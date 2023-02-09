Here are the best slim, lightweight, clear, and official cases for the new OnePlus 11 flagship.

OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 11 flagship on February 7, alongside the company’s first tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The new OnePlus 11 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 6.7-inch LTPO 3 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has up to 16GB of memory, supports 100W fast wired charging, and has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery to keep you going. In this guide, we’ll show you the best cases available for the OnePlus 11 that you can buy today.

OnePlus Sandstone (OnePlus 11) Made by OnePlus The official OnePlus Sandstone case is a classic. It provides a premium and elegant feel, offering raised edges and precise cutouts for the ports, display, and camera. It's drop resistant, and one of the best cases you can pick up for the OnePlus 11. See at Amazon See at OnePlus

OnePlus Aramid Fiber (OnePlus 11) Made by OnePlus The OnePlus Fiber case offers elegant looks in a thin and lightweight form factor. It has elevated bezels that protect the display and the rear camera from scratches, and it has precise cutouts for the ports, microphones, and buttons. See at OnePlus

Foluu Clear (OnePlus 11) The Foluu clear case is made of soft flexible TPU, and it offers great overall protection for your OnePlus 11 against scratches and dents. It has a shockproof design to prevent damage against fall damage, and it comes with one year warranty. See at Amazon

Foluu Flip Case (OnePlus 11) The Foluu Flip case comes in five different colors. The case is made from premium PU leather, and it's ultra-thin and lightweight. It provides great general protection for all sides of the device, and it can even store a credit card on the inside. See at Amazon

Shantime Clear (OnePlus 11) The Shantime case is made of silicone, and it has an anti-fingerprint material that also prevents scratches. It fits the OnePlus 11 perfectly, and features a slim and lightweight design. It also has raised edges, and precise cutouts for a snug fit. See at Amazon

Which case should you buy?

Picking the right case can be a difficult task. There are many great cases to choose from, but if we had to pick one or two, we’d recommend the official, first-party OnePlus Sandstone case. It’s thin and lightweight, and adds little to no bulk to the device. It feels premium, and it’s one of our favorite cases. If you’re after a transparent design, the Foluu Clear might be a great alternative, especially if you pick up the OnePlus 11 in the Eternal Green color.