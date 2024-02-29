Mobile World Congress presents a great opportunity for all the brands to display their latest products and innovations to the public. Once again, Once again, the Pocketnow team was there in Barcelona to witness the latest innovations firsthand.

From a laptop with a see-through screen to Samsung's health ring to a display that wraps around your wrist, MWC 2024 showcased a plethora of interesting gadgets on the show floor this year. Here we will highlight our favorites from this year's MWC to give you a glimpse of what the future holds:

1 TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro

First up, we have the TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro. Ever since its entry into the laptop market a couple of years back, TECNO has had an ambition to challenge the top contenders, and this year, the company seems to have taken a significant step towards that. TECNO unveiled its latest powerhouse, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro, at MWC 2024, and it has all the features a power user can ask for. The T16 Pro boasts a 16-inch 2.5K resolution display with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

At its core, the new TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro is a powerhouse. It packs all the top-notch specs you could wish for: the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIE4.0 SSD storage. Additionally, as a laptop of 2024, the T16 Pro comes equipped with smart AI features. Using Intel chip's AI capabilities, it efficiently manages tasks and can even generates images using AI. While the company has not announced any pricing or availability details just yet, TECNO says the laptop should hit hit the shelves in Q2 2024.

2 HONOR Magic 6 Pro

Only a month after launching its Magic V2 foldable globally, HONOR launched its latest flagship 'slab' smartphone, the Magic 6 Pro, at MWC 2024. This new device packs all the high-end features you could want: a large curved 120Hz display with high peak brightness, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a big battery with support for fast charging, a 50MP main camera, a 2.5x zoom 180MP telephoto lens, and Dolby speakers.

We got our hands on with the Magic 6 Pro, and we have to say, it has one of the best feeling designs of all recent smartphones. But what really makes the Magic 6 Pro stand out are its new AI features. The Magic Portal can automatically extract important information from photos and text and help you perform tasks even faster. For example, dragging a message with an address to Google Maps will immediately start navigation. And yes, the phone can even track your eyes for certain actions — although this feature isn't available just yet.

3 Samsung Galaxy Ring

After teasing it alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch last month, Samsung finally showcased its latest smart fitness wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, at MWC 2024. We managed to get some hands-on time with the device at the event, although we weren't allowed to take any photos or videos with the device just yet. However, we can tell you that the Galaxy Ring will come in three colors: platinum silver, ceramic black, and gold.

The ring will be offered in various sizes, ranging from size 5 to 13, which essentially covers sizes from small to extra-large. While Samsung didn't reveal specific technical specifications, they did mention that the device's battery life will vary based on the ring size, although exact estimates are still unavailable. Other than that, Samsung will provide a "My Vitality Score," which assesses your body's readiness and vital signs, although details about this feature are still under the wraps.

4 OnePlus Watch 2

After a three-year hiatus, OnePlus made a comeback to the smartwatch scene with the launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC 2024. And it seems OnePlus took the three-year break to rightly focus on R&D because the OnePlus Watch 2 brings something unique to the market. This is the first smartwatch to run two different operating systems and have two chipsets inside. The watch features the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset for Wear OS 4 and the BES2700 processor for OnePlus' own RTOS.

This dual chipset, dual OS setup allows the watch to offer over 100 hours of battery life without compromising on essential smartwatch features like Wear OS app support, calling, Google Assistant, Google Pay for NFC payments, and more. Additionally, the watch boasts a 1.43-inch display, IP68 and Mil-810H certification for durability, over 100 sports mode tracking, and Dual-Frequency GPS. The OnePlus Watch 2 costs $299 in the US. It comes in one size only, and there's currently no Wi-Fi + LTE variant available.

5 Xiaomi 14 Series

After debuting in China nearly three months ago, the Xiaomi 14 series made its global appearance at MWC 2024. While the Pro variant wasn't released globally, both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra have arrived in the European market. As expected, both standard and Ultra variants are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The vanilla Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch 120Hz display, while the Ultra model comes with a bigger 6.73-inch. Both phones also run on HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Now, onto the cameras, which is a major highlight of the Xiaomi 14 series. The standard Xiaomi 14 sports a triple-50MP Leica-branded camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3.2x zoom lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra retains the three 50MP sensors and adds another 5x 50MP lens. Both phones boast premium build quality and IP68 dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are priced at EUR 999 and EUR 1499, respectively, in Europe.

6 Motorola Bendable Concept

Every year at the major tech shows, we see at least one foldable display concept that catches our attention, and this year at MWC, it's from Motorola. They unveiled a bendable concept phone that can flex and even wrap around your wrist. The company is referring to this concept as an adaptive display to showcase what the future might hold. This flexible display can bend at different angles to offer various forms and uses.

When laid flat, the concept provides a standard Android experience on a 6.9-inch screen. In the upright position, it offers a more compact experience with a 4.6-inch screen. Motorola suggests you can even wrap it around your wrist to mimic the experience of the Razr Plus' cover screen. Since it's just a concept, there's no word yet on pricing or availability from Motorola, but we might see this bendable display in a future product soon.

7 Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Laptop

While we're on the topic of concept devices, Lenovo, Motorola's parent company, also showcased its first-ever laptop with a transparent display. Called Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop, this laptop features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED see-through display. Even the keyboard area of the display is transparent, allowing the user for a fully immersive experience. Lenovo says the concept is possible thanks to a high color saturation and 1000-nit brightness mini LED display, which could lead to a future of digital products like never before.

8 Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing has slowly been building the hype for its upcoming Phone 2a mid-range smartphone for the past few weeks, and finally, at MWC 2024, the brand revealed the design of the smartphone. The Phone 2a clearly takes inspiration from the Phone 1 and Phone 2, with the phone featuring a transparent back complete with visible screws and what seems to be a cooling system. There are not as many LEDs on the back as the other two phones and even the camera arrangement is horizontal this time.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has already revealed a few specifications of the smartphone — it's set to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and 12GB of RAM. However, the company hasn't released any pricing or release date info just yet — perhaps we'll learn more at Nothing's event on March 5.

9 OPPO Air Glass 3

2024 has been on AR and VR devices, and following suit, OPPO unveiled its latest Air Glass 3 at MWC 2024. The new smart glasses from OPPO look just like a regular set of glasses, but offer bright displays with peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits and low refractive index for clearer content visibility. They also weigh just a mere 50 grams and pair your smartphone to display content and allow for functions like music control, calls etc.

However, the standout feature of the OPPO Air Glass 3 is its use of AndesGPT. These glasses gather input from the surroundings through both sight and sound (multimodal input) and then hands it over to AndesGPT running on your smartphone for processing and then showcases a visual/audio output. You can press the temple of the smart glasses to activate the GPT and ask for information about what you see and more.

10 TECNO Pocket Go

Finally, capitalizing on the growing popularity of AR and gaming, Tecno showcased a device that combines the best of both worlds. Pocket Go from Tecno is a gaming device that consists of AR glasses connected to a controller housing the gaming hardware. The glasses boast two 0.71-inch Micro OLED displays capable of creating projections of up to 215 inches. Meanwhile, the controller resembles a typical gaming controller but packs powerful hardware inside.

It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS APU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage, running Windows 11. It features a replaceable 50Wh battery and various ports like USB Type-C, a 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card slot. Moreover, the glasses support head tracking and diopter correction. The Tecno Pocket Go really feels like a feat of engineering and, having experienced it firsthand, feels like the future of gaming. Tecno hasn't announced any pricing or release date yet, but you can expect the AR gaming device to be available for purchase sometime later this year.