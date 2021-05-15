Motorola’s Moto E is one of the budget smartphones from the company. It features a big 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display and packs a Snapdragon 632 SoC. IT is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. You get two cameras of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. Plus, there’s a 3,550mAh battery. If you have bought a Moto E, we recommend you buy a Moto E case as well – especially if you are anything like me who drops their phone every now and then. We have compiled a list of the best Moto E cases that you can buy right now.

M Maikezi For the Affordable Soft TPU case, all keys inclusive, brushed back and carbon fiber design increase grasp force, but without sweat stain.

Starshop For the Rugged Designed to be form-fitting, durable and functional, it brings your device bold looks and protection to match.

LeYi For the All-Rounder Dual-layers case enhances shock-absorption protection. Raised corners keep the screen and camera from touching the ground.

BENTOBEN For the Stylish Tired of having a bulky case? This is the one. It fits your Motorola Moto E 2020 / Moto E7 like a glove.

Yuanming For the Sporty Dual layer protective design: Inner TPU to absorb shocks and impact while outer hard PC material protect your device from scratches.

PUSHIMEI Clear Case This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is for those who like to flaunt their phones despite a case on it.

Poetic Guardian For the Tough Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops.

Motorola The Official Precision fit- snug and lightweight, these motorola cases fit your moto e perfectly.

We recommend the Poetic Guardian Series. It offers military-grade drop protection and protects your Moto E 2020 from all angles. Plus, it includes a Built-in Screen Protector, Clear polycarbonate back, and TPU lining and Bumpers in the package for all-round protection. There is a front hard frame that provides protection from drops and keeps your display safe.

This Moto E Case has impact resistance through TPU lining around the polycarbonate case, which provides shock absorbing bumper protection for the corners and enhances grip to prevent sliding. You get a premium clear polycarbonate that prevents scratches on the device. For people who don’t like to use built-in screen protectors, Poetic has included an extra front frame to use with your own tempered glass. It is one of the best Moto E cases you can buy right now.

We also recommend the affordable case in the form of M Maikezi. It includes a free PET HD Screen Protector (Plastic) alongside the case – all of it for an affordable price tag. This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber. It is a flexible TPU case with an interior spider-web pattern. You can’t go wrong with any of these Moto E cases on the list.