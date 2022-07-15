Best Noise-Canceling Headphones in 2022

True Wireless earbud sales started to skyrocket in recent years, and they quickly overtook the traditional headphones as they’re often cheaper, and just as good. However, if you’re looking for the best noise-canceling experience, your only option is to pick over-the-ear wireless headphones. We recently covered the best True Wireless (TWS) earbuds in 2022, which we recommend you check out.

Today’s list will contain the best true over-the-ear wireless headphones with noise-cancellation. We included the best devices from the likes of Bose, Apple, Sony, and Sennheiser. It’s worth noting that each device comes with different pros and cons – which we’ll point out in their respective description – and most of these devices cost more than $300. Noise-cancellation comes at a premium price, and if you want the best possible experience, you’ll need to have deep pockets to filter out the loud noises around you. That said, let’s take a seat and look at the best noise-canceling wireless headphones list in 2022.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC 45 is one of the highest-end premium headphones on the market, and it features industry-leading noise cancelation. The headphones are light and comfortable and can easily last a full day with a 24-hour-rated battery. The QC45 also features a USB-C port that makes it easy to charge with existing cables.

When it comes to audio, there’s plenty of bass, and generally, the audio quality is excellent. Like most other headphones on this list, you can customize the EQ in the settings. The headphones also support your favorite digital assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri.

If you’re looking for a premium headphone that gets the sound and noise cancellation feature right, then the Bose QuietComfort 45 is one of the best devices you can purchase in 2022. It’s a little pricey for what you get, but it’s an excellent pair of headphones that’s well worth the money.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is an ideal alternative to the Bose QC 45 wireless headphones. The QC 35 II supports digital assistants from Google, Amazon, and Apple and has a class-leading noise cancellation feature. It has a good sound quality and is one of the most comfortable headphones.

The QC 35 II can last for more than 20-hours on a single charge, and it’s IPX4 rated, making it ideal for sports activities. One of the main downsides of the Bose QC 35 II is that it doesn’t have a USB-C port and relies on the older technology for charging purposes. This alone makes us recommend the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. However, if you’re looking for a deal, the QC 35 II is often on sale for less than the QC 45 or the Bose 700 devices, making it a great alternative.

All in all, the Bose QC 35 II are an excellent pair of headphones for those traveling and commuting a lot, and it has a comfortable design and a great set of features. If sound quality and comfort matter a lot, this may be a device worth considering.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose 700 headphones are some of the best on the market, and they’re also cheaper than the Bose QC lineup, or the Sony WH wireless headphones. They offer excellent noise cancellation features, and the audio quality is also ideal for the money you pay for the over-the-ear headphones.

While the audio quality is excellent, the microphone is said to be too sensitive. You might not want to use it in loud environments and on windy days, as it can easily pick up on your surroundings and make the other person hang up on you. That being said, it’s excellent for closed environments such as offices or at home, and it’s certainly more than usable.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a much better alternative if microphone, sound, and comfort matter to you, but if you want to spend less money for a still good design and features, the Bose 700 is an excellent choice you’re unlikely to regret.

Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony WH-1000XM5 (rolls off the tongue) is one of our favorite headphones in 2022. It not only features one of the most impressive noise-canceling features, but it also sports a brand-new design. Unfortunately, the headphones can no longer fold, so if that’s something you’ll after, you’ll have to look somewhere else, such as the WH-1000XM4 from last year – which remains available and on sale.

The WH-1000XM5 supports the LDCAD codec and DSEE Extreme for the best possible sound quality, and it’s one of the best-sounding headphones on the market today. It weighs 250 grams, and it has 30mm drives. The battery can also last for up to 30 hours, which is plenty enough to keep you entertained on most flights and office environments.

Speaking of the office environments, an ambient feature is built-in to let you hear your surroundings. This is excellent when you want to have a quick chat with someone nearby, as it doesn’t require you to take off the headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still available and on sale, despite the XM5 being the newer product. The XM4 is more affordable than ever, and it’s also foldable, as opposed to the newly launched XM5. The headphones also offer excellent audio quality and let you connect with multiple devices seamlessly and switch between them.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the most popular noise-canceling headphones on the market, as it offers one of the best noise-canceling technology. It has great comfort and usability features, and it also has a Speak to Chat function that can automatically pause playback and turn on ambient sound mode to hear your surroundings. The headphones can last for 30 hours on a single charge, and it charges via a USB-C port on the side.

If you’re looking for an all-around comfortable, great-sounding experience, and excellent noise-canceling feature, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is still one of the best devices on the market in 2022. We have also compared the WH-1000XM4 against the new WH-1000XM5, in case you find it challenging to pick between the new Sony headphones.

Apple AirPods Max

TheAirPods Max is known for its premium design, heavy feel, and excellent audio quality. It’s Apple’s answer to the premium wireless headphones market, and it’s one of the best. As you’d expect, it has seamless integration with other devices in the Apple ecosystem, making it a no-brainer for hardcore Apple users.

However, it’s not for everyone. Due to the aluminium finish, it’s on the heavy side, and while it works with Android and other non-Apple devices, users would be left without any features, and it wouldn’t be customizable and as user-friendly. If you’re an Apple user with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then it’s an excellent alternative. Otherwise, not so much.

The AirPods Max is also one of the most expensive headphones on this list, and it starts at an eye-watering $549. Compared to the $300-$400 price range for the other premium headphones, you might want to look elsewhere, depending on your needs. Despite the headphones offering excellent sound quality, features, and outstanding noise-canceling features, it’s hard to recommend it at this price tag.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Sennheiser might not be as popular as Beat, Sony, or even Apple, but it’s known to be one of the highest-end companies producing the best audio products. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones features noise-canceling, aptX support, and a unique design.

The battery for the Momentum 3 doesn’t last as long as the Sony headphones, but it still gets you a comfortable 17 hours, which is plenty when commuting and traveling. The headphones can be charged via a USB-C port, and it has transparency mode and a built-in microphone. There are also buttons on the earcup to help you change songs, turn on the headphone, and to control the audio.

The audio on these headphones is excellent, and they’re perfect for casual users. It’s also very comfortable; they can automatically pause and play as you take it on and off. If you’re a fan of the design and want one of the best-sounding wireless headphones, then look no further.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Beats has been making some of the best-looking headphones for a long time, and while the sound quality might not be as accurate as on the Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser products, it’s still bassy and enjoyable. The Beats Studio 3 looks great and has a comfortable feel and noise cancelation.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones come with the Apple W1 chip inside, and they can last a reasonably long time on a single charge, making them excellent for short and long journeys. The headphone works best with iPhones and Apple users but can also pair up with Android devices.

If the bass is what you’re looking for, and you’re not a self-described audiophile, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless will provide a comfortable and great experience for listening to music for long hours. However, if the sound quality is something you often nitpick about, you may be better off with one of Sony or Bose’s headphones.