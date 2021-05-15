Motorola’s Moto E is one of the budget smartphones from the company. It features a big 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display and packs a Snapdragon 632 SoC. IT is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. You get two cameras of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. Plus, there’s a 3,550mAh battery. If you have bought a Moto E, we recommend you buy a Moto E case as well – especially if you are anything like me who drops their phone every now and then. We have compiled a list of the best Moto E cases that you can buy right now.

    M Maikezi

    For the Affordable

    Soft TPU case, all keys inclusive, brushed back and carbon fiber design increase grasp force, but without sweat stain.
    Starshop

    For the Rugged

    Designed to be form-fitting, durable and functional, it brings your device bold looks and protection to match.
    LeYi

    For the All-Rounder

    Dual-layers case enhances shock-absorption protection. Raised corners keep the screen and camera from touching the ground.
    BENTOBEN

    For the Stylish

    Tired of having a bulky case? This is the one. It fits your Motorola Moto E 2020 / Moto E7 like a glove.
    Yuanming

    For the Sporty

    Dual layer protective design: Inner TPU to absorb shocks and impact while outer hard PC material protect your device from scratches.
    PUSHIMEI

    Clear Case

    This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is for those who like to flaunt their phones despite a case on it.
    Poetic Guardian

    For the Tough

    Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops.
    Motorola

    The Official

    Precision fit- snug and lightweight, these motorola cases fit your moto e perfectly.

We recommend the Poetic Guardian Series. It offers military-grade drop protection and protects your Moto E 2020 from all angles. Plus, it includes a Built-in Screen Protector, Clear polycarbonate back, and TPU lining and Bumpers in the package for all-round protection. There is a front hard frame that provides protection from drops and keeps your display safe.

This Moto E Case has impact resistance through TPU lining around the polycarbonate case, which provides shock absorbing bumper protection for the corners and enhances grip to prevent sliding. You get a premium clear polycarbonate that prevents scratches on the device. For people who don’t like to use built-in screen protectors, Poetic has included an extra front frame to use with your own tempered glass. It is one of the best Moto E cases you can buy right now.

We also recommend the affordable case in the form of M Maikezi. It includes a free PET HD Screen Protector (Plastic) alongside the case – all of it for an affordable price tag. This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is a flexible TPU case with an interior spider-web pattern. You can’t go wrong with any of these Moto E cases on the list.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4XL, OnePlus devices and more are on sale today
We keep on getting some great savings, and today we have also found the Google Pixel 5, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and more devices on sale
OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
After it’s own M1 chip, Apple is reportedly designing its own 5G modem
In 2019, Apple purchased the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business. The acquisition seems to be making sense now.
Amazon Echo Show launch: something for everyone. Seriously!
Amazon has recently announced a refresh to some of its Amazon Echo Show devices, which includes a new option for the kids