From the plethora of products on the show floor at CES, a select few stood out from the crowd! Here is a brief look at the Best of CES 2023.

For another year running, the CES show floor was ripe with technological advancements, concepts, and other ready-for-market hardware. With eye-catching announcements like Afeela, monitors with unique aspect ratios, and the usual slew of developments involving laptops, TVs, and other home entertainment equipment, the trade show had everything.

But from the plethora of booths, certain products stood out for us, earning them awards for being the Best at CES 2023. Here we look at these products, which set a great precedent for the rest of the year.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

We've seen many interpretations of dual-screen laptops over the last few years, each with a different idea to make way for additional screen space. ASUS put a display where you'd normally find a keyboard, shifting its keys lower and moving the trackpad to the right. And in other cases, it built the display into the trackpad.

But Lenovo brought a new perspective to this with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i; this is a laptop with two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays, joined at the center by a hinge, with the 13th generation processors from Intel. You can use the laptop in a traditional manner — a haptic keyboard and trackpad will be displayed on the lower screen — or pair it with accessories included in the retail package.

Lenovo will include a stand for the two displays, a Bluetooth keyboard that attaches to the laptop via magnets, and its Active Stylus. The entire package will cost $2099 when the laptop becomes available in June 2023.

While it eliminates the display continuity we've seen in the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the Yoga Book 9i still shines with its robust hardware and software experience. The latter is a primary reason behind a lot of the positive reception it received from media outlets.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II

The Panasonic S5 II follows its appreciated predecessor with multiple changes, some of which are quality-of-life improvements, while others improve image and video capture quality.

There's a new 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor with phase-detect autofocus, a 14+ stop dynamic range, a real-time LUT application — with the option to load your LUTs onto the camera and apply them while filming — and improved dual-native ISO.

There's a lot to like with this camera for enthusiasts, and for many of you, who might be looking for a value camera that can do it all, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a great option to consider. The value proposition it sets forth makes it worthy of a Best of CES 2022 award.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 isn't the fanciest Samsung monitor announced at CES 2023, but it is one of the best because of its hardware combination. This 49-inch monitor brings dual QHD resolution to the table with its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curve. But the standout spec is its use of Samsung's quantum dot OLED panel, which allows for a significantly improved contrast ratio (1,000,000:1)

There's also pixel-by-pixel control on this screen which eliminates reliance on a backlight. And as part of its gaming features, there's a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate.

The availability of Samsung's Smart Hub and Gaming Hub nicely round out the features available, giving this monitor the ability to be an independent piece of hardware in your game room.

Samsung QLED 8K

While Samsung piqued a lot of interest with monitors, it also introduced some great additions to its home entertainment portfolio. Here we're talking about the Samsung Neo QLED TVs, particularly the QN900C, which offers 8K resolution and immensely high brightness levels.

The TV can reach 4000 nits of brightness, features 14-bit contrast, and has a hidden speaker system bound to sound amazing. Samsung is even offering multiple software-based enhancements with this TV. It detailed three standouts. First is a system that remasters the audio output. Second, we have the 8K Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which improves the contrast ratio. And third is the ability to use deep-learning AI to auto-convert SDR content into HDR.

TCL QM8

At CES 2023, TCL announced a revamp to its TV lineup and started with a simplification of its naming conventions. Models now fall under two banners, Q Series and S Series, with the former featuring models powered by QLED panels. At the top of this new lineup is the TCL QM8, a giant 98-inch TV that uses Mini LED backlight technology.

The visuals from this panel will likely surprise you; plus, it packs in more than 2,300 dimming zones, a feat that vastly improves its output. TCL claims this is the most of any 4K or 8K Mini LED TVs on the market. Apart from this, the bezel-less design gives it a highly attractive look, and the TV supports modern connection standards like Wi-Fi 6. If you appreciate good audio, there's even a built-in subwoofer on TCL QM8.

TCL Book X12 Go

TCL is a familiar name in the tablet market that depends upon Android, but when it comes to Windows, that isn't the case. But with the TCL Book X12 Go, the OEM is looking to change that image.

