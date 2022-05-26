These are the best Moto G Power 2022 Cases

Motorola unveiled the Moto G Power 2022 back in November 2021. The new mid-ranger packs an Helio G37 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone also has a large 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel, and has an impressive 3-day battery life thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone also features three sensors on the back, a 50MP f/1.8 primary, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera for those close-up shots. The device also returns the long-forgotten 3.5mm headphone jack, and it comes with an affordable price tag of just $199.99. This article will show you some of the best rugged, slim and lightweight, transparent, and colorful cases that we could find on Amazon.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Motorola Moto G Power 2022 The new Motorola Moto G Power 2022 comes with a large 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery cell providing up to 3-day battery life, and three cameras on the back. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged & Premium The UB Pro is one of the best-selling cases from SUPCASE, and it's one of the best value for buck. It not only features a rugged design, but it also comes with a kickstand and a built-in screen protector. The case provides excellent protection against scuffs, drops and scratches. Motorola Protection Case Made by Motorola This is the official first-party case by Motorola, and it first perfectly on the device while protecting the display, camera, and the back panel. It's available in six colors, Emerald, Black, Daybreak, Dusk Blue, Living Coral, and Marsala. It has a snug and precise fit. BNIUT Protective case Rugged & Colorful The case can absorb shocks, and it has an impact-resistant design. It's available in six colors, and it has a unique texture design on the back to improve the grip and the looks. It has raised bezels to protect the display and the back from accidental drops and scratches. Androgate Case Military-Grade Protection The case features a kickstand and metal ring to ease of use. It also has military-grade protection against drops and scratches. The case also comes with a two-pack screen protector. It's available in six vibrant colors to show off your unique style. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Armor Spigen is one of our favorite brands due to its affordable price and high-quality cases. The Rugged Armor case has raised edges, and features a carbon fiber design for enhanced protection. It also has tactile buttons for more feedback. Spigen Tough Armor Built-in Kickstand The Tough Armor case is MIL-STD 810G certified for anti-shock protection, and it has a rather minimalist rugged design. It provides excellent protection against accidental drops, scratches and scuffs. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Transparent If you want to show off the back of your Moto G Power, a transparent case is what you're looking for. It's made out of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, providing enhanced protection against drops. It has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from scratches, and it has precise cutouts for the ports. Otterbox Commuter LITE Thin & Durable The case features a thin profile and it shouldn't easily slip out of pockets or your hand. It has precise cutouts for the fingerprint sensor, display, ports and camera. The case also comes with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. Caseology Parallax Hexa Cubes The case has a unique 3D Hexa Cube design on the back that offers enhanced ergonomics and improves the grip. It has raised bezels around the display and the camera, and it has a precise cutout for the port. It protects against scratches and even accidental drops. GSDCB Case Slim & Lightweight The case has a shockproof design, like most cases on this list, and it features a rather slim and lightweight profile. It's available in two colors, and it provides excellent all-around protection against falls and scratches. UNPEY Silicone Case Colorful The case is available in five colors, Purple, Black, Blackish Green, Blue and Mint Green. It has a dual-layer protection and a built-in screen protector. It's one of the most colorful cases on this list, although it only features a vibrant pastel palette. Osophter Clear & Slim It's a rather slim and lightweight case and it features a clear design to show off the back of your phone. It has good protection and raised edges to protect the display and the rear camera from scratches. There are two colors, a clear version and a smoke gray variant.

Our Recommendation

Picking up a new device can be a challenging task, and that’s why we’re here! We already reviewed the Moto G Power 2022, and if you decide to pick it up, then we’d strongly encourage you to protect your investment. We’ve handpicked some of our favorite cases on this list to make choosing slightly easier and much faster than going through them one-by-one.

Best Rugged: Our best-rugged case pick goes for the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro due to its affordable price and great bundle. The case comes with a kickstand, a built-in screen protector, and a unique design. If you commute and travel a lot and want to protect your investment, this is the one to consider.

Our best-rugged case pick goes for the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro due to its affordable price and great bundle. The case comes with a kickstand, a built-in screen protector, and a unique design. If you commute and travel a lot and want to protect your investment, this is the one to consider. Most Colorful: While this is subjective, the first-party Motorola cases are an obvious choice. There are six color options total, all of which look stunning. No matter if you just want casual protection or a slim and lightweight fit, this will tick all the checkboxes.

While this is subjective, the first-party Motorola cases are an obvious choice. There are six color options total, all of which look stunning. No matter if you just want casual protection or a slim and lightweight fit, this will tick all the checkboxes. Best Clear Case: The Spigen Ultra Hybrid and the Osophter transparent cases let you show off the back of your Moto G Power 2022. They both offer great overall protection, and are some of the best clear cases.