The Moto G7 is now a two-year-old device, featuring a big 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop notch and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The device comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The optics are fine too as you get a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 5MP. If you’re someone who bought the Moto G7, your old case might be coming to the end of its life. We suggest you get an all-new case for your phone, which could last another year or two. Here’s a list of the best Moto G7 cases that you can buy right now.

SUPCASE The All Rounder Scratch-resistant polycarbonate, drop-resistant TPU, a built-in screen protector and no-slip side grips come together to form the UB Pro—your Moto G7 perfect match. View at Amazon Promoted

Tudia For the Functional It comes with certified military grade protection and ToughRhino Technology for double protection against drops and scratches. View at Amazon

Rebex For the Rugged Ring holder offers extra grip that reduces the chances of dropping your phone. The kickstand rotates 360 degrees for personalized comfort use. View at Amazon

Poetic The Rough and Tough Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, and keeps your screen safe. View at Amazon

E-Outfit For the Stylish It has anti-slip TPU that gives you more grip on surfaces and prevent any shocks and drops from daily use. View at Amazon

J&D The clear case Keep your cell phone fully protected in style with this anti-shock design at all four corners of the case. View at Amazon

If you are on a budget and don’t want to spend much on an accessory for your phone, we suggest the affordable J&D case for the Moto G7. It will keep your phone protected with an anti-shock design on all four corners of the case, which largely reduces the chances of damage from accidental drops. It’s made of high-quality silicone material, which is scratch-resistant and feels good when handling. The soft texture ensures a snug fit and avoids air bubbles. Plus, you get precise cutouts for complete access to all ports, buttons, cameras, speakers, and microphones.

We also recommend the E-outfit case for its stylish looks. It has a rugged back texture and reinforced corners that protect your device from scratches, drops, bumps, dirt, grease, and fingerprints. The TPU material case minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. The case is slim and lightweight, so it doesn’t add much bulk to your device, while also looking good.

Please note that all of these cases are compatible with the Moto G7, and not the Moto G7 Power or Moto G7 Play. Which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.