Motorola’s Moto G Fast is a budget device that features a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display and is backed by 3GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The device comes with a 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. Plus, it offers a triple rear camera setup led by a 16MP shooter. If you are someone who bought the device after the 2019 launch and is looking for a case for your budget smartphone, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the best Moto G Fast cases you can buy right now.
The soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts. Plus, its thin profile slips in and out of the pocket easily.
Multiple structures make the phone case very thick, shockproof, and anti-drop. It also comes with a screen-protector.
It offers a soft resilient TPU to provide shock protection. The inner sleeve is a spider web structure that effectively dissipates heat.
This is a rugged case that offers military-grade drop protection. It offers a high-end leather texture while being elegant.
Tired of having a bulky case? This is the one. It fits your Motorola Moto G Fast like a glove.
It comes with a hard plastic inner to release the heat and protect your phone from scratches.
This case is made of Carbon Fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is slim, stylish and light-weight.
It is made from a 2-in-1 design hard (shell + soft TPU) that provides double protection.
It comes with a premium PU leather that offers a soft natural feel and the texture provides a classic and luxury look.
Confused with the choices while trying to decide the best Moto G Fast case? We recommend the ONOLA for the Moto G Fast case. It uses high-quality materials with no peculiar smells. The case has a three-in-one structure –
- The outermost layer is soft TPU, which can be easily disassembled and assembled.
- The middle is hard plastic to prevent the phone from falling and getting damaged.
- The innermost layer is a PC frame, which is very precise to align each hole of your phone to prevent dust accumulation.
- The multiple structures make the phone case very thick, shockproof, anti-drop, and fully protect your phone, including the camera and the phone screen. It is one of the best all-rounder Moto G Fast cases.
We also recommend the Dretal Moto G Fast case with tempered glass protector. It is made of carbon fiber. Furthermore, it is specially designed to look good, and provide drop protection with a smooth feel on the outside. The slim case is shockproof, and light-weight. It offers total access to all functionality and buttons. The soft shock absorption TPU provides outstanding protection against drops and other impact.