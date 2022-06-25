Best Motorola Phones in 2022

Motorola makes a lot of devices, a couple at every price point, we can say! Furthermore, the absence of LG means many more eyes on its phones and a larger market share to capture alongside Samsung and OnePlus. And to do this, it isn't shocking that Motorola has an extensive collection on sale. But in our opinion, only a few devices are worth your hard-earned money amongst all the options.

We say this because models that featured respectable hardware a year ago do not seem to offer the same experience this time around. So, in this article, we will look at Motorola's phones available on the market in 2022 to pick out the best options for your pocket across various categories.

Because, let us not forget, these devices feature one of the least bloated Android experiences. And include significant bits of software additions via Moto Actions that only improve the user experience.

This article features the unlocked versions of these smartphones. If you're interested in getting one on a carrier plan, inquire with your service provider, as these models may be available at discounted rates and even offer slightly different specifications.

The Flagship: Motorola Edge+

The Motorola Edge+ is the flagship alternative in the market for buyers needing a device without many frills and a solid user experience at its core. It's two years running now that the Motorola Edge brand features a flat display. However, this move away isn't a significant dealbreaker as the hardware that matters is still there!

The flagship in Motorola's lineup features a 10-bit 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate — plus support for stylus input. Handling processing on the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, supported by 8GB of RAM. And powering the entire system is a 4800 mAh battery — capable of 68W charging — enclosed in its glass sandwich body. The camera hardware includes a triple-lens setup on the back — including a 50 MP Ultrawide, a 50MP Wide, and a 2MP Depth Sensor — and a single 60MP shooter in the front.

The Motorola Edge+ is the flagship device to consider if you're not against paying a premium for a device that offers good battery life and high-tier performance. Its decision to ship with clean software that only makes meaningful additions is also favorable in our books. The phone delivers in terms of battery life and keeps your multitasking and gaming needs satisfied. Still, if you're planning on capturing many images, we'd say you're better off with devices from Samsung, Apple, or Google.

The Perfect Midranger: Motorola Edge (2021)

In 2021, for its asking price of $800, the Motorola Edge 2021 was a device not easy to recommend, especially with iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 right there to cater to users — albeit with a smaller display. But a year from then (and at the time of writing), the phone is available for $400, and at half-off its original price, it is hard to argue against if you're looking for a phone with a long-lasting battery and performance that can handle some intense gaming sessions.

Motorola Edge 2021 has a 6.8-inch FHD+ 144Hz LCD protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The processor packaged inside its polycarbonate shell is the Snapdragon 778G, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 108MP sensor headlines the bundled camera system. Alongside it is an 8MP Ultrawide and 2 MP Depth Sensor. There's a 32MP camera on the front for capturing selfies. Powering this entire system is a 5000 mAh battery capable of charging at 30W with the included charging accessories.

Alternate

Battery Life Champion: Moto G Power (2021)

At this point, you may say this buying guide for 2022 is on a roll with its recommendations for devices from last year. But, if you look at hardware specifications, the 2021 Moto G Power is a much better device to get if you want endurance and still have a smartphone experience that's snappy enough to use daily without an ounce of frustration.

Moto G Power 2021 features a 6.6-inch HD+ 60Hz LCD, powered by a 5000 mAh battery, and handling processing for this system is the efficient Snapdragon 662. The processor can be coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, respectively. However, availability is dependent on where you're buying the device.

The camera hardware on this device is also a combination of decent hardware. There's a 50MP Wide sensor that handles all the image captures with a 2MP Macro available for those edge cases. On the front, you will find an 8MP camera capable of capturing some regular photos.

Compared to the 2022 version, this model of the Moto G Power holds its main advantage due to the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662. The latest generation's Snapdragon 480 is a downgrade that can't match the fluidity offered previously. The 2021 model is also available below $200 on Motorola's website at the time of writing.

Stylus Compatible: Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

In 2022, finding mainstream devices with stylus support is not much of a task, as the feature plays a huge role in differentiating the device within the sea of options available. Moto G Stylus has been a lineup known for doing this since 2020 and has done a decent job at making its place in the market. And with the Moto G Stylus 5G, the device seems to offer a higher level of performance than previously available.

Moto G Stylus 5G features a great-looking 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD, a perfect canvas for the built-in stylus accessory. For processing, the 5G model is upgraded from the standard $300 model's Helio G88 to the Snapdragon 695 — responsible for the 5G capability. This device even has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage — if bought unlocked from Motorola, the OEM even includes a 256GB microSD to expand storage.

The cameras on this phone aren't the best but will offer the ability to capture some decent images. The primary camera is a 50MP Wide Camera, supported by an 8MP Ultrawide. On the front is a no-frills 16MP shooter. Lastly, a 5000 mAh cell with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 or Motorola's proprietary 10W TurboPower System is powering all the hardware on the device.

Alternate

The Foldable: moto razr 5G

Moto Razr 5G is the device to consider adding to your daily system if you're looking for a foldable from an OEM other than Samsung and would like the folding phone to have a less significant crease. The Razr 5G is available for $800, nearly two years since its launch, a price that's easier to swallow and makes owning the device a compelling proposition if you're looking for a hint of nostalgia.

Note: If you're just looking to get your hands on a foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is much cheaper, posing a better cost proposition.

The Razr 5G comes with a 2.7-inch display on the outside and, upon unfolding, grants access to a 6.2-inch panel. Now, both screens use OLED technology, but the inner screen is made with plastic — it owes its better resilience to this decision made by Motorola's engineers. Motorola bundles the Snapdragon 765G to handle processing and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Like other specs on this device, the camera hardware is a good combination that implements a 48MP Wide on the back and a 20MP front sensor. Due to a display on the outside, the rear camera can also act as a selfie shooter.

The Razr 5G is rumored to be up for a refresh later this Summer, so if you aren't looking to pick one up immediately, wait it out and check out what Motorola has managed to come up with after two years.