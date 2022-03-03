Best of MWC 2022: these are the best devices at this year's show

Many trade shows are often ripe with products and ideas that tend to set the tone for the future to come, and MWC 2022, the premier event revolving around mobile technology, does just that! This year in Barcelona, brands and the organizations behind them have made countless announcements, be it iterative upgrades to existing products or the opening of all-new avenues for their business.

But certain products and advancements often stand out from the crowd due to the new propositions they bring, and we intend to honor them. With that introduction out of the way, in no particular order, here is Pocketnow Awards for the Best of MWC 2022.

HUAWEI MateBook E

HUAWEI, like many others, had many announcements at MWC, spanning across various categories including an e-ink device, an All-in-One PC, and laptops. But the device that stood out for us was the Huawei MateBook E due to its productivity-based on-the-go design.

This 2-in-1 Windows 11-based device comes with a 12.6-inch OLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and support for the second generation of HUAWEI's M-Pencil, which now features 2ms of response time and has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Not many tablet displays get this bright, and because it is something with a possibility of being used outdoors, this is a huge positive.

On the performance front, Huawei offers choices between the 11th gen i3, i5, and i7 processors, bundled with Intel UHD or Iris Xe Graphics. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM for its base configuration and has internal storage options ranging from 128GB up to 512GB — these will all be NVMe PCIe SSDs.

HUAWEI MateBook E HUAWEI MateBook E features a 12.6-inch OLED display and is powered by 11th gen processors from Intel. If you are looking for a convertible capable of handling simple to moderately heavy workloads, this is a device worth considering.

HONOR Magic 4 Pro

After launching a foldable device early last month, at MWC 2022, the phone maker is out and about with two flagship devices, part of the HONOR Magic 4 Series, the standard HONOR Magic 4 and its more premium sibling, the HONOR Magic 4 Pro, which is also the recipient of this award.

With the HONOR Magic 4 Pro, buyers will get the opportunity to experience a large 6.81-inch LTPO OLED panel (with a resolution of 1224 x 2664) that refreshes at 120Hz, can hit 1000 nits of peak brightness, and also has an HDR 10+ rating. And like most 2022 flagships, this device also sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 bundled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The factors that differentiate it from the standard Magic 4 are its 64MP periscope telephoto sensor, the 3D-depth camera — responsible for Face Unlock — and faster-charging capability. This device can accept 100W of power through wired and wireless mediums.

HONOR claims the flagship performer can go from zero to 100% in just 30 minutes when using a cable and zero to 50% in 15 minutes when using wireless charging.

HONOR Magic 4 Pro HONOR Magic 4 Pro comes with a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED panel that promises stunning visuals. And packaged inside it is the latest processor from Qualcomm bundled with up to 12GB of RAM, this is a setup that promises uncompromised performance especially since it's backed by a huge battery and 100W charging.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1

Windows on ARM hasn't had the impact with the breakneck speed that Apple's M1 processors carried on the Mac lineup. The MacBook Air, which earlier struggled to edit videos was suddenly able to chug through high-quality footage with relative ease.

But after a few years of development and x64 compatibility having finally made its way to products, ARM-based Windows devices might finally get a chance to shine, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 is a device that we believe interested buyers will appreciate.

Pocketnow's Adam Z. Lein had the opportunity to spend some time with this particular unit. He believes the optimization of the third generation Snapdragon 8cx — which powers the Lenovo — will be a game-changer. He particularly mentioned one use case where the device only uses 3% of the CPU's prowess to handle video calls and keep cool, whereas his older devices used to get quite hot. This particular device also seems to be getting ready for enterprise usage.

So if you've been looking for a Windows-based device that offers impeccable battery life — Lenovo claims 28 hours of use between chargers — this might be a unit worth checking out.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 is the device to keep your eye on if you're interested in the advancements of Windows on ARM. The laptop ships with the latest Snapdragon 8cx chipset and boasts 28 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OPPO SuperVOOC 150

Waiting for a device to charge has always been a pain point, and we bet it stings when you think you've left your phone plugged in, only to later realize that it hasn’t topped up. Now, while the rapid growth of fast charging systems has made such situations a lot more bearable, OPPO plans on making this wait time even shorter with its 150W SuperVOOC technology.

OPPO claims its 150W SuperVOOC charger can power a 4500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes, a huge step up from its 65W charging tech, which needs 40 minutes of your time. The company also mentioned that this new tech does keep in mind the aspect of battery health, maintaining 80% of a battery's original capacity even after 1600 charging cycles.

The main components involved in bringing to fruition the capability of this product are its GaN inner components and battery management system. The latter of which does real-time tracking of electric potential across the negative electrodes of the battery and adjusts the current supplied.

If you are excited about seeing this technology hit the hands of customers, your wait will not be too long, as the first device to implement will be a OnePlus device set to launch in Q2 of 2022.

Realme GT2 Pro

Realme has constantly made waves in the market due to its value proposition-based devices. And at MWC 2022, we finally got information regarding the international availability of its most premium flagship, the Realme GT2 Pro.

When it launched in China at the beginning of the year, many spoke of its design, made by Naoto Fukasawa, and the implementation of a bio-based polymer which are unique aspects that add value to the essence of the device.

But let us focus on the display a little, which is honestly one of the most attractive components of this unit. Realme GT2 Pro ships with a flat 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display. And not only does this give it a peak brightness of 1400 nits but even brings advantages like its 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

Speaking of the rest of its specifications: the device will ship with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, bundled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. And speaking of cameras, you will find a respectable set comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, another 50MP Ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro lens. A 5000 mAh battery, capable of 65W wired charging, is powering this device.

Realme GT2 Pro Realme GT2 Pro flaunts a flat 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and handles multitasking with ease. It's the first flagship Realme has made and is a great all-round device to consider, especially if its design speaks to you.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Work from Home or Hybrid Work arrangements have become the standard for many over the last two years, and with this change came the need for modifications to the devices we use daily. And the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is one of those combinations that aims to address the use cases that we now face.

The new laptop is available in two sizes, a 13.3-inch, and a 15.6-inch version. Both models also use FHD Super AMOLED panels that can reach 500 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. There is also support for the S Pen, which is included in the box.

Bundled with the latest Intel 12th Gen processor — plus an Intel EVO certification — LPDDR5 RAM, and NVMe SSD-based storage, we bet this powerhouse of a device will serve as a great pick for users immersing themselves into the ecosystem of Galaxy products.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 The successor to Galaxy Book Pro 360 features two size options and hardware that is hard to match in terms of quality. If you need a device that's great when on the go and features a great display, this is one you should keep an eye on.

TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10

Being a reputable brand already well-established for its displays, TCL has been making several forays into the smartphone and tablet categories to make a new name for itself, and this year at MWC 2022, it announced several new affordable smartphones and tablets. And out of these, the TCL NXTPAPER Max 10 stood out due to its odd approach towards a tablet screen.

The TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10 might not be the most appealing when you see its specifications on a sheet of paper. It features a MediaTek MT8788 chipset, only 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage (which is expandable) and will possibly ship with Android 11 out of the box, but that FHD+ 10.36-inch display on the front is why we awarded this device.

The textured panel offers much less glare than typical LCDs, and the paper-like feel is quite unique. And due to its hardware, the device is likely to be best suited for reading, and perhaps some note taking activities for which its display will be perfect.

Note: The tablet has an 8000 mAh cell which supports 18W fast charging over USB C.