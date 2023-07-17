The best Motorola Phones in 2023 offer a wide range of features and hardware improvements over their predecessors. Motorola is one of the best smartphone makers in the US developing devices at every price segment, making it a great choice for those on a tight budget. Motorola phones start at just $100 in the US and go up to $1,000.

In this list, we collected some of the best and most affordable Motorola phones that money can buy in 2023. We included the recently announced RAZR+ foldable, the Razr Edge+, and several budget options to save you money. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the list and see what you can get your hands on today.

Best Motorola smartphones in 2023

Motorola Edge+ (2023) Best Overall $700 $800 Save $100 Motorola Edge+ 2023 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a beautiful looking 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It even features a set of three cameras on the back that gives it a lot of versatility. And for $799, it's one of the most bang for the buck devices available in 2023. Pros Great battery life & fast charging

Excellent performance

Beautiful display Cons Camera could've been better $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

The Motorola Edge+ is the latest flagship smartphone from the company, and it has a lot going for it. For starters, the Edge+ packs a 6.7-inch pOLED FHD+ display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The screen is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, and the phone is IP68 rated, meaning that it’s water and dust resistant.

As far as power goes, the Edge+ is a flagship device with a premium chip. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. While the storage cannot be expanded, there’s only a single 512GB model available, meaning that you’ll be able to store all of your photos, videos, apps, and music.

On the back, the phone packs a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. In terms of quality, the camera array takes decent photos in most lighting conditions, but it’s a step below the likes of Samsung, Google, and Apple. It might require a bit of tweaking, but in general, it captures decent photos. As for the battery, the Edge+ has a 5,100 mAh cell with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, and it can easily last for a full day on a single charge.

If you’re after a flagship device by Motorola, the Moto Edge+ is worth considering, especially as it’s often significantly cheaper than other devices from Samsung, Google, Apply, and other manufacturers.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Best Foldable from Motorola The Motorola Razr+ (2023) (also known as Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is the company's latest flip-style foldable. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 3.6-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12MP and 13MP cameras, and much more. Pros Compact & Portable form factor

Great displays

Beautiful design

Good battery life Cons The camera doesn't live up to expectations

Some apps don't work well on external display $1000 at Amazon $1,000 at AT&T $1,000 at T-Mobile

Motorola unveiled its Razr+ foldable flagship at the start of June, and the device is already shaping up to be a worthy competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, if you’re interested, we’ve already compared the Razr+ against the Z Flip 4.

The Razr+ is also known as the Razr 40 Ultra in Europe, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a massive 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3.6-inch AMOLED external display with 144Hz. Both screens are bright, responsive, and colorful, and the external screen can also use full-fledged applications, unlike Samsung’s Flip phones.

The device has a dual camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary, and a 13MP ultrawide sensor, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera. Of course, the rear cameras can be used for selfies too, and the large 3.6-inch external screen can turn into a large viewfinder to capture photos.

The phone has a relatively small 3,800 mAh battery that can last about a full day for most users. The Razr+ supports 30W wired charging, and 5W wireless charging, and it’s available in most places in North America, Europe, and Asia. It’s a great alternative to the OPPO Find N2 Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but depending on the region and currency, it can cost more than other competitive devices.

Motorola ThinkPhone Best for Business/Enterprise Users The Motorola Think PHone is an excellent smartphone with 5G capability. It's durable with its military-grade 810H protection, and it has a large 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz. There's a triple camera setup, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery to ensure you can work and connect with friends and colleagues all day. Pros Great design and ingress protection

Great performance

Business-focused features Cons Price

No telephoto camera $700 at Amazon

The Motorola ThinkPhone is aimed at business and enterprise users relying on a durable, minimalist, professional-looking smartphone. It’s IP68 rated, MIL-STD-810H military-grade compliant, and drop resistant from up to 1.3m, making it an excellent business phone that’s unlikely to break from constant everyday use.

The ThinkPhone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a triple camera setup, a 50MP primary, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, there are two different models, one with a 32MP sensor, and another with a 16MP front-facing camera.

While the ThinkPhone packs last year’s best chipset, it’s powerful enough to run most graphics-intensive apps and games, and it’s perfect for those looking to multitask and use many apps side-by-side. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, and Lenovo made sure to integrate special features that can be deemed essential by business and enterprise users.

Moto G Power (2023) Best Affordable Moto G Power is the company's latest budget 5G Android smartphone that features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a big 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it also offers multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. Pros Great battery life

Affordable

Decent display Cons Not the best camera performance

No NFC $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

The Moto G Power 5G offers a great package and value for money. It’s ideal for those on a lower budget, looking to play some games, multitask, and perhaps record some videos and take some photos. It has a great battery life, and while it lacks NFC, it at least supports 5G for a speedy and fast connection.

