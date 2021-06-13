The Moto G7 Plus might be a couple of years old but we know people like to use their devices for more than two years. After all, the Moto G7 Plus offers a big screen, average cameras, and a fine performance. All of this packed with excellent battery life, and the Moto G7 Plus is a winner. We suggest you keep it safe and protected, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Moto G7 Plus cases. Here are the best ones that you can buy right now.

    E-outfit

    For the Looker

    It has anti-slip TPU that gives you more grip on surfaces and prevent any shocks and drops from daily use.
    E-J&D

    For the Affordable

    Keep your cell phone fully protected in style with an anti-shock design at all four corners of the case.
    Poetic

    For the Sporty

    Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, while keeping your screen safe.
    LeYi

    Full-body Protection

    This Moto G7 case offers full-body and 360 degree protection case with a clear/transparent back cover.
    BOLAR

    For the Rugged

    The ring kickstand has had a million rotation tests - it works perfectly with no problems.
    KKPAI

    For the Floral Lovers

    Equipped with a hard PC front cover to help the screen be protected against scratches, and 1mm raised bezels on the back also provides outstanding protection.

We recommend the E-outfit case for your Moto G7 Plus. While it looks good, it offers a rugged back texture and reinforced corners that protects your device from scratches, drops, bumps, dirt, grease, and fingerprints. You get a TPU material case that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. The case is slim and lightweight, and protects your smartphone without adding much bulk to your device. The case gives you a more grippy surface and prevents any shocks and drops from daily use.

We also recommend the Poetic rugged case. It’ll protect your Moto G7 Plus from all angles. It’s shockproof, drop-proof, impact-resistant, scratch-proof, and more. There are extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame that provide super protection from drops, and keeps your screen safe. It’s composed of premium polycarbonate and shock absorbing TPU bumpers for drop protection. You also get a front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector that adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness.

Please note that all of these cases are compatible with the Moto G7 Plus, and not the Moto G7 Power or Moto G7 Play. Which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

