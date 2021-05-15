Motorola’s Moto E is one of the budget smartphones from the company. It features a big 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display and packs a Snapdragon 632 SoC. IT is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. You get two cameras of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. Plus, there’s a 3,550mAh battery. If you have bought a Moto E, we recommend you buy a Moto E case as well – especially if you are anything like me who drops their phone every now and then. We have compiled a list of the best Moto E cases that you can buy right now.
-
Soft TPU case, all keys inclusive, brushed back and carbon fiber design increase grasp force, but without sweat stain.
-
Designed to be form-fitting, durable and functional, it brings your device bold looks and protection to match.
-
Dual-layers case enhances shock-absorption protection. Raised corners keep the screen and camera from touching the ground.
-
Tired of having a bulky case? This is the one. It fits your Motorola Moto E 2020 / Moto E7 like a glove.
-
Dual layer protective design: Inner TPU to absorb shocks and impact while outer hard PC material protect your device from scratches.
-
This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is for those who like to flaunt their phones despite a case on it.
-
Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops.
-
Precision fit- snug and lightweight, these motorola cases fit your moto e perfectly.
We recommend the Poetic Guardian Series. It offers military-grade drop protection and protects your Moto E 2020 from all angles. Plus, it includes a Built-in Screen Protector, Clear polycarbonate back, and TPU lining and Bumpers in the package for all-round protection. There is a front hard frame that provides protection from drops and keeps your display safe.
This Moto E Case has impact resistance through TPU lining around the polycarbonate case, which provides shock absorbing bumper protection for the corners and enhances grip to prevent sliding. You get a premium clear polycarbonate that prevents scratches on the device. For people who don’t like to use built-in screen protectors, Poetic has included an extra front frame to use with your own tempered glass. It is one of the best Moto E cases you can buy right now.
We also recommend the affordable case in the form of M Maikezi. It includes a free PET HD Screen Protector (Plastic) alongside the case – all of it for an affordable price tag. This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is a flexible TPU case with an interior spider-web pattern. You can’t go wrong with any of these Moto E cases on the list.