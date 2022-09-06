A look at the best products across the show floor at IFA 2022.

Trade shows and their bustling environments seem to be back and running this year, and September brought an opportunity for our team to head out to Berlin and soak in the plethora of announcements at IFA 2022. The technology they saw on the show floor was a blend of unique products across various categories. And obviously, some of them stood out more than others, earning the right to be called the Best of IFA 2022. So without further ado, let's look at these devices and see what makes them worth the crown.

HONOR MagicBook 14 (2022)

Thin and light laptops are abundant today, but not many offer a level of performance that lets you play games with ray-tracing. HONOR's latest MagicBook, the MagicBook 14 (2022), comes with Intel's 12th Gen i5 12500H processor and two graphics options. Users can choose to go the simple and more efficient Iris XE way or upgrade to Nvidia's RTX 2050 GPU, providing more grunt than other competing devices.

It boasts additional advantages, like its reasonably sized 75Wh battery, which has a claimed 10.5 hours battery life for productivity-based tasks and support for 135W fast charging that allows the laptop to go from zero to 100% in 80 minutes.

Details on pricing for HONOR MagicBook 14 (2022) are currently unavailable.

HONOR 70

The HONOR 70 positions itself in the market as a mid-ranger with a touch of premium added to the concoction. It has some great-looking finishes for its back and an eye-catching camera setup, featuring a 1/1.49-inch 54MP Sony IMX800, a 50MP Ultrawide, and a macro camera, but that's not all with this phone. When you turn around to its front, you'll see a gorgeous 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display that looks highly immersive due to its curved nature.

Coming to what's packaged inside, handling processing on it is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G (with 6GB or 8GB of RAM), and powering the hardware is a 4800mAh cell with support for HONOR's 66W SuperCharge charging standard.

HONOR 70 is available in two SKUs, the 6GB/128GB variant, which will cost €549, while its 8GB/256GB variant will run users €599.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2)

A follow-up to the device that created the category of foldable laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (Gen 2) features an overall design that fixes a lot of the issues posed by the first. The OEM was big on mentioning how it worked with the experiences provided by its customer base, thus attempting to improve on the critical areas of design, display, performance, and the keyboard.

On its own, the ThinkPad X1 is a gigantic 16-inch OLED screen-cum-PC. Once folded, it'll turn into a 12-inch laptop which you can interact with via the optional keyboard accessory. ThinkPad X1 can be powered by up to the 12th Gen ii7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. There's even the ability to use 1TB of solid-state storage and up to 32GB of RAM.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 will launch this November with a retail price of $2,499.

Lenovo Glasses T1

In a world that's fast moving towards cloud-based solutions and is actively putting more power into portable devices, Lenovo Glasses T1 is an exciting product. Our initial impressions tell us that it might have excellent use cases for people always on the go.

Glasses T1 work via Micro OLED displays built into the frame; they have a resolution of 1920x1080 with a refresh rate of 60Hz. To use the accessory, plug in your device with a full-function USB-C port, and you'll begin seeing an output. Motorola phones with support for Ready For and devices with Samsung Dex can even utilize their desktop-like interfaces.

There are speakers on the wearable, but the paired phone can also be the source of audio output. It even comes with TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certifications.

Lenovo Glasses T1 will be available in China in late 2022, with an undisclosed set of markets joining in 2023.

Jabra Elite 5

Jabra's lineup of true wireless earbuds has been steadily increasing with options at several price points, and with the Elite 5, the OEM is plugging the hole in the middle of its pack. These earbuds are a product that offers incredible value, especially if you're looking to have access to essential features like ANC, Bluetooth Multipoint, and even an IP rating.

The earbuds will run interested buyers $150, which places them above the $79 Elite 3 but below the Elite 7 Active or Elite 7 Pro. For this price, it competes against the likes of Sony's LinkBuds S. So, while the Jabra's 6mm drivers might not be the perfect competitor to the Sony, its IP55 rating blows out the IPX4 on the latter, making it the pair to prefer for workouts.

Jabra Elite 5 will cost users $150 and are available in two finishes, Gold Beige and Titanium Black. Buyers can also get a free engraving if purchasing from the official Jabra website.

LG OLED Flex (LX3)

The LG OLED Flex (LX3) is one of those unassuming products with an ace up its sleeve. It features a 42-inch 4K 120Hz OLED panel that can change forms. Yes, this monitor can go from flat to curved (900R) and back with the press of a button. Behind this gadget is a backlight-free self-lit OLED panel that LG states will deliver the same picture quality regardless of which of its 20 curve levels you choose to utilize.

Now, the it does have some of its roots based in the gaming realm. Those relations bring in additional features, like the ability to control its menu system via a connected mouse and the ability to use a Multi-View mode that will allow users to play games on their console while watching content on YouTube that's streamed from their phones.

Pricing and availability details are currently undisclosed for LG OLED Flex (LX3).

MSI Raider GE67HX Gaming Laptop

MSI Raider GE67HX makes it onto our awards list because of its stunning 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz OLED display and ability to package and deliver high-level performance with Intel's HX series chips and Nvidia's GeForce RTX GPU.

The highest-end configuration on this laptop will see it ship with Intel's Core i9-12900HX, with 16 cores and 20 threads, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Users can also upgrade RAM to 64GB, while internal storage can surpass the base 1TB SSD with the extra M.2 slot.

MSI Raider GE67HX's Core i9-12900HX, GeForce RTX 3080Ti, 32GB RAM, and 1TB internal storage variant will cost $3,799.99.

Tecno MegaBook T1

Tecno MegaBook T1 marks the brand's first entry into the laptop market, and to us, the product seems like a great first attempt due to its aluminum build and overall feature set.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno MegaBook T1 isn't going to be a head turner as it chooses to chip Intel's 11th Gen i5 and i7 processors, but a huge positive for the product is its expansive port selection. Users will have access to three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and even an SD Card reader. If priced competitively, like Tecno's other products, this laptop might be worth considering for users who need an affordable yet capable machine.

Pricing details are currently unavailable for Tecno MegaBook T1.

Bluetti EB3A

The Bluetti EB3A is a compact yet capable power source and generator that weighs just 10.4lbs. With its nine-port setup, which includes two AC outlets, users can use its 268Wh capacity to power mobile devices and appliances without hassle. And once drained, charging up the Bluetti is convenient due to its ability to fast charge up to 80% of its maximum capacity in 40 minutes. And its compatibility with solar panels means you can use them to recharge the internal battery too! Lastly, to monitor the charge percentage and usage of the EB3A, users can turn to the Bluetti App on their smartphones.

Bluetti EB3A costs $299 and is currently available on Bluetti's official website.

Runner-up: HONOR Pad 8

And rounding out our Best of IFA 2022 is a runner-up, the HONOR Pad 8, which joins the HONOR MagicBook 14 2022 and HONOR 70 as the brand continues to expand its reach in global markets.

The budget-oriented tablet features an expansive 12-inch LCD with 2K (2000x1200) resolution and houses the Snapdragon 680 bundled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While it does not have the performance advantage compared to the base iPad, access to more storage and a high-resolution screen make it a compelling purchase for content consumption.

HONOR Pad 8 is available for €349 via HONOR's official website in select geographical regions.