The tablet comes with a 12.2-inch 2K 60Hz display — with a 3:2 aspect ratio — that uses NXTPAPER technology. And packaged under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There's even a 30Wh battery, which TCL says will provide 14 hours of endurance on a single charge.

The lightweight design and the innovative NXTPAPER display make the TCL Book X12 Go a device worth considering! Plus, the decision to offer Windows instead of Android or ChromeOS will make this device a more viable option for professionals or students who require the operating system.

LG Gram Style

The LG gram lineup has always been popular for its focus on offering reliable and capable hardware in a lightweight package. This focus also helped it maintain a minimalistic look and feel, but it always needed more finesse. But at CES 2023, with the gram Style, LG is moving beyond traditional, creating a product that looks absolutely stunning, and stays true to its name.

It comes in 14 and 16-inch variants using more than just the standard magnesium we've seen previously. You'll find glass plays more of a role in design elements. But the kicker here is the iridescent finish. The outer shell and palm rest on the inside both change color based on the angle at which light falls on their surface.

LG has even blended the trackpad into the palm rest like Dell but offers light-up strips that indicate its position without ruining the aesthetic.

Fortunately, LG offers a complete package without skimping on other hardware too. There are OLED displays on both sizes of LG gram Style (resolution and display rate differ), 13th-gen Intel processors, and a NvME SSD.

LG UltraGear OLED 45GR950E

The LG UltraGear OLED 45GR950E, a CES 2023 Innovation Award honouree, stood out to the Pocketnow Team because of the highly immersive experience its 45-inch display size — which covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut — and 800R curvature offered.

Other aspects that help its case as a great gaming monitor include its 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. LG even received certifications from TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, indicating the display is likely to be easier on your eyes; this is owed to the monitor's matte anti-glare and low-reflection aspects.

John Deere ExactShot Technology

John Deere's CES 2023 keynote revolved around two new advancements it's bringing to its customers, ExactShot and an electric excavator. Of these, ExactShot stood out due to its precise nature and high-value impact.

According to John Deere, ExactShot will allow farmers to cut down 60% or more of the starter fertilizer they use during planting. The saving occurs by using sensors and robotics to place the material onto the seeds as they're planted in the soil rather than applying a continuous flow which has been standard practice.

The OEM even added that across the US corn crop, using ExactShot could save 93 million gallons of starter fertilizer annually, along with ancillary benefits like reduction in weed growth.

RAZER Blade 16

At CES 2023, RAZER unveiled various products, two of which belonged to the RAZER Blade line — the Blade 16 and Blade 18. The smaller laptop brings Mini LED technology, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 4K resolution, which means one thing, this display is worth raving about, period. The Blade 16 also comes with the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia, featuring the 13th-gen i9 processor and RTX 4090 GPU.

Other aspects of this laptop worth paying attention to are its display's 1000 nits peak brightness, HDR-capability, and ability to switch between modes — 4K or FHD+ — which is ideal for your desired use case. You can also upgrade internal storage (via an m.2 slot) and increase memory to 64GB.

Creator Mode on the laptop will output content in 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Gamer Mode will turn down the resolution to FHD+ and bump the refresh rate to 240Hz, letting you immerse yourself a little more due to the 3ms response time.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S

Rounding out our list of awards is the BLUETTI AC500+B300S system. In this two-part setup, the AC500 is a power station that will help you keep all your essential appliances up and running without worry. On the other hand, the B300S is a battery that seamlessly pairs with the station and can be used as an individual power source in a time of need.

The AC500 offers six AC outlets (three of which are standard 120V/20A ones), two 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A ports (two 15W and two 18W), two DC outlets, and two 15W wireless charging pads. The BS300S offers a 100W USB-C port, an 18W USB-A output, and a 12V/10A car outlet.

You can pair up to six B300S batteries with a single AC500 system to reach a peak of 18,342 Wh of power, which BLUETTI claims can keep you going for six days.