Best of CES 2022: these are the best products at this year's show

CES 2022 is finally over, and over the course of the trade show, we had the opportunity to see some of the most interesting products, most of which were things you can buy and not just concepts. This year was one without too much complexity, and regardless of many companies canceling their events, we did get several great products to see. Thus, here is Pocketnow's list for the Best of CES 2022.

Given the diverse nature of the show, we did not give categories to the awards and had a general focus on products that would make their way to market, as concepts aren't going to benefit anyone until there is a finished product

Hyundai Robotics

First on our list is Hyundai, for their Mobility of Things Ecosystem. You might have seen Spot, a yellow robot dog, dancing on the internet, haven't you? Well, Hyundai acquired Boston Dynamics, the company behind that product, in June 2021. Since then, the robot puppy has been outfitted with a robotic arm for applications described as dangerous for humans.

But that's not the only product part of Hyundai's MoT Ecosystem, as we also had the opportunity to see concepts related to Personal Mobility for everybody (impaired and otherwise) that would provide a more personalized city transportation solution. There was also information regarding technology, which Hyundai aims to apply to logistics-related issues and provide versatile solutions.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

After spending months behind curtains, CES 2022 also acted as the platform for Samsung to unveil the latest Fan Edition, the Galaxy S21 FE. It was great to see the company return to CES, and the value proposition-based device does bring far less compromise than what we have seen previously.

For $699, the device has a much-improved display, which is almost a 1:1 equivalent to the more expensive Galaxy S21, except it's 0.2-inches larger (6.4-inches instead of 6.2-inches) and has a fixed refresh rate (you can choose 60Hz or 120Hz) instead of the adaptive 48Hz-120Hz. The build quality with the Contour-Cut frame is more solid, and the cameras also have improved performance, possibly owing to the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with its new image signal processor. And every type of 5G has also made its way to the lineup.

This phone is one to keep in mind for those looking to get a slightly larger and more affordable Galaxy S21 Series device.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra has always made great pairs of earbuds but there's always room for improvement, and at CES 2022, we got to see a new addition to their TWS lineup, the Jabra Elite 4 Active. The new product sports an IP57 rating, improved battery life, and ANC for $119, a pretty great deal if you ask, especially when compared to AirPods.

For audio, Jabra depends on these 6mm drivers with adjustable EQ (through its Sound+ application) and even includes a new transparency mode -- to help you hear others -- that it markets as HearThrough Technology. And to make sure people on the other end of calls can listen to you, the company has added four microphones to the device.

The earbuds also feature other additional features, like built-in Alexa and Spotify Tap. With their proven durability and sound quality, backed by a two-year warranty, these are pretty irresistible and worth your consideration, in our opinion.

The earbuds will last 7 hours on a single charge, and the case adds 21 (three full charges) for a total of 28.

Samsung Freestyle

Projectors have often been confined to the realm of your home or its specially designed cinema room, but with The Freestyle, Samsung has a product that does seem pretty interesting. Yes, by the standard of projectors, it doesn't have the brightest of light sources (only 550 lumens), but neither does it have the other limitations.

This mobile device -- shocking to consider it one, right? -- really stole the show for us! It can morph into a unit that you place on the floor, one that you can attach to a ceiling, or one that you can just pick up and take on your camping trip. All of this makes it very appealing.

For $899, it's expensive, but it has a design that will adapt to whatever scenario you want, and it's hard to deny how cool this product is.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Venu 2 Plus is an addition to Garmin's product line that aims to bridge the gap between a smartwatch and a really good fitness computer. It is available in a 43mm case size -- and three colors, Slate, Silver, and Gold -- and will retail for $449.99.

It brings 24x7 monitoring features that will measure your oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, and respiration, to name a few. And it supports 1400 exercises, and with Garmin Coach, you will be able to create adaptive training plans to reach your fitness goals.

Pocketnow's Jaime Rivera is training for a marathon and currently wears a Garmin Fenix as he wants a more capable fitness tracker than a more capable smartwatch. But according to him, this product bridges the gap Garmin's had and provides a more modern approach.

TCL NXTWEAR Air

The TCL NXTWEAR Air is pair of smartglasses that features two micro OLED 1080p displays with a 16:9 aspect ratio and promises a viewing experience that's quite unique.

We've seen wearable glasses countless times in the form of concepts and expected TCL to drop their attempts as vaporware, but this product does have some feet to stand on, as you will be able to buy it later this year.

We had very little time with the glasses at CES, but it was enough to convince us that it's great. Imagine having the equivalent of a 140-inch TV in front of your eyes while content is playing from your smartphone. It's pretty much a Pocket Cinema that you can personalize with different looks to make it more discrete. It's also lighter than their previous attempts, a huge plus!

Samsung Odyssey Ark

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a product that we think stole a lot of attention at CES. It is a new curved 55-inch gaming display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, although this part of its spec makes it really tall for its form factor.

There's an included dial that moves information quickly, and the stand also allows you to turn it vertical and make it a dashboard for doing a lot at once. Samsung intends for users to apply some of its potential multitasking ideas to make the most productive or enjoyable use of the display.

We feel the design leads to an increase in versatility and allows the top of the display to present more information than was possible on earlier curved screens. But, there's no pricing info available yet, though we hope it matches all the excitement this product has generated.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the all-in-one home cleaning solution that we believe had a great showing at CES 2022. For $1399, it is pricey, but it intends to be the perfect autonomous robot.

It features an all-new Empty Wash Fill Dock where the mop of the vacuum undergoes automatic cleaning, and after a period of time, the dock also cleans itself. The S7 has a lot of popularity, but we think the MaxV Ultra will take it a step further.

The pain point of having to clean the vacuum and its base after it was done cleaning your home is a very real one, and this device aims to reduce effort and increase convenience.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra goes on sale at the beginning of Q2 2022 and can be purchased directly from Amazon.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

CES 2022 saw a lot of laptops, and computers in general, owing to the launch of the Alder Lake and Ryzen 6000 Series processors, alongside new GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. But the Dell XPS 13 Plus did manage to steal some attention, especially from those interested in ultrabooks due to its refreshed design and powerful hardware. But mostly its design, we'd say.

The XPS lineup has always prioritized its slim form factor and clean look, but this laptop takes it a step further. It features a row of capacitive keys that will control various hardware functions on the device. The trackpad has also merged into the deck and features haptic controls like Apple's MacBook. The larger, flat keys on the keyboard are also an eye-catching detail.

The device with its new internals is the most powerful the Dell XPS 13 lineup has ever been, and we hope the implementation is functionally robust and as good as the design.

John Deere Autonomous Tractor

And last on our awards list for CES 2022 is John Deere for its Autonomous Tractor. The product, while not on sale, might be available on rent. Some suggest the figure will be as high as $50,000.

But regardless, the product aims to address the labor problem the farming industry is dealing with; And to help you learn more about it, we recommend checking out Jaime Rivera's interview with John Deere's leadership team on how the product came to be.

John Deere's products were already automated to an extent in an attempt to improve precision in farms, and this device only takes it further.