The Moto G7 Plus might be a couple of years old but we know people like to use their devices for more than two years. After all, the Moto G7 Plus offers a big screen, average cameras, and a fine performance. All of this packed with excellent battery life, and the Moto G7 Plus is a winner. We suggest you keep it safe and protected, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Moto G7 Plus cases. Here are the best ones that you can buy right now.

E-outfit For the Looker It has anti-slip TPU that gives you more grip on surfaces and prevent any shocks and drops from daily use. View at Amazon

E-J&D For the Affordable Keep your cell phone fully protected in style with an anti-shock design at all four corners of the case. View at Amazon

Poetic For the Sporty Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, while keeping your screen safe. View at Amazon

LeYi Full-body Protection This Moto G7 case offers full-body and 360 degree protection case with a clear/transparent back cover. View at Amazon

BOLAR For the Rugged The ring kickstand has had a million rotation tests - it works perfectly with no problems. View at Amazon

KKPAI For the Floral Lovers Equipped with a hard PC front cover to help the screen be protected against scratches, and 1mm raised bezels on the back also provides outstanding protection. View at Amazon

We recommend the E-outfit case for your Moto G7 Plus. While it looks good, it offers a rugged back texture and reinforced corners that protects your device from scratches, drops, bumps, dirt, grease, and fingerprints. You get a TPU material case that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. The case is slim and lightweight, and protects your smartphone without adding much bulk to your device. The case gives you a more grippy surface and prevents any shocks and drops from daily use.

We also recommend the Poetic rugged case. It’ll protect your Moto G7 Plus from all angles. It’s shockproof, drop-proof, impact-resistant, scratch-proof, and more. There are extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame that provide super protection from drops, and keeps your screen safe. It’s composed of premium polycarbonate and shock absorbing TPU bumpers for drop protection. You also get a front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector that adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness.

Please note that all of these cases are compatible with the Moto G7 Plus, and not the Moto G7 Power or Moto G7 Play. Which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.