, we suggest you look at the Qitayo clear case for the OnePlus 9. With this, you will get 1pcs Clear Case + 2pcs Glass Screen Protectors. It includes screen protectors and a back cover to provide 360° full protection so that your OnePlus 9 phone will be completely protected. This is one of the best OnePlus 9 cases on a budget. It is 1.5 mm thick, for protection without the bulk. Moreover, it comes with an enhanced camera and screen lips to prevent scratches. It adopted Odor-Free and Eco-friendly soft TPU gel anti-yellowing material to protect your health. Further, the tempered glass screen protector can be easily installed without bubble and removed without residue. It guards your screen against shattering and scratches.