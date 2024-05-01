Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and I know that most of us wish to make our moms or mothers of our children feel extra special on this day. Indeed, there are many ways to do so, including a special night out, a dinner, roses, jewelry, and more, but I believe that we can try to think a bit outside the box and try to give them something that they may find useful, which is why we have made this list to help you find the best gift for your special lady.

For fitness lovers

Apple Watch Series 9 $299 $399 Save $100 Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino giant. It offers boasts a full day of battery life, a faster processor with on-device AI, and innovative gesture-based functionality. You can choose from GPS or Cellular options and select either a 41mm or 45mm model. $299 at Amazon

Many of us love the extra weight that comes with burgers, pizza, and more, but there are more who wish to live a healthy life. They watch what they eat and are always looking for ways to stay active. We have included some nice options that will make their training better, more efficient, and more fun.

Our top choice comes from Apple, as the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can get today. It comes with a massive 25 percent discount, which means you can get yours for just $299. This option normally goes for $399, meaning you get to score $100 in instant savings. And they will go great with a new pair of AirPods Pro, now going for $179 thanks to a very attractive 28 percent discount.

Other excellent options include:

For artists

Apple iPad Air (2022) $500 $599 Save $99 The iPad Air 5th generation comes with a more powerful M1 chip inside, which provides more performance and efficiency. Though the design remains unchanged, it supports Apple Pencil, comes with an M1 chip, and proves to be a powerful device to fit all of your needs. $500 at Amazon

I’ve seen how those loving hands can also create some of the best art I’ve seen, and there are many ways you can encourage their talent, starting with a drawing tablet. Of course, there are many options to choose from, but I will strongly recommend the current iteration of the iPad Air, as it comes with an M1 processor under the hood and enough power to help them create anything they want.

The 5th generation iPad Air can be purchased for as little as $500 thanks to the latest $99 discount. It comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, WiFi-only support, and 64GB storage space. Of course, you can also get the 256GB storage variant or the LTE-enabled model if you want to spend a bit more. The best part is that you will also be able to take notes, stream your favorite content, browse the web, and more.

Other excellent alternatives:

For music lovers

Sony WH-1000XM4 $278 $348 Save $70 The Sony WH-1000XM4 feature a comfortable design for long hours of use, up to 30 hours of non-stop music, active noise canceling, and more. $278 at Amazon

Good music will always make any situation better, and there are many ways to help your mom maximize her audio experiences. First up, we have a nice selection of headphones to help your mom enjoy her favorite tunes without disturbing anyone around her. It’s also useful when trying to watch your favorite shows in a crowded place. So our top pick comes from Sony, as the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones are now available for just $278, thanks to a 20 percent discount. These are still some of the best headphones you can get on the market, even if there’s a new version on the market.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are cool, and they now go for $348 with 13 percent savings, but they still can’t match everything that comes with their previous iteration. On the other hand, I’ve always believed that the best way to enjoy music is to do it in your home, so you might also want to consider a turntable, where you will find some nice options from Fluance and Audio-Technica up for grabs.

Universal Audio UAFX Astra Modulation Pedal $357 $399 Save $42 One of the best modilation pedals you can get on the market. $357 at Amazon

And if your mom or your wife likes to create music, there are a couple of ideas that you might love, starting with the Universal Audio UAFX Astra Modulation Pedal, which now sells for $357 thanks to a very compelling 11 percent discount. Universal Audio makes some of the best pedals for those interested in recording their own music, which is why you should also consider checking out the Del-Verb Ambience Companion pedal and other nice products that are currently on sale on Universal Audio. You will also find massive 50 percent savings on most plug-ins, with some prices dropping to under $50. The best part is that these deals will be available until May 28th, so you have more than enough time to check them out.

Other excellent gift ideas: