IFA — or Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin — a massive trade show that takes place and often kicks off the season of tech, has just come to a close. The event has featured some of the coolest tech over the years and this time around members from our team at Pocketnow were there on the showfloor to check out all sorts of new hardware.

Now from everything the team had the opportunity to experience, some hardware truly stood out! So, here's our roundup of the best tech we got to see at IFA 2023.

HONOR Magic V2

With every passing year, folding phones continue to shock us with advances in hardware, be it external or internal. And in 2023, they've reached a point where they're not far off from the traditional slab form factor.

At IFA 2023, HONOR took to the stage and unveiled the HONOR Magic V2 to its global audience, and there's a lot to like about it, especially when you view it with a keen eye for innovation. The HONOR Magic V2 brings advances in two aspects: one in battery technology, while the other is a new hinge design, each bringing a unique advantage.

The advancement in battery technology is using a new Silicon-Carbon-Dual Battery that allows HONOR to package a 5,000 mAh cell. At the same time, the hinge advancement brings to the table a titanium build that makes the folding device quite light. And to top it all off, the device is only 9.9mm thick. With this device, HONOR is pushing the boundary of what a folding phone offers, and we're glad to see it. Make sure to read our first impressions of the HONOR Magic V2 right here.

Honor Magic V2 A Very Thin Foldable The Honor Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest foldable phone on the market. The Magic V2 has a large 7.92-inch inner foldable display and a 6.43-inch cover display. It also features a triple camera array and runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. See at HONOR (UK)

Lenovo Legion Go

The next device at IFA 2023 that caught our eye was the Lenovo Legion Go, a handheld Windows 11 tablet PC that combines the best of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

It features an eye-catching 8.8-inch touchscreen IPS display that is pleasing to look at and great for gaming with its 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, powering your gaming experience will be the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor — with RDNA graphics — which ensures that the titles run at full steam.

In the time that Pocketnow's Adam Lein got to spend with the device, he even noted that the controllers felt quite robust, stating how they're comparable to PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

For those who have made Windows their platform of choice and enjoy handheld gaming, the Legion Go is an exciting option, and for $699, while not cheap, it sure is bound to attract attention when it hits shelves in October 2023.

LG StanbyME Go

Lifestyle Screens might be a category of devices that can perplex your brain, but the think tanks at LG sure have a unique device in their hands in the form of the LG StanbyME GO. The device boasts a 27-inch touchscreen display with a 20W four-channel speaker that you can neatly tuck into a carrying case that resembles a briefcase.

Its portability is also complemented by the level of control you have over the screen. You can set tilt to find the perfect viewing angle or lay it flat like a tablet, making it perfect for board games. There's even an option to adjust its height.

We see it as the perfect device for a short weekend getaway that might even involve a camp, as the screen features a battery that will allow it to last up to 3 hours before you'll need to use its power cable — that neatly tucks into the carrying case.

Jabra Elite 10

Time and again, audio hardware from Jabra has impressed us because of its combination of resilience and sound quality. At IFA 2023, Jabra furthers its range offerings with two new wireless earbuds for the Elite lineup, the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active.

Here, we are focusing on the Elite 10, which Jabra claims contains the most advanced hardware it's offered to date. For $250, Jabra is combining a new 6-microphone setup, Dolby Atmos support, and its new noise cancellation algorithm — which it calls Jabra Advanced ANCTM.

If you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, the Jabra Elite 10 is worth considering, especially if you want to lean into a more active lifestyle.

Withings ScanWatch 2

At IFA 2023, Withings showcased the ScanWatch 2, its flagship wearable for 2023. At first glance, the wearable might strike your eyes as a traditional timepiece, but if you look closer, you'll see that there's more to it than meets the eye.

The ScanWatch 2 is part of a category called hybrid watches, which combines some of the smarts from a smart wearable with the allure of a traditional timepiece. In this particular case, it's the health-related technology that stands out.

This device is one of the few wearables that feature FDA-approved technology to capture ECGs, in addition to recording SpO2 levels and body temperature values as you go through the day. If you're looking not to alter your lifestyle for a smartwatch, the Withings is a great compromise with its 30-day battery and feature set.

Withings ScanWatch 2 Premium Pick The ScanWatch 2 the flagship wearable for Withings, offering upgraded sensors and new hardware that's capable of tracking temperature over a 24-hour period, providing real-time metrics for activities that you perform throughout the day. $349.95 at Withings

XGIMI Horizon Ultra

Home entertainment setups are those that people rarely revamp, and if you're working on yours right now, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra might be a great addition to consider at its $1,699 price. It's also the world's first long-throw projector supporting Dolby Vision.

The minimalist look of the device and its compact nature also means it's quite capable of blending into your home. For those wondering about the output image, it supports 4K output and is also capable of throwing up a 200-inch image. And if you tend to enjoy some light gaming when you're away from work, the 60Hz mode will ensure that you're able to enjoy story-based titles —competitive FPS gamers ought to stay away, though.

Our team, which spent time with this projector on the show floor, was also impressed by its robust implementation of Google TV and the features the platform has to offer.

JLab JBuds Mini

Next on our list is the JLab JBuds Mini; while the brand may not be at the top of the list for many, the ability to ship a compact and affordable yet capable audio product is challenging. And the JBuds Mini, which cost only $40, crosses many of the right boxes.

The earbuds feature neodymium drivers, active noise cancellation, and battery life that doesn't cut corners (five and a half hours of listening time per charge). Plus, the small size will be a great fit for many users who have struggled with finding the right pair of wireless earbuds.

Shure AONIC 50 Gen 2

The Shure AONIC 50 Gen 2 follows in the footsteps of the first-generation overhead headphones, stepping up to the mantle with even better sound quality and hardware advances that will have you listening to your sources of entertainment for quite some time. You will have a chance to experience the latest Bluetooth 5 standard, ANC, and stellar 40-hour battery life.

So, updates across the board — connectivity, audio hardware, and equalizer customization — make this product a viable upgrade. Plus, implementing Snapdragon Sound means there's more to discover as you continue to use the headphones.

CASETiFY Ultra Bounce Case

Next up on the list is the CASETiFY Ultra Bounce series of cases, which will make their way to the market in the coming weeks. This new line of protective accessories is made with CASETiFY's proprietary EcoShockTM material, which they say will add 32.8ft drop protection to the upcoming iPhone series. And despite its focus on adding protection to your device and keeping it safe from falls or other impacts the accessory even maintains MagSafe compatibility.

Urbanista Malibu

Last on our list is the Urbanista Malibu, a portable Bluetooth speaker that can harness solar energy to charge its battery. It also features other must-haves for portable speakers, like an integrated lanyard, water resistance, and a rugged case that'll handle all sorts of impact. And in case you choose to buy two Malibu speakers, you can even make a stereo pair out of them with the Stereo Link feature.

And with that, we conclude the list of the best tech products we saw at IFA 2023. While it's true that this year's IFA had fewer new and exciting products, the event itself was larger than the past few years — and if this is any sign, the future looks really promising. What's your favorite product from the list above? Let us know in the comments section below!