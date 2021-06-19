The Moto G series has long been one of the best choices for a smartphone within the $200 price range. You can expect to get a good blend of stock Android with some great Motorola customizations alongside decent cameras and reliable hardware. The Moto G7 Power is one of those devices, and if you have bought one of these, we suggest you also buy a case to keep it protected from scratches and wear and tear. We’ve compiled a list of the best Moto G7 Power cases you can buy in 2021.

Spigen For the Fancy This is a flexible TPU case with an interior spider-web pattern, and a resilient shock absorption and carbon fiber design. View on Amazon

Otterbox For the Rough and Tough The soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts. You get a thin profile that slips in and out of pockets. View on Amazon

Muokctm For the Voguish It gives you more grip on surfaces and prevent any shocks and drops from daily use, thanks to TPU. View on Amazon

LeYi For the All Rounder A full-body 360 degree protection case with a transparent back cover. View on Amazon

StarShop For the Multifunctional You get three card slots as well as a cash money pocket. View on Amazon

Sunbrightful For the Rugged The soft TPU provides a powerful shock absorption function. The four corners are also securely wrapped. View on Amazon

We recommend the Starshop case for the Moto G7 Power. It’s not just a wallet case with pockets but also includes a tempered glass screen protector. The case itself is made of high-quality PU leather and flexible TPU that will protect your smartphone from accidental drops, dust, or scratches. There are three card slots in the case and a cash pocket too. The case includes a magnetic clip closure to keep your phone, cards, and money safe. Further, it can be used as a kickstand to watch and listen to media. There’s a precise cutout for all features like buttons, camera, speakers, finger scanner, and charging port.

We also recommend the Sunbrightful case for the Moto G7 Power. There is a double-layer protection and the PC metal paint makes it anti-skid and anti-sweat that effectively prevents fingerprints. You get a soft TPU that provides a powerful shock absorption function. Plus, it’s compatible with a magnetic car mount holder. There are raised edges for the camera and screen, which adds extra protection.