As for specifications, the Moto G Power 5G has a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a water-repellent design, and it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip with 6GB of memory and 256GB of expandable storage. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a triple camera setup.

The camera has a 50MP primary, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera has a 16MP sensor. As for the battery, there’s a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 15W wired charging. It’s a great alternative if you’re on a budget and want something with enough power to provide a smooth and comfortable experience for everyday tasks.

Moto G Stylus (2023) Best Motorola with Stylus $110 $170 Save $60 The Moto G Stylus is an excellent budget smartphone. It has a large 6.5-inch IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP camera on the back. It's an excellent affordable smartphone, and it has a built-in stylus that lets you draw, sketch, and take notes on the go. Pros Great stylus support

Great battery life Cons 5G model costs extra

Not the best camera performance $110 at Amazon $179 at Best Buy

The Moto G Stylus is one of the best cheap smartphones with a stylus. It has an embedded slot to store the pen, and it’s perfect for note-takers, and those who like to sketch and draw on a regular basis. It’s one of the best devices at its price point, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which is plenty powerful to multitask and use multiple apps side-by-side.

The Moto G Stylus 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an FHD+ panel, and the phone runs Android 13. It has stereo speakers, expandable storage, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in space to store your games, photos, and music. The G Stylus also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, but unlike many Motorola devices in the low price range, it has NFC.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging, and it can usually last for a full day on a single charge. It’s perfect for those who want to take notes on the go and are looking for something cheap and affordable.

Moto G Play 2023 Best Cheap Moto $110 $170 Save $60 The Moto G Play (2023) is still the same device at its core and focuses on offering premium features at a budget-friendly price. It’s an excellent option for those who want to browse the web, connect with friends, and take photos on the go. Pros Great 90Hz display

Lightweight and Slim

Great battery life Cons It lacks power

No NFC

Slow charging $110 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy

The Moto G Play is an excellent budget device. It’s perfect for those who just want a small, compact, and reliable device that can accomplish basic and essential tasks. It’s not a powerhouse, and it’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It has only 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, making it great for those who are on a budget and want to connect with friends and family.

Despite the low-end hardware and specifications, the phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s an HD+ display, and it’s plenty large to watch videos and browse the web. The G Play also comes with a triple camera array, consisting of a 16MP primary, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an additional 5MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the Moto G Play can last roughly a day on a single charge, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 10W wired charging, and like most Motorola smartphones, it has a water-repellent coating and lacks NFC. Luckily there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the ability to expand the storage can make this go a long way.

Motorola G 5G (2023) Best Value $180 $230 Save $50 The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is one of the most affordable devices in Moto's lineup. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup on the back, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It's a great budget device, and it's ideal for browsing and staying up to date with friends and family. Pros 120Hz display

Great battery life

Clean and fast UI Cons No NFC

The camera could've been better $180 at Motorola

The Motorola G 5G (2023) device is an excellent value for the money. It's cheap, and offers an excellent bang for your buck. The Moto G comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 resolution. It has 120Hz refresh rate, and there's a punch-hole cutout in the top center that houses the 8MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, coupled with 4GB of memory and 128GB of built-in storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. In terms of raw power, the Moto G is powerful enough to run most apps, but it's not aimed at power users and gamers. That said, it can run lightweight games at low settings, and it'll be perfect for scrolling Instagram, Twitter, and some browsing while texting your friends and watching videos.

On the back, the Moto G comes with a 48MP primary camera, and a 2MP macro. While the phone won't win any awards, it'll be good enough to snap pictures of important moments, and the selfie camera will be adequate in most situations. When it comes to battery, the device has a 5,000 mAh cell inside that supports 15W wired charging. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G capability, and a water-repellent design – not to be confused with water resistance as it can only survive small splashes of water, and it cannot be submerged. The Moto G is an excellent value for the money, and it's perfect if you're on a budget, or perhaps you just want to get the basics at an affordable price tag.

Which one should you buy?

If you have the budget and want to save a bit of money, the Moto Edge+ is hands-down the best Motorola flagship to buy in 2023. It’s powered by a premium chipset, has a great build quality, and packs all of the latest and best features that Motorola has to offer. It’s a great alternative if you want to save a bit of money, and while it might no longer be among the companies that we consider the fastest when it comes to releasing updates, it’s still something that we can easily recommend for many people.