The Motorola One 5G Ace is an affordable 5G phone which provides an almost-stock software experience and an IP52 water-repellant build. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) display that translates to a pixel density of 394PPI. If you want to buy the smartphone, we suggest you get a case as well. We’ve compiled a list of the best Motorola One 5G Ace cases you can buy right now.

Motorola The Official One It's designed to the exact dimensions of your phone so you don't need to worry about a misplaced button cover or blocked port. View on Amazon

Otterbox For the Stylish This case is infused with a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth. View on Amazon

Caseology For the Voguish Slim and functional 3D design provides enhanced ergonomics and secure grip with extra raised bezels for the screen. View on Amazon

HNGLPOW The Transparent One This protective cover features 4 built-in corner airbags to absorb impacts and avoid scratches in most situations. View on Amazon

V/A The All-Rounder This provides 360 degree full body shock absorption and anti-drop protection with two-layer structure. View on Amazon

Suanpot For the Multifunctional This leather wallet case for Motorola One 5G Ace is designed to protect your card information from being stolen. View on Amazon

We recommend the V/A case for the Motorola One 5G Ace. It provides all-around, full-body protection with a two-layer structure combining a hard pc front case and a soft TPU back case. All of which while the case manages to keep an overall slim profile. There are raised lips to protect the screen and camera from scratches. You get a tough front cover with a built-in touch-sensitive anti-scratch screen protector that provides better screen protection.

The front high transparency PET screen offers clear sight, with interior tiny dots that avoid causing bubbles on the phone screen. It has an anti-slip matte surface that provides fingerprint resistance and comfort in every grip. Plus, you get precise cutouts and tactile buttons to ensure quick feedback.

We also recommend the Suanpot Wallet case for the Motorola One 5G Ace. It’s designed to protect your card information from getting stolen with the help of RFID shielding material. The RFID reader can easily read the card information within 10 feet (about 3m) without touching them. However, this wallet case protects that from happening. It’s made from selected PU leather for quality, and the practical and stylish shockproof case provides durability to the phone. You get a notes pocket and three card slots to store your business cards, ID card, and more. It’s the most multifunctional Motorola One 5G Ace case you can buy right